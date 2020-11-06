Sammy’s Deli is the latest Central Square business to announce permanent closure

Sammy’s Deli is a no-frills restaurant, serving breakfast and lunch in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood. CharlotteFive

Sammy’s Deli, a Charlotte favorite that serves a no-frills breakfast and lunch in Plaza Midwood, has announced it will close its doors permanently.

“It’s been a very successful business for me,” owner Billy Harris told CharlotteFive. “I guess everything has an ending.” Harris opened Sammy’s in 1997 with former co-owner Serafimes “Sammy” Balatsias.

On Dec. 1, Harris said the restaurant will serve free breakfast and lunch to customers to show gratitude. “For all the good people who supported us all these years, I thank you very much.”

This blow to the community comes days after the news that its neighbor, Elizabeth Billiards, would also be closing.

In March, the parking lot and shopping center that served as the home of both Sammy’s Deli Restaurant and EBs was sold. The Central Square site, about 12 acres at the corner of Pecan and Central avenues in Plaza Midwood, was purchased by global investment manager Nuveen Real Estate and developer Crosland Southeast.

‘They’re going to demolish everything’

“They’re going to demolish everything,” Harris said. “Everyone has to be out in November, December. God knows what’s going to be put in, they said it’s going to be a complex.” The property’s new owners are planning a “pedestrian-friendly development,” The Charlotte Observer has previously reported. The new plans will feature neighborhood retail, restaurants, office space and residential units.

“Three more weeks for us to be here,” Harris said. The restaurant has no plans to relocate as it would be difficult to find a free-standing building. “That’s going to be it. We did what we did, it’s been good.”

Sammy’s Deli in Plaza Midwood is closing its doors for good after 23 years of serving breakfast and lunch. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Yoga One, which also had a home in Central Square as well as one in Dilworth, closed its doors at both locations on June 23. The yoga studio cited both an uncertain future due to COVID-19 and the expiration of its lease at the Central Avenue location, near EBs.

The Roasting Company, Bistro La Bon, Five Guys and other local businesses are also located at Central Square.

Down the street from Central Square at the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza, another shopping center was sold in March. One of its tenants, Rita’s Italian Ice, announced its permanent closure in October, due to the inability to come to an agreement with its new landlord.

