‘With heavy hearts.’ Beloved Price’s Chicken Coop in South End says it’s closing

Price’s Chicken Coop fried chicken. The beloved restaurant said it is closing.

Price’s Chicken Coop, the iconic cash-only, walk-up Southern fried chicken joint in South End, is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Thursday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the Labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage,” the Facebook post read.

The company’s final day of business will be Saturday, June 19.

The restaurant with the squat brick storefront has changed little since the early 1960s. It has long stood out among shiny office buildings, hip new eateries and towering, luxury apartments in South End. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” co-owner Stephen Price told the Observer in 2017.

But Price’s fate has been a subject of speculation and consternation for years in rapidly changing and expanding South End, with sky high property values driving out many of its neighbors.

And restaurants around Charlotte and the country have been struggling to find enough workers to keep operating during the pandemic, even as states are loosing many COVID-19 restrictions.

Price’s has been a Charlotte staple for nearly 60 years. CHRISTOPHER A. RECORD THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER

The community reacts

The Charlotte community reacted immediately.

“This fried chicken is the best heartburn I have ever had,” Twitter user Rachel (@Rab704) posted on Thursday morning.

“Wow, goodbye “historic” South End. Bottle shop to soon take its place.” Trent Youngling stated.

An earlier version of this story had the incorrect date for Price’s last day. It is Saturday June 19.

This is a developing story.