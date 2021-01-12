Earl’s Grocery launches grocery and meal delivery from its Elizabeth store

Fresh vegetables greet customers upon entry into Earl’s Grocery, which now offers delivery. CharlotteFive

North Carolina officials continue to urge residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, and another Charlotte business is stepping in to help: Earl’s Grocery is adding delivery.

The service will be handled in-house with a company truck, rather than through a third-party vendor. Delivery fees start at $6.99 and are capped at $19.99, based on distance and drive time for the staff.

The store, which opened in 2014, is among the Charlotte businesses that have pivoted to new offerings during COVID-19. The urban grocery store expanded to include online ordering and other features since sisters and co-owners Bonnie Warford and Tricia Maddrey shut down their restaurant, Carpe Diem, after 30 years.

“The food business is in chaos right now with outages, expired products on vendor shelves, and many people being laid off is causing slow implementation,” Warford said in a news release. “The grocery model allows us to operate with continuity no matter what is happening with the pandemic.”

Weekly family meals are another new feature at the store, adding to its lineup of sandwiches, salads and more available to go or for curbside pickup. The pre-cooked family entrees and sides serve up to four people and include reheating directions. Look for the family meal menu online on each Monday for meals available starting Tuesday, with options such as Coq au vin for $17.99, Vegetarian Crepes topped with a roasted tomato coulis for $14.99 and Potatoes Dauphinoise for $14.99.

The grocery’s freezer section — accessible through online ordering — is also stocked with with house-made meals including gluten-free Cauliflower Mac & Cheese, Earl’s Bulgogi Meatloaf and Tomato Pie. Prices start at $7.99.

Earl’s Grocery has transitioned from part restaurant to a pure grocery store, featuring prepared food to go. Courtesy of Earl’s Grocery

Earl’s was among 45 small businesses awarded grants by the Charlotte Center City Small Business Innovation Fund in late December to help fund adaptations during COVID-19.

Earl’s Grocery has sidewalk seating on Elizabeth Avenue. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

1609 Elizabeth Ave.

Instagram: @earlsgrocery