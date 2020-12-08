These Charlotte restaurants offer curbside pickup, takeout, delivery amid COVID-19

Local restaurants and coffee shops are ordering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery amid COVID-19.

New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in almost every state — in the past two weeks, about 17 states have seen more than a 25 percent increase in cases. The weekly hospitalization rate is at its highest point since the pandemic began, and coronavirus hospitalizations are expected to increase, according to a report from the CDC.

The winter weather is making it more difficult to enjoy outdoor patio dining, and we’re having to prepare to spend more time indoors. To save you from heading into another COVID-19-induced banana bread frenzy, Charlotte restaurants are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. If you have the means, please support local for your next meal.

As a reminder, experts say there is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through food or food packaging.

Ready to eat? We’ve rounded up — and will continue to update — a list for your reference:

300 East is offering takeout and curbside pickup for the regular menu, as well as family style options. Daily menu updates are posted to Instagram and Facebook. Call 704-332-6507 to verify hours or place an order. Right now, the restaurant is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Chef-owner Ashley Bivens Boyd of 300 East. MICHAEL HRIZUK CharlotteFive

Takeout and delivery orders can be placed via Uber Eats, Postmates and Toast. Both dinner and brunch options are available.

Chef Jamie Lynch of 5Church. Justin Driscoll Photography + Design/Courtesy of 5Church CharlotteFive

American Burger Co. is offering delivery and pickup. Order online or via the American Burger Co. loyalty app.

Angry Ale’s is offering delivery via Postmates or pickup when you call to place an order at 704-523-3663.

Angry Ales is a pub and restaurant on Montford Drive. Alex Cason

Alino Pizzeria is offering pickup when you order online. Pizzas, salads and desserts are all available to go.

Alino Pizzeria is located at the end of the Merino Mill complex in Mooresville. Merino Mill complex

Aria is open for curbside pickup from 5:30-9 p.m. daily. Pizza, hearty Italian entrees and dessert are all available when you order online.

Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden is offering pickup when you order online. Look for entrees such as burgers and chicken dishes, as well as soups, salads and desserts.

Takeout is available at Barcelona Wine Bar for both brunch and dinner from 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Order online.

The Batchhouse is selling pre-packaged boxes available for pickup. Order online.

A variety of s’mores-flavored items can be found at The Batch House. Courtesy of The Batch House

Berrybrook Farm Natural Foods is serving juice and deli bar options. Call 704-334-6528 or email berrybrookfarm@bellsouth.net to place an order for curbside pickup.

Cafe Moka is open for pickup. Online ordering is preferred. Contactless payment is available in the shop.

Capishe is offering delivery through Doordash, as well as online carryout with a curbside pickup option. For curbside, share your name and car model for easy identification. At the Dilworth location, order by calling 980-819-9494, and pull up near the back door in the parking garage at the back of the building. If you prefer the SouthPark location, call 980-272-9791 to place an order and park in the lot.

Capishe Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Chop and Chisel is available for pickup or delivery. Order online.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille is open for takeout from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. Order online for pickup.

Dogwood is offering curbside pickup from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There’s also a family dinner menu available for curbside pickup. Order online.

Curbside pickup has begun. You can call the restaurant at 980-355-0125 to place your order. View the to-go menu online.

Bacon mac and cheese is on the to-go menu at the Dunavant. Courtesy of The Dunavant

Earl’s Grocery is offering pickup and curbside to go. Sandwiches, salads, beer, wine, desserts, coffee and more are available when you order online.

Earl’s Grocery offers delivery and curbside pickup. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Eddie’s Place is open for contactless curbside pickup or delivery via Doordash. For curbside pickup, text EDDIES to 33733, call the restaurant at 704-442-0247 or order online via ChowNow.

The she-crab soup at Eddie’s Place is available for pickup and delivery. Kathleen Purvis

Flower Child will offer both curbside pickup and delivery, which can be ordered through the restaurant’s app, OLO (order.iamaflowerchild.com), calling the store directly or by using DoorDash.

Mother Earth Bowl at Flower Child. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Haberdish is offering online orders for takeout. Popular items such as fried chicken tenders, smoky mac and cheese and sweet potato dumplings are all available. Order online.

Haberdish fried chicken is available for takeout. Courtesy of Haberdish CharlotteFive

Hawthorne’s is offering both pickup via online order and delivery via Doordash.

Hawthorne’s Pizza on 7th Street in Elizabeth has a classic New York style pizza that folds perfectly and has gobs with cheese. Alex Cason

Lulu’s was among the first restaurants to offer curbside pickup during the spring lockdown. It’s still offering curbside, now daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Jay and Miketa Davis own Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

Moo & Brew is offering your favorite dishes to go. Order online and pick it up at the side patio window. Delivery is available via Doordash, as well.

Burgers and fries at Moo & Brew. CharlotteFive archives

Noble Smoke is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Order online.

A pork sandwich and hush puppies at Noble Smoke. Kathleen Purvis

O-Ku is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Order online or via the O-Ku app.

O-Ku Sushi. Theoden Janes Charlotte Observer file photo

Open Rice, known for its authentic street food, is available for pickup. Order online.

Open Rice is serving to-go orders. Courtesy of Open Rice CharlotteFive

Paco’s Tacos is offering takeout or delivery via Doordash, so you can get your favorite tacos to go. Order online or by phone at (704) 716-8226.

Pacos Tacos offers takeout or delivery via DoorDash.

All Pasta & Provisions locations are offering order ahead pickup service. You can still place prepaid orders by phone and through its website for noncontact pickup in the parking lot at all three locations.

Meatballs in Marinara is one of the most popular prepared dishes at Pasta and Provisions. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The Fourth Ward restaurant has a takeout menu that will be offered Tuesday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Place your order over the phone at 704-940-5757 and park in front of Poplar in one of the three spaces on West 10th Street. Delivery is available via DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Queen City Grounds has increased its presence on ChowNow, DoorDash, ODEKO and Postmates for delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed via QR code in the shops, as well.

Reid’s Fine Foods is offering delivery for groceries. You can call the shops at Myers Park or SouthPark to place your order and schedule curbside pickup.

Reid’s Fine Foods offers groceries, along with prepared foods. Courtesy of Reid's Fine Foods CharlotteFive

Soul Gastrolounge is offering takeout and curbside pickup for online orders from 5-11 p.m. daily. Limited delivery is available.

Soul Gastrolounge’s flatbreads are available for online ordering and delivery. Courtesy of Soul Gastrolounge

Sunflour Baking Co. is offering daily takeout and delivery from 7 a.m.-4p.m. — including your favorite caffeinated beverage. Grab a pastry or a loaf of bread while you’re there, too.

Sunflour Baking Co.’s Cheddar Biscuit. Kathleen Purvis CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: Restaurant owners, send your curbside pickup and delivery information to charlottefive@charlottefive.com to be added to our roundup.