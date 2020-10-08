Another COVID-19 winter is coming — but this time, you have time to prepare.

Planning family activities can help stave off loneliness and boredom as winter approaches. Getty Images

We’ve already experienced one winter with COVID-19 — and another is on the horizon.

This “second winter with the coronavirus is likely to be worse than the first,” according to a recent Bloomberg article. Cold months usually signal an increase in respiratory illnesses like colds and flu, and this year, we’re adding COVID-19 into the mix.

The CDC estimates that this year’s flu season will see 38 million symptomatic illnesses and 400,000 hospitalizations. While flu season normally accounts for an uptick in medical visits and hospitalizations, the world is currently reeling from striking levels of COVID-19 cases. Already, the U.S. has seen over 7 million cases of the coronavirus and 205,000+ deaths.

COVID-19 could kill 2,900 Americans a day in December, CNN has reported. And a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts a possible scenario of 415,000+ COVID-19 deaths by January.

As we transition into colder months, usually ridden with indoor gatherings and holiday celebrations, how can we stay safe?

Start by having a plan, taking care of nagging issues and setting boundaries with friends and coworkers.

Here’s how to prepare for your pandemic winter:

(1) Get a flu shot

While we continue to await a vaccine for COVID-19, there is a vaccination you can get to protect against illness this winter: your flu shot. Fewer than half of Americans get their flu shot each year, yet it’s recommended by the CDC. Manufacturers are projected to provide as many as 198 million doses of the flu vaccine, up from more than 175 million last year.

If you’re someone who tends to stay home or avoid crowded places, the CDC still recommends getting the vaccine, stating that it’s “an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s health this season.” Since you’ll likely need to venture out to receive the vaccine, the CDC recommends taking preventative actions and following precautions for essential errands and doctor visits.

COVID-19, the flu and the common cold all manifest similar symptoms, so it may be difficult to tell which, if any, of these illnesses you’re experiencing. Dr. Karan Shukla of Novant Health Randolph Family Medicine, said the symptom that sets COVID-19 apart is the loss of taste and smell. And while the flu vaccination may protect you from contracting (or experiencing a bad case of) the flu, there are other precautions you can take to defend from illnesses spread via respiratory droplets.

And — you guessed it — the precautions include wearing a face mask, social distancing at least 6 feet, washing your hand frequently and avoiding commonly touched surfaces.

(2) Get in on that face mask fashion

There are almost 50 Charlotte retailers selling face masks in vibrant prints and colors. Courtesy of Will White CharlotteFive

North Carolina is officially in Phase 3, which means businesses will be able to operate at higher capacity. Protect yourself and your loved ones by wearing a face mask when in public spaces.

“Wearing a mask not only helps to protect yourself from COVID-19, but it also helps to protect others,” said Yolanda Enrich, a family nurse practitioner at Novant Health Adult Primary Care. “Think of wearing a mask as a selfless act, one in which we are each taking responsibility and doing our part to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Not sure where to purchase a mask? CharlotteFive rounded up 47 local spots selling masks with different prints and prices.

(4) Stay active — even indoors

Carrie Wren of NoDa Yoga teaches virtual classes via Zoom with the studio’s new mural by Sydney Duarte and Nick Napoletano in the background. Courtesy of Yoga Vibes

The CDC recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

During the winter months, you may feel safer working out from the comfort of your home or backyard, but it’s no secret that many local gyms and fitness centers have been struggling due to COVID-19 closures. Consider supporting a local spot via virtual workouts, from HIIT to yoga and everything in between. And when you want to break up your fitness routine, try running a quiet local greenway or sign up for this year’s Around the Crown 10K (It includes a virtual option).

(5) Stay social — even while socially distanced

Getting outside with close family members or sharing virtual activities with friends can help you stay connected while maintaining social distancing. Miodrag Ignjatovic Getty Images

Even if you’ll spend most of the winter months indoors, it’s important to maintain human connection, even if it’s from a distance.

Consider hosting game nights via a video call, take an online class via SkillPop Anywhere or catch a virtual concert via Music Everywhere CLT or Key Signature Entertainment.

(6) Find a therapist

Layoffs. Reduced work hours. Virtual schooling. Health. Isolation.

COVID-19 has caused stress in nearly every aspect of life. If you find you’re struggling with your mental health, you aren’t alone. In a poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 4 in 10 adults reported feeling that coronavirus-related worry and stress had a negative impact on their mental health.

Heather Durham, a licensed mental health counselor associate at Bareiter Counseling Center, shared insights on how to manage COVID-19 anxiety. However, if you find you can’t go it alone, consider finding a therapist to help you navigate these difficult times.

(7) Optimize your work-from-home space

For some, work-from-home was only exciting for the first week. For others, it’s introduced an entire new way to be productive outside of an office setting.

Before the winter hits, take time to revisit your work-from-home situation, as you’ll likely be safer working from your own space than out of a cafe (though, you can still grab a local coffee to start your day).

Not sure where to start? Create a routine and stick to it. Find ways to combat loneliness. Brighten your space with something from a local creator.

(7) Stock up on entertainment

Pick up some reading material to keep you busy from a local bookstore, order them online or download them to your device. Courtesy of Park Road Books CharlotteFive

While there’s a lot of quality content on streaming services, you’ll likely want to make sure you diversify your entertainment options for an indoor winter.

Luckily, you can support local while still getting everything you need to stave off boredom. Park Road Books recommends not only stocking up on novels — either physical copies or downloadable versions through the library app — but also puzzles and games, which can be found at local bookstores and beloved shops like Paper Skyscraper.

(8) Ditch the canned soup. Prepare healthy meals.

Adjoa Courtney, known as Chef Joya, will release a new cookbook this fall, so you can skip the canned soup and prep a real meal. Chuck Holliday

Canned soup is an easy winter meal. But, since we’re all inside, let’s consider stepping it up a notch. Grab your cooking tools, stock up on fresh produce from your favorite local vendor and prepare cozy meals that actually excite you.

CharlotteFive writer Ebony L. Morman chatted with local chefs to get their favorite recipes to fight cold and flu season, like Chef Joya’s curry sweet potato bisque and Samantha Eaton’s homemade bone broth.

Need to brush up on your cooking skills before diving into new recipes? Sign up for a virtual cooking class, from Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen to Santhoshi’s Kitchen.

(9) Keep health products on hand

If you have the same expired cold medicine from 2016 in your cabinet, now is a great time to stop by the pharmacy to stock up on healthcare items.

Thermometers, cough drops, cold medicines and disinfecting wipes are a good place to start. In addition, talk to your pharmacy about prescription options, such as home delivery and 3-month supplies.

