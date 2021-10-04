This classic steakhouse on Charlotte’s South Boulevard isn’t going anywhere

READ MORE Charlotte’s Classic Eats As new restaurants open every day in Charlotte, it’s easy to forget about the old standbys, the places that have grown up alongside the Queen City. Our Charlotte’s Classic Eats series highlights the places that you have frequented for years, reminding us why they have stood the test of time. Expand All

If you’ve ever driven down South Boulevard (and who hasn’t?), there’s a chance you’ve passed Charlotte’s oldest steakhouse without giving it much thought. However, you shouldn’t judge this Charlotte classic by its humble cover.

Known for its made-to-order steaks, Beef ‘N Bottle has stood its ground since 1978 — and, according to partial owner and general manager Rick Bouman, it isn’t going anywhere.

“What makes this place special is that we have been in the same spot over the years. I have talked to people who have moved back and forth, and we are still right here,” Bouman told CharlotteFive. “Customers can depend on us. They can depend on us for being here, for our food, and our service.”

Beef ‘N Bottle founder George Fine opened a restaurant in 1958 called The Amber House as a hobby for him and his wife. They sold it in 1960 and opened House of Steaks in uptown, where Discovery Place now sits. Above the restaurant was a gentleman’s club called The Melody Club, where waitresses wore Hugh Heffner-inspired uniforms.

Chicken and filets on the grill at Beef ‘N Bottle. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Beef ‘N Bottle’s current home was once an actual house. Look closely: You can tell by its layout. After serving as a house for 10 years, it was a restaurant called What Not Grill. Later, it was Speedy’s Suburban Tavern, a bar where locals came to hang out, grab a drink and play a round of pinball. In 1978, Fine moved his restaurant to the spot and changed its name to Beef ‘N Bottle.

“Even to this day, people say they have been coming here for decades,” Bouman said.

A filet with an onion ring at Beef ‘N Bottle. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Updates have been done to the building and interior since Fine opened in the 1970s, but those old-time, 1960s cigar lounge feelings remain.

When you walk into Beef ‘N Bottle, candles and string lights will guide you through the romantically lit restaurant. The carpet and dark wood walls might make you feel like you stepped into a time machine and arrived decades ago. The walls are decorated with celebrity portraits, some of whom have visited the steakhouse over the years. Customers often used the portraits on the walls inside booths as table markers, Bouman said.

Rick Bouman is one of Beef ‘N Bottle’s managing partners. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Beef ‘N Bottle’s menu has not changed much over the years. The restaurant’s menu has gradually added more variety to offer a little something for everyone; chicken was even added during the 2008 recession after losing a customer who didn’t eat red meat, Bouman said.

The most popular items on the menu today include the six-ounce filet, cream of spinach and baked potatoes, Bouman told CharlotteFive. Many customers pair their meals with wine, beer, a classic cocktail or a signature cocktail. In a private corner of the restaurant, servers make drinks for their tables. Around the corner, up a couple of stairs, is a full bar with seating.

Contrary to popular belief due to the restaurant’s name, Fine did not sell wine back then. When Beef ‘N Bottle first opened, it was against the law to advertise for alcohol sales, so Fine found a way to mention beer and liquor without blatantly breaking any rules. He also sold soda, coffee and tea for $0.25 and bowls of ice with lemon for a dollar — to upcharge those who would sneak in their own liquor.

Cajun Crab Dip at Beef ‘N Bottle. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

“George knew people would sneak their own liquor, so he made sure he made up for it,” Bouman said.

“The first piece of advice he gave me was to not run out of money, right after handing me the checkbook,” Bouman said. Fine brought Bouman on board in 2006 before Fine passed away in 2009 at age 83. After his passing, Fine’s financial adviser, Ron Rice, became president of the company.

Over the years, Bouman has kept Fine’s advice, and the restaurant has stood strong through menu changes, a recession, a pandemic and all the moments in between.

“These walls, even though they’re old, have seven layers of varnish on them that George did in the ’70s because he wanted it to last … and it has lasted,” Bouman said. “While there have been many changes, people haven’t lost interest in the restaurant.”

Maybe there was something in that can of varnish — or maybe there’s just something special about Beef ‘N Bottle.

A group at Beef ‘N Bottle enjoys an appetizer while ordering entrees. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 4538 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Collingwood

Menu

Cuisine: steakhouse

How to order: Make reservations online for in-person dining or call 704-523-9977