These outdoor Charlotte wedding and event venues were right in front of us all along

The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte organizers didn’t plan to be trendsetters.

They just wanted a COVID-safer space to host this season’s summer theater shows in Charlotte, and a field with a barn and a silo owned by the Levine family was the perfect spot to do just that. Rock of Ages, the first show of the season, has been an instant smash hit.

And now, event planners all over Charlotte have their eyes on the space and another outdoor Levine property. Levine Properties spokeswoman Colleen Brannan told CharlotteFive that most of the events being inquired about are annual fall fundraiser events, typically held in a ballroom.

“Using Levine Properties’ outdoor spaces as event venues happened organically, and demand continues to grow as word spreads about successful events at McAlpines and First Ward Field Uptown,” Brannon said. “Nonprofits lost at least a year of critical in-person fundraising and venue rentals can be cost-prohibitive, so we want to be part of the solution.”

Levine fields for rent

The field being used by Actor’s Theatre is part of the McAlpine Campus off of Monroe Road in Charlotte. (GPS directions to 8300 Monroe Road is the closest, but it’s actually a block off of Monroe Road on McAlpine Park Drive. This Google Maps link will get you there. Look for the silo.) Levine office park McAlpines Center, the Levine-owned office park next to the field, is currently undergoing a $2.5 million makeover, including common areas, signage and landscaping.

Another outdoor Levine property is also being booked for fall events: First Ward Field on 7th Street, Brannon said.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte converted a field off of Monroe Road into an outdoor theater during COVID-19. Shown above is the audience from a recent performance of “Rock of Ages.” Courtesy of Actor's Theatre of Charlotte

Weddings in a Charlotte field

Hosting a farmhouse-style wedding? The barn and silo on Monroe Road just might be the photo backdrop you’re looking for.

In contrast, First Ward Field would offer up our city’s beloved skyline as a background for your wedding portraits.

Brannon said wedding planners have been calling about theses properties, but this is not necessarily related to COVID-19: The calls were coming in long before the pandemic, too. “We’ve had everything from Irish and Pottery festivals to corporate wiffle ball tournaments and nonprofit fundraisers — but never a wedding. We’re definitely open to it, though.”

Other events

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s Rock The Barn will continue through October 31, with the following shows:

Rock of Ages, now through Aug. 21

Head Over Heels, Sept. 1-25

The Rocky Horror Show, Oct. 6-31

Also on the Monroe Road property: The Charlotte Symphony and Levine Children’s Hospital will host a tented fundraiser in September.

At First Ward Field, a nonprofit fundraiser for 500 people has been booked in October — Brannon said this annual event is typically black tie and will be more casual this year.

Hot sauce fans, mark your calendar: First Ward Field will host the inaugural NC Hot Sauce Expo on Oct. 9 and 10. Owner of PuckerButt Pepper Company and Guinness World Record Holder for the hottest pepper, “Smokin’” Ed Currie, will be a featured guest.

Are you pivoting your wedding or other event to an outdoor venue, due to the delta variant? Email charlottefive@charlottefive.com and tell us your story.

Getting there

First Ward Field

Location: 419 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

McAlpine Campus

Location: 8300 Monroe Road

Neighborhood: Stonehaven/MoRA

To book an event, call (704) 378-0123