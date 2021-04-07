The mountains are calling, and it’s time to go.

You can book a Blue Ridge Mountain Rental home online or by phone and and head out of town for a weekend getaway.

Some of us need an escape from our pandemic-style routines.

Charlotte is located between several mountain towns just hours outside of city limits, such as Asheville and Blowing Rock. Could you use a getaway? Well, pack your bags and grab your mask; the mountains are calling, and you could use a breather. Read more below to see five mountain getaways less than three hours away.

Pro-tip: Before your trip, take a look at Count On Me NC to plan your outings more safely during COVID-19.

(1) Unwind in a romantic A-frame chalet outside of Boone

Cost: $194/night (fees not included)

Chalet Shiloh books for $194 per night plus fees via Airbnb. Jennings Cool

Chalet Shiloh is a romantic and modern Scandinavian A-frame chalet 10 minutes outside of downtown Boone. Watch the sun descend behind a view of Grandfather Mountain, unplug and unwind by the outdoor fire pit, take a soak in the jetted tub or hike along the famous Profile Trail nearby. Bookings are available through July and can be made using Airbnb.

Chalet Shiloh’s host is committed to Airbnb’s 5-step enhanced cleaning process, according to Airbnb’s website.

The Chalet Shiloh A-frame offers a view of Grandfather Mountain. Jennings Cool

(2) Get cozy inside a rustic two-story cottage

Cost: $120/night (fees not included)

Located in Asheville is Gashes Fluss Haus, a 100-year-old cottage. This cozy home features whitewashed stone walls and a wood-burning stove for a weekend of relaxation. Enjoy your getaway surrounded by nature or take a quick drive to downtown West Asheville for to-go beers at local favorites like One World Brewing. The Blue Ridge Parkway is also minutes away if your adventurous side needs attention. Want to book your next getaway at Gashes Fluss Haus? Head to Airbnb for booking information.

Gashes Fluss Haus’ host is committed to Airbnb’s 5-step enhanced cleaning process, according to Airbnb’s website.

Gashes Fluss Haus, a 100-year-old cottage, is in Asheville. Courtesy of Gashes Fluss Haus

(3) Find big adventures in this 399-square-foot tiny house

Cost: $105/night (fees not included)

Tiny House Big Adventures sits between Boone and Blowing Rock. Courtesy of Blue Ridge Rentals

Minutes away from adventure, Tiny House Big Adventures is located between Boone and Blowing Rock on Appalachian Ski Mountain. You can enjoy the outdoors and cozy up near the custom-made wood-burning fireplace chimney beside the home’s flagstone courtyard. Or kick back in the new outdoor hot tub with a local beer from Appalachian Mountain Brewery and enjoy a night under the stars. Guests can book any of Blue Ridge Mountain Rental homes on blueridgerentals.com or by calling 800-237-7975.

Tiny House Big Adventures books via Blue Ridge Mountain Rental. Courtesy of Blue Ridge Rentals

(4) Splurge at the Omni

Cost: Nightly rates start at $219 (some discounts and additional packages offered online)

In Asheville is the well-known Omni Grove Park Inn. This spring, the Omni is introducing a new package called America’s Favorite Drive. This package includes overnight accommodations, breakfast and a Blue Ridge Parkway Travel Planner. Additionally, the Refresh Your Outlook package has day and overnight options to turn hotel rooms into an office for the day. Enjoy amenities like an 18-hole golf course, subterranean spa and award-winning food and beverage programs. Guests can book their next vacation online.

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville offers discounts and package deals online. Courtesy of Omni Grove Park Inn

(5) Enjoy peace and quiet at The Barn

Cost: $146/night (fees not included)

The Barn is a farmhouse-style home in Weaverville. Courtesy of The Barn

The Barn near the Blue Ridge Parkway is a peaceful getaway in Weaverville. The farmhouse-style home features vibrant hardwood floors, live-edge furnishings and country-chic decor. The Barn is also about 10 minutes from quaint restaurants and shopping in Weaverville. To book, head to Airbnb’s site.

The Barn’s host is committed to Airbnb’s 5-step enhanced cleaning process, according to Airbnb’s website.

Guests can book a night at The Barn via Airbnb. Courtesy of The Barn