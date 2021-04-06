A popular Concord doughnut shop is headed to Charlotte’s MoRA neighborhood

OMG Donuts is expanding from its original Concord location to open a shop in the MoRA neighborhood in Southeast Charlotte.

OMG Donuts & Bakery, which regularly sells out of its California-style yeast doughnuts and apple fritters at its 4-year-old Concord shop, is opening a new Southeast Charlotte location in Meridian Place, right next to Edge City Brewery.

The Monroe Road Area community let the cat out of the bag, with an Instagram post that let us know the shop is on its way, saying, “Owners Mia Chang and her husband Alex are opening a second storefront (their first one in Concord), and they’re eager to become part of the MoRA community. ”

Construction started this week and is expected to last until late July or early August. Plans for the new location include a name change there to OMG Donuts & Coffee to reflect the addition of espresso drinks under a coffee program partnership with local roaster Pure Intentions.

“Coffee and doughnuts is a pair — it goes together. It’s a staple in our culture,” Chang told CharlotteFive.

Hand-scooped ice cream is another addition on the horizon, so look out for ice cream-doughnut sandwiches to join the lineup of handmade fan favorites at the shop, which include maple bacon, lemon glazed and its signature strawberry shortcake doughnuts with a crunchy topping.

Chang, who started out working in restaurants, learned to make the doughnuts from her uncle, who taught the family after 10 years of making them in California. She described them as bigger than your average doughnut at about 3.5” to 4” across.

“Quality is really important to me. I don’t take shortcuts on ingredients,” Chang said.

OMG Donuts custom fills donuts on the spot at the time of purchase. Courtesy of OMG Donuts

Equally important to her is her customers, who she credits for helping the business grow so quickly.

“We’ve succeeded from them. I haven’t paid for advertising at all — everything has been from word of mouth. We have over 700 reviews on Google, without asking for one,” said Chang, who added that she has been warmly welcomed in the MoRA area, noting support from the landlord and neighborhood groups.

“I feel like our doughnuts are different from what the Charlotte area is getting now … it brings back a lot of nostalgia for people. “

Apple fritters are a popular option at OMG Donuts. Courtesy of OMG Donuts

10005 Weddington Road, Concord

6209 Old Post Road, Suite 108 (coming late summer 2021)

Instagram: @omg.donuts.bakery

