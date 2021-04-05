There’s a new Latin street food truck parked in South End with birria tacos and more.

The birria tacos at Tacos Rick-O are three for $14. CharlotteFive

From TikTok to Instagram and every blog in between, birria tacos (and its variations) are one of the hottest trends sweeping social media. Originating in the small town of Coatzingo, Mexico, as Tijuana-style birria de res, the dippable tacos are now on everyone’s list— especially here in Charlotte.

Born in Durango, Mexico, Charlotte resident Ricky Ortiz found his passion and inspiration for cooking the bold flavors of his homeland at an early age, Now, at only 25, he owns two food trucks with a brick-and-mortar spot coming in the next few months.

“It was almost a no-brainer for me to turn something I love into a business.” Ortiz, owner of Tacos Rick-O Food Truck, told CharlotteFive. “When I was 19, Creative Loafing named me ‘youngest food truck owner in Charlotte.’”

His first truck, operating under the same name, focused on traditional Mexican street food. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the truck was forced to temporarily park until neighborhoods and other community spaces began welcoming crowds again.

Recently, he took the place of Hoppin’s former resident truck, Kre8 Twisted Eats. Ortiz, along with his mother, sister and brother-in-law, run the truck on the back patio of the taproom.

A side of fried plantains to pair with your Tacos Rick-O meal is $5. DeAnna Taylor CharlotteFive

The new Tacos Rick-O’s focuses on Latin Street Food, including the popular birria tacos (three for $14). Other menu items include: fried cheesecake burritto ($5.50), fried plantains ($5), and Ortiz’s favorite, the Texano bowl with Mexi-rice, grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled shrimp, queso fundido sauce, five cheese blend and cilantro ($12).

Taco Rick-O’s Texano bowl is packed with Mexi-rice, grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled shrimp, queso fundido sauce, five cheese blend and cilantro for $12. DeAnna Taylor CharlotteFive

“In the coming weeks, I will announce the concept for my brick and mortar. It’s something that has never been done in Charlotte. It’s going to go viral.”

Ortiz also said he will eventually get the original truck up and running when community events begin to ramp up again.

1402 Winnifred St. (outside Hoppin’)

Instagram: @tacosricko

