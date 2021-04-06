Watch ‘Carrie’ at the ‘‘party house’ and ‘Hunger Games’ from the actual District 12

On Set Cinema gives you the opportunity to watch your favorite movies from the locations where they were filmed.

It’s fun to watch a movie on the couch under blankets with popcorn and candy.

But it’s more fun to fully immerse in the movie — by watching your favorite scenes from the locations where they were filmed.

Kenny Caperton, who’s been a movie enthusiast for more than 20 years, wants to take your movie-viewing to the next level with On Set Cinema. This experience puts you on location where famous movies were filmed, so you can watch every scene while sitting in the places displayed on the screen.

Upcoming shows include “The Rage: Carrie 2” at the party mansion, where everyone goes to party after the football game and Rachel Lang is betrayed by her “friends,” and “The Hunger Games” at the historic Henry River Mill Village in Hickory — best known as District 12. Fans will even get a guided tour through what was District 12 on the screen and can view a collection display of official “Hunger Games” movie props and costumes.

For movie buffs, by a movie buff

Caperton lives in a life-size replica of Michael Myers’ house from John Carpenter’s original “Halloween,” so you can count on a memorable experience.

“When I went on vacations, it was basically just a big excuse to see a particular place from one of my favorite movies or TV shows,” Caperton said. “Then once I got a cell phone and visited these places, I would pull up a video clip on YouTube and watch the scene on my phone exactly where it was filmed. It’s a very exciting and unique way to watch something, and it’s pretty much the closest you can get to a movie without actually being there on set when it was filmed.”

Caperton started On Set Cinema because he wanted to watch his favorite movies at the locations where they were filmed.

“The Rage: Carrie 2” will screen at the infamous “party mansion” where Carrie is betrayed by her so-called friends. Courtesy of Kenny Caperton

“I lived in China Grove, North Carolina, while in high school when “The Rage: Carrie 2,” was filmed and remembered it being a huge deal at the time. I’m a lifelong horror fan and loved the movie when it came out so I’m really excited to finally be able to do this screening,” Caperton said.

Know before you go

These outdoor, socially distanced events will feature food trucks and special event merchandise. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the screenings, and a limited number of fans will have the opportunity to camp out overnight on the properties.

The “The Rage: Carrie 2” event will begin at 7 p.m. on May 15 in West Charlotte. The exact address will be mailed to ticket holders. Admission is $25 for the movie, and a $50 ticket includes overnight camping. Fans must provide their own tents and camping equipment, and checkout is 10:30 a.m. the following morning.

“The Hunger Games” event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, at 4255 Henry River Road in Hickory. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 to add camping.

Other upcoming On Set Cinema screenings include:

June 25, 2021: “Hannibal” (Montpelier Station, VA)





Aug. 7, 2021: “The Dark Knight” (Chicago)

Aug. 27-28, 2021: “Twilight: New Moon” (Coquitlam, BC, Canada)

Sept. 17, 2021: “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” (Stockton, UT)

Sept. 18, 2021: “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (1984) (Heber City, UT)

Oct. 10, 2021: “The Shining” (Government Camp, OR)

Nov. 19-20, 2021: “The Prowler” (1981) (Cape May, NJ)

Dec. 5-6, 2021: “Texas Chainsaw” (1974) (Kingsland, Texas)

