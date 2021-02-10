Coming soon: Old world wines, St. Louis pizza and a market in a historic building

Kevin Devanney and his team were keen on keeping and restoring the original hardwood floors and the original bookshelf at Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market.

Spring is on the horizon, and Charlotte can almost feel the warmth it’s due. Light layers, hikes in nature, lunch — 6 feet apart, of course — on an outdoor patio and the smell of flowers starting to bloom will be all the rage fairly soon. If you can’t smell flowers just yet, the next time you’re in downtown Pineville, we’re pretty sure you’ll smell the comforting scent of fresh, local ingredients on top of thin, crispy, hand-rolled dough being cooked in a pizza oven that racked up quite a bit of miles on its way to the Queen City from Italy.

Created out of necessity and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market is putting on its finishing touches for its opening in late February or early March.

Owner and travel industry veteran Kevin Devanney saw fit to revive an historic property he’s owned for almost two decades to bring the Pineville community a sophisticated offering of old world wines, St-Louis-style pizza — a nod to Devanney’s hometown — and a one-stop-shop market equipped with specialty oils and spices handpicked from around the world to a gift section that includes unique wrapping paper and gift bags.

“We feel like we’ve pivoted really well from COVID,” Devanney said. “I’m really proud of our team for taking a break and adjusting, and making this change from the travel industry to the restaurant industry. This really falls into what we do with the hospitality and taking care of people.”

At a time when hopping on an airplane is not as normal as it used to be, Margaux’s is bringing a variety of experiences right to your doorstep.

The historic building in Pineville that is home to Margaux’s turns 100 this year. Sara Douglass

Margaux’s offers Charlotte residents the opportunity to experience a glass of Chardonnay from France or Italy without ever having to pack a bag or empty your wallet. Its specialty: sourcing old world wines made in Europe at various price points. You can look forward to having your choice of 300 wines from around the world.

“If somebody is used to a Chardonnay from California, we are going to be able to tell them about Chardonnay grapes from France or Italy at a really similar price point,” Devanney said.

“We really want to teach people about old world wines. It’s a new thing for Charlotte. Charlotte has traditionally been a California wine drinking town, but it’s really converting and people are becoming much more sophisticated in Charlotte about their wines. That’s why this is the right time for us to introduce old world wines on a larger scale,” he said.

The St. Louis-style pizza will be prepared in a pizza oven from Sorrento, Italy. Sara Douglass

If wine is not your thing, Margaux’s has you covered with yet another new-to-the-area treat: St-Louis-style pizza — known for its thinner, crispier crust that’s a little bit flatter than most pizzas. It will be topped with Margaux’s cheese blend — which is still being perfected.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see how people take to it because people are used to mozzarella cheese, and you see that all over Charlotte,” Devanney said. “So, we want to stick with it. This will be a traditional American-style pizza. It’s a little bit more tangy in taste, and it doesn’t stretch like a mozzarella but it’s really something we think people are going to enjoy.”

Chef Luis Rojas’ works with local farmers to source fresh vegetables and meats for pizza toppings. Customers can also order fresh salads, sandwiches and charcuterie boards — with a Margaux’s twist.

If you’re looking to be a little more hands on with your board, the market will be the place for you to express your very own creativity. With its build-your-own charcuterie board option, you can choose from various meats, cheeses and breads. While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up one of 100 specialty food items or a ready-to-go lasagna or chicken parmesan dish.

The St. Louis-style pizza will have a thin, crispy crust, topped with a secret three-cheese blend. Sara Douglass

If you have plans post-COVID-19, you might want to stop by to build-your-own charcuterie board, select a bottle of international wine and grab the perfect wine bag to put it in before heading out for the night.

“We can’t be everything, but we can be something that Pineville really needs right now with the bottled wines, the market and pizza,” Devanney said. “We’re a little bit of everything.”

Preparing staff for COVID-19 protocols

Margaux’s is among many Charlotte businesses opening during COVID-19. While this may present some challenges, ensuring that they are operating according to the Center for Disease Control guidelines is a top priority. Guests will dine at tables that are 6 feet apart. Table service will help decrease the number of people who are standing, and the entire team is being trained in COVID-19 cleaning protocols, Devanney said.

Kevin Devanney said he’s passionate about positively impacting the Pineville community. Sara Douglass

“We are very fortunate to have a large dining room so we can move tables apart. We are working with Ecolab to educate us on what exact products we need for wiping everything down and properly sanitizing,” he said. “We will wear masks and limit the number of reservations we will take initially.”

316 Main St., Pineville

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

Instagram: @margauxswine

Pro tip: Look out for phase two of Margaux’s plan, which includes outdoor rooftop seating. If all goes well, it’ll be ready just in time for Memorial Day.

