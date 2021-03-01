Gigi’s Cupcakes avoids closing its doors after Charlotte rallies to support

Gigi’s Cupcakes’ Charlotte location had planned to close by the end of February, but customer support has turned things around.

Fans of Birthday Surprise and Caramel Le’Creme cupcakes are in luck — a rush of customer support has helped Gigi’s Cupcakes stay open in Charlotte.

The SouthPark business had struggled the past year during COVID-19, as the pandemic led to a severe drop in business. No one was gathering for celebrations, which meant fewer orders for celebratory treats like cupcakes. Owner Gina Walton told CharlotteFive last month that she didn’t think there was any way her Sharon Corners cupcake shop could make it past February.

But a rush of customer support from media mentions, along with fans rallying support on sites such as Nextdoor and Instagram, has brought the business back.

“Honestly, the community has saved us,” Walton told CharlotteFive. “We had an amazing month of February and are going to be able to stay open. If the landlord will continue working with us, we’re set.”

In fact, there have been enough customers popping in for treats such as Midnight Magic cupcakes and Classic Cheesecake cups that the shop is even looking to hire a cashier now.

“People are sweet in this town,” Walton said, sharing the story of a customer she hadn’t met before named Paul, who gave her money in an envelope as a random act of kindness, even as he said he was going through chemotherapy treatments himself.

The cupcake shop is not entirely out of the woods, however. Its lease is up in December, and that steady business needs to hold up so it can pay the bills until then.

“Our plan is to just keep rolling along,” Walton said.

4732 Sharon Road M

Instagram: @gigis_cupcakes_charlotte