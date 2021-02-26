Charlotte Observer Logo
This month in photos: February 2021, Charlotte, North Carolina

The only predictable thing we know about 2021 thus far is that it’s unpredictable, so we are taking notes for the future historians.

In Charlotte, we spent our time during February 2021 supporting Black-owned businesses (every month and also) during Black History Month, hosting COVID-19-friendly virtual Super Bowl parties, exploring new interactive art displays and more.

Here are five of our favorite scenes from the Queen City this past month from photographer Alex Cason:

(1) A celebration of Black History Month and Charlotte’s Black-owned businesses

Through the years, much of Black history has been systemically erased from history books (there’s a reason you didn’t hear of Juneteenth or the Tulsa massacre until you were an adult). February was a great time to begin or continue in a journey of unlearning.

CLT_Frankie_White_BWSweets-(2)
Frankie White, who’s about to open his third BW Sweets Bakery, holds a strawberry cupcake. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

For your next sweet-tooth craving, check out more of Charlotte’s Black-owned bakeries in this roundup by reporter DeAnna Taylor.

(2) Super Bowl parties, COVID-19 style (solo)

“There are two types of people on Super Bowl Sunday: the people there for the game and the people there for the food,” wrote reporter Jessica Swannie — who is always there for the latter. Yet even with all the usual snacks, the 2021 Super Bowl was bound to be different.

CLT_Super_Bowl_2021-3
When hosting a virtual party during COVID-19, grab all your favorite snacks — you’re the only person eating them. Photo illustration by Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Alex opted for a medium pepperoni pizza from Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street; five and five split wings of Garlic Parmesan and Orange Teriyaki from Chex Grill & Wings on Freedom Drive; and local craft beer: Noda Brewing Co.’s Hop Drop N’ Roll, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Jalepeño Pale Ale and Birdsong’s Lazy Bird Brown Ale.

(3) The East Side is a ‘Salad Bowl’

Reporter Tracy Jones dove into the history of Charlotte’s East Side, near the former Eastland Mall. “People don’t need to go to New York, Los Angeles or Miami to see diversity, to see minorities or the unity between communities. They just need to come to Central Avenue,” Manuel “Manolo” Betancur of Manolo’s Bakery said.

CLT_The_Salad_Bowl-04214
The East Side Pride mural was painted by Rosalia Torres-Weiner. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(4) Love me, love me — from a distance, please

Some couples chose to spend their Valentine’s Day candlelight dinners at home this year. February 14 may have come and gone, but Jessica Swannie’s tips for celebrating love are evergreen (and her suggestions work for friendships and self-care, too.) Of note:

CLT_Poetwastaken_mural-0472 (2)
A mural by West coast artist @Poetwastaken at 3218 Benard Ave in NoDa. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

(5) I Heart Rail Trail: Lights

We couldn’t let the month end without a visit to the Charlotte Rail Trail’s second installation of its popular interactive lights display. Reporter Jennings Cool has a detailed list of all six pop-up exhibits, including where they are. Mask up, make sure to social distance while you’re out there, and enjoy.

CLT_Rail_Trail_Lights_2021- (4)
Just South of the Uptown is “Light Beans” by Luvly Moon. It is one of a series of art installations in 2021’s I Heart Rail Trail: Lights displays. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

