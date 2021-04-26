Charlotte Observer Logo
You’ll soon be able to get Asian noodles at the old Duckworth’s near Montford.

YaMe Asian Noodles will serve dishes such as pho, ramen and pad thai when it opens at ParkTown Village near Montford Drive.
A new fast-casual restaurant serving authentic Asian noodles is on its way to the ParkTowne Village shopping center, opening May 1.

YaMe Asian Noodles will serve up dishes including pho, ramen and pad thai, along with stir fry, fried rice and other familiar Asian foods in the former Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse space.

The decor at the famly owned restaurant includes a handpainted wall mural with an Asian vibe from an artist known as Kanas. Outdoors, you’ll find patio seating featuring a custom wrap-around bench that will eventually include a fireplace.

Takeout and delivery will be available, and reservations are an option via OpenTable.

YaMe Asian Noodles

4435 Park Road, Suite 300

Instagram: @yameasiannoodles

Editor’s note: This story is developing and may be updated.

