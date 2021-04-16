The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: NoDa edition

Oh My Soul in NoDa. CharlotteFive

During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants.

Charlotte’s Arts District is known for its walkability – but also, its lack of good parking.

Once you’re comfortable resuming public transit in the era of COVID-19, mask up and park your car at the closest Park and Ride to your house. Take the Lynx Blue Line to 36th Street Station, and the light rail doors will open right at the entrance of Wooden Robot — which boasts some of the best outdoor seating in all of Charlotte (it’s got both ground-level and rooftop patios). Then, without being tethered to your car, you can feel free to explore the neighborhood on foot.

Whether you’re looking for cocktails or coffee, vegan or meat dishes, sun or shade — the neighborhood has got you covered (at some places, quite literally, with a covered patio).

Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in NoDa, for dining, drinking and snacking:

1218-A E. 36th St.

What to know: You’ll see the outdoor seating as you arrive, but don’t miss the wine bar and coffee shop’s secret garden seating in the back. It’s the perfect spot for some bacon-wrapped dates and a glass of red.

The Artisan’s Palate in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3220 N. Davidson St.

Billy Jack’s Shack in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

453 E. 36th St.

The Blind Pig in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

501 E. 36th St.

What to know: The outdoor dining area is small (only slightly larger than sidewalk seating), but you’ll want to see if you can nab a spot at the place known for its mojitos by the pitcher and Low Country Shrimp & Grits. If you can get a seat outside at sunset, just relax and enjoy the people watching at NoDa’s most popular intersection.

610 Anderson St.

The Broken Spoke / Great Wagon Road Distilling in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

2710 N Brevard St.

What to know: It may be cheating to call this a patio, but after you order your double burger with cheese served all the way at the outdoor walk-up window, dip over to the left of the building and make use of the covered, standup area or the picnic table seating. Brooks’ Sandwich House is a neighborhood classic, not to be missed. (It’s also cash only, so make sure to come prepared.

3201 N. Davidson St.

Cabo Fish Taco in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

416 E. 36th St.

The Chamber at Wooden Robot in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3629 N. Davidson St.

Deejai Noodle Bar in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3307 N. Davidson St.

What to know: There are dogs here. What else matters? But seriously, The Dog Bar is Charlotte’s original bar for dogs to play while owners sip beer and supervise. There’s no kitchen, but you can order takeout and eat it here, as long as you don’t mind dogs walking across the table while you nosh. Hey, it’s their spot, you’re just their ride home.

The Dog Bar in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

451 E. 36th St.

The Exchange at 36th in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive





3032 N. Davidson St. Charlotte, NC 28205

What to know: The longer the pandemic went on, the bigger Goodyear House’s patio became. In March 2020, it was a cozy, tucked-away-from-the-world spot. Today, the patio dining has doubled in space, ensuring higher chances there’s a seat for you to enjoy a Goopy Burger with a Shaken Fry Bag with some Devilish Toast.

The Goodyear House in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3106 N. Davidson St.

Haberdish in NoDa. Dustin Peck / Courtesy of Haberdish

2909 N. Davidson St., Ste 200

Heist Brewery in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3213 N. Davidson St.

What to know: Order garlic parm wings with a side of the restaurant’s signature Jack Mac (“Creamy, spicy, garlicky” mac and cheese).

800 E. 35th St.

3221 Yadkin Ave Charlotte, NC 28205

What to know: Order a NoDa Colada, it’s world-famous (and definitely Charlotte famous).

Noda Company Store in NoDa. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

3046 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205

What to know: There’s no room for meat on the menu at this vegan spot, but you won’t be just eating rabbit food here, either — so come hungry.

Oh My Soul in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

416 E. 36th St., Suite 600

3228 N. Davidson St.

Room & Board in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205

What to know: There’s a covered patio attached to the restaurant, but if you want to feel the sun, head for the open-air patio just beyond the building.

Roy’s Kitchen & Patio in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3306 N. Davidson St.

What to know: You won’t want to miss a visit to the best beer bar in the country while you’re in NoDa.

Salud Beer Shop in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

507 E. 36th St.

514 E. 36th Street

What to know: During COVID-19, Smelly Cat began working exclusively from its walk-up windows, keeping you safe while you place your order of Black Cat or NoDa Nights. Don’t forget to order an Everything Poppy’s Bagel. Pick between sidewalk seating, the small tables along the sides of the building, or the round area in the back covered by a tree, with NoDa’s birds to keep you company.

Smelly Cat in NoDa, shown prior to COVID-19. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

3215 N. Davidson St.

Stu’s Barrel House in NoDa. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

