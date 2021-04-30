Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Food and Drink

The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: MoRA/Oakhurst edition

Edge City Brewery has a large patio with rocking chairs and elevated seating.
Edge City Brewery has a large patio with rocking chairs and elevated seating. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Between Oakhurst and Matthews along Monroe Road, you’ll find a growing neighborhood of restaurants and breweries to add to your search for new places in Charlotte to seek out breakfast, a slice of pizza or a craft beer.

The MoRA neighborhood features an active Monroe Road Advocates group, which helped us make sure we didn’t miss any spots where you can grab a drink or a bite to eat outside now that patio weather is here — and many places feature covered outdoor seating to shade you from the sun or even a light drizzle.

Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in MoRA, for dining, drinking and snacking:

Amimya Latin Cuisine

1610 Oakhurst Commons Drive

CLT__MoRA_Patios-8947
Amimya Latin Cuisine in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive


Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar & Ribs

1636 Sardis Road North

Chex Grill and Wings

1609A Sardis Road North

What to know: The spot known for some of the best wings in Charlotte has a wraparound patio at its Sardis Road location. It has plenty of space for sun and shade-seekers alike.

CLT__MoRA_Patios-8925
Chex Grill & Wings in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

City Barbeque

1514 Galleria Blvd.

Common Market Oakwold

4420-A Monroe Road

What to know: The patio is indoor/outdoor. If you’re looking for patio vibes but not direct sun, this is your spot.

Crown Point Crab House

2518 Sardis Road North

Edge City Brewery

6209 Old Post Road

What to know: Its patio also has rocking chairs and bench seating to enjoy while sipping a craft beer from its three-barrel brewhouse outdoors.

CLT__MoRA_Patios-8984
Edge City Brewery in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Famous Toastery

1640 Sardis Road North, Suite 160

CLT__MoRA_Patios-8917
Famous Toastery in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive


Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar

6215 Old Post Road

CLT__MoRA_Patios-8998
Hawthorne Pizza in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive


Read Next

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

1820 Sardis Road North

Smoothie King

8710 Krefeld Drive

Starbucks MoRA Point

4044 Connection Point Blvd.

Vaulted Oak Brewing

3726 Monroe Road (Scheduled to open the end of May)

What to know: This brewery opening in a former BB&T bank has indoor/outdoor patio seating that includes a walk-up window that used to be the teller’s drive-thru window.

Indoor Patio Walk Up Window.jpeg
Vaulted Oak Brewing in MoRA. Vaulted Oak Brewing

SIDEWALK SEATING: There are so many places in the Monroe Road area for outdoor seating — in addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:

CLT__MoRA_Patios-09376
Sweet Life Cafe in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Heidi Finley
Heidi Finley
Heidi Finley is a writer and editor for CharlotteFive and the Charlotte Observer. Outside of work, you will most likely find her in the suburbs driving kids around, volunteering and indulging in foodie pursuits.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service