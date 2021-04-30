The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: MoRA/Oakhurst edition

Edge City Brewery has a large patio with rocking chairs and elevated seating. CharlotteFive

Between Oakhurst and Matthews along Monroe Road, you’ll find a growing neighborhood of restaurants and breweries to add to your search for new places in Charlotte to seek out breakfast, a slice of pizza or a craft beer.

The MoRA neighborhood features an active Monroe Road Advocates group, which helped us make sure we didn’t miss any spots where you can grab a drink or a bite to eat outside now that patio weather is here — and many places feature covered outdoor seating to shade you from the sun or even a light drizzle.

Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in MoRA, for dining, drinking and snacking:

1610 Oakhurst Commons Drive

Amimya Latin Cuisine in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

1636 Sardis Road North

1609A Sardis Road North

What to know: The spot known for some of the best wings in Charlotte has a wraparound patio at its Sardis Road location. It has plenty of space for sun and shade-seekers alike.

Chex Grill & Wings in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

1514 Galleria Blvd.

4420-A Monroe Road

What to know: The patio is indoor/outdoor. If you’re looking for patio vibes but not direct sun, this is your spot.

2518 Sardis Road North

6209 Old Post Road

What to know: Its patio also has rocking chairs and bench seating to enjoy while sipping a craft beer from its three-barrel brewhouse outdoors.

Edge City Brewery in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

1640 Sardis Road North, Suite 160

Famous Toastery in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

6215 Old Post Road

Hawthorne Pizza in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

1820 Sardis Road North

8710 Krefeld Drive

4044 Connection Point Blvd.

3726 Monroe Road (Scheduled to open the end of May)

What to know: This brewery opening in a former BB&T bank has indoor/outdoor patio seating that includes a walk-up window that used to be the teller’s drive-thru window.

Vaulted Oak Brewing in MoRA. Vaulted Oak Brewing

SIDEWALK SEATING: There are so many places in the Monroe Road area for outdoor seating — in addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:

Sweet Life Cafe in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.