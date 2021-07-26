The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: SouthPark edition

Bentley’s provides a high-end patio dining experience from a family owned restaurant in SouthPark. CharlotteFive

There is more to SouthPark than luxury shopping. Going up and down each street of the mall’s surrounding neighborhoods of Barclay Downs, Beverly Woods and Foxcroft, you’ll notice every inch of nonresidential space is covered with either somewhere to shop or eat.

During the day, people sip on mimosas outside of Cafe Monte French Bakery & Bistro. At night, friends gather around the fire pit of 131 Main and nibble on appetizers paired with cocktails.

Patios are no longer simply the place you hang out at someone’s house as they’re cooking on the grill. According to the latest dinner survey conducted by OpenTable, over 80 percent of diners would like to see restaurants continue to increase outdoor seating in 2021, even as businesses continue to transition back to indoor seatings during COVID-19.

Hop in the car with the family or friends and check out some of the SouthPark area’s patios:

Location: 5970 Fairview Road #100, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: In addition to outdoor seating, 131 Main has a firepit in front of the restaurant that diners like to sit around and order appetizers and drinks.

You can sit around a fire pit outside of 131 Main. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 5110 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209

Menu

What to know: If you close your eyes tight enough while sipping on a mojito, you can imagine you’re in Puerto Rico as you eat your tacos.

Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Drive, #110, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: Bentley’s is a special-occasion restaurant, featuring high-end meals such as Hawaiian Sea Bass ($56) and Chateaubriand Bouquetiere for two ($100). Its patio is surrounded with greenery, and cushioned seats are available.

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd., #1B, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: If you want more than one glass of wine with your dinner, then it may be more cost-efficient to buy a bottle at BrickTop’s.

Location: 4310 Sharon Road w01, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Bulla’s patio offers a fully shaded area decked out with fans when it’s hot and heaters when it’s cold.

Bulla Gastrobar has a long patio decked out with chairs and umbrellas to provide shade while dining. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 1601 E. Woodlawn Road A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Menu

What to know: Sitting on the patio is the way to go here. As you approach the restaurant, you’ll see plenty of people enjoying their meals while being fully shaded right in front, extending to both sides of the building.

Location: 6700 Fairview Road, #108, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: Cafe Monte knows how to stay on theme with its French style chairs and yellow umbrellas. The mimosas are a must-buy.

Café Monte’s patio sits right in front of the bakery, and you can’t miss its yellow umbrellas Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 6555 Morrison Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Everyone loves pizza, and you can never go wrong with Capishe’s classic margherita pie, with Capishe red sauce, bufala mozzarella, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Drake loves to go to The Cheesecake Factory, and we recommend the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

Location: 1824 Roxborough Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Cordial is on top of the AC Hotel, where you can enjoy a cocktail while overlooking Charlotte.

Location: 4310 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar has seating options in the shade or soaking up the sun with fans facing its diners.

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar patio is shaded and has fans. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 4725 Piedmont Row Drive, Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: Do a double-take in the mirror before you head over to Del Frisco’s — there is a dress code.

Del Frisco’s patio sits directly in front of the revolving doors to its jaw-dropping entrance. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 300 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203

Menu

What to know: DTR has many gluten-free and vegetarian options for everyone to enjoy.

The Dilworth Tasting Room has an elegant patio surrounded by greenery. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: Dogwood has the largest selection of California wines we have seen in Charlotte.

Location: 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: If you like trying multiple items but don’t like breaking the bank, the shareables are the way to go with friends — they serve two to four people.

Location: 6518 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: Whether you want to look over others while sitting upstairs or under the umbrellas on the lower level of the patio, there’s a red cushion waiting for you.

Harper’s Restaurant has a two-level patio with seating featuring bright red cushions. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 4425 Sharon Road, Suite 195 at Morrison Boulevard and Apex Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Just Salad is showing customers that fast food can be healthy.

Location: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Menu

What to know: Huge umbrellas line Legion Brewing’s patio, offering plenty of shade on summer’s hottest days.

Legion Brewing’s patio includes picnic tables and large umbrellas. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Maggiano’s has two patios, but you wouldn’t expect anything less from the Italian establishment.

Maggiano’s two patios offers plenty of outdoor seating for diners. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 3100 Apex Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: The rooftop restaurant opens in August, so stay on the lookout.

Location: 4777 Sharon Road, Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: If you’re a bourbon or whiskey enthusiast, then this is where you and a buddy can have a drink outside while sitting in Oak Steakhouse’s patio chairs.

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd., #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: For some people, Sunday is a holy spiritual day, and for others, it’s a day of rest. Get the freshly made Unholy Guacamole ($10) with a Pineapple Mint Margarita ($10), and it will not disappoint you.

Location: 6705-B, Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: You can dine like a king or queen during lunch time with The Palm’s “power lunch,” a three-course meal for less than $30.

Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Suite 170B, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: Peppervine is the kind of spot where you take a date to really impress them. You may even see a proposal.

Location: 6903 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: When you walk inside you’ll notice you’re in a high-end furniture store, but on the roof, it’s a restaurant decked out with fancy couches and chairs.

Location: 4331 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209

Menu

What to know: If you’re lucky, you may catch live music at Reid’s while you enjoy a freshly made sandwich from its deli.

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd., #4a, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Renaissance Patisserie croissants are just the right kind of flaky. Even Carl from Jimmy Neutron would enjoy them.

Location: 6601 Morrison Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: Keep the meal nice and simple with Roosters’ Smoked Turkey BLT ($15).

Location: 4810 Ashley Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: This dog-friendly patio has shade, fans and vibrant flowers that surround the patio.

The Rusty Bucket has a dog friendly patio so you can eat with your best friend. Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 6706-C, Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: If you have a hankering for good Southern food, Southern Pecan’s seafood gumbo is the way to go.

Location: 4425 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: All of Steak 48’s wines by the glass are 9-ounce pours.

Location: 4625 Piedmont Row Drive, 115 D, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: There is no lack of outdoor seating, with tables and chairs wrapping around the entire side of the building.

You can sit in the sun or under the bronze stars at Mal Pan Nathan Wesley CharlotteFive

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd., #6-B, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

What to know: As you gaze at the art on the outdoor walls of Toscana, you can enjoy a specialty coffee like an espresso martini.

Location: 4201 Congress St., #190, Charlotte, NC 28209

Menu

What to know: Village Tavern has an extensive gluten-free menu that includes vegetarian options.

Location: 6100 Fairview Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

What to know: You can sit at a big table under an umbrella or get a tan while sitting at a two-person table.