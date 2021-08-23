The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: Fort Mill/Tega Cay edition.

Model A Brewing’s patio in Tega Cay, SC. Courtesy of Model A Brewing

Fort Mill is not such a sleepy Charlotte suburb anymore — instead, it’s a booming bedroom community just across the South Carolina border with a bounty of new commercial developments, including restaurants.

If you haven’t stopped in recently, you’re sure to find a new spot to visit — and plenty of those places have patios where you can enjoy a plate of tacos, a juicy burger or a cocktail outdoors with family and friends. Here’s a look at some of our favorite spots to dine al fresco across Fort Mill and Tega Cay, including restaurants in the Baxter Village and Kingsley developments.

Fort Mill

Location: 940 Market St., Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: Look for weekly sushi and drink specials to enjoy while you people-watch from its patio seating on Baxter Village’s main strip.

Location: 204 Main St., Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: There’s no food here, but Amor Artis has a full menu of beer that you can also order for curbside pickup. There are also plenty of places nearby in downtown Fort Mill to grab a bite before you go.

Location: 1500 Fort Mill Pkwy., #111, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: This recently opened barbecue spot offers the chance to make any sandwich into a bowl, perfect for a light meal on the patio.

Location: 1343 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: Dietary needs? This Charlotte-based pizza joint offers vegan cheese and gluten-free or cauliflower crusts, so everyone can enjoy a slice on the Kingsley location’s covered patio.

Location: 1342 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: The patio has a great view of the Kingsley pond, and there’s plenty of space for children to play within eyesight of your table.

Location: 100 Main St., Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: This newly opened spot sister spot to the Waxhaw location took over the spot that was formerly Southern Sugar in downtown Fort Mill. There’s a separate gluten-free menu available, along with a kids’ menu.

Location: 1365 Broadcloth St., #101, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: This hot date night steakhouse in Kingsley has a covered patio and takes reservations by calling 803-548-3742.

Location: 990 Market St., Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: This Baxter Village staple recently updated its patio and offers a brunch menu on the weekends to enjoy with a Fish Market Bloody Mary or a Yellowjacket cocktail, which includes Tanqueray London Dry Gin, lemon, local honey, a splash of orange juice and cayenne.

Fish Market’s patio in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village. Courtesy of Fish Market

Location: 975 Market St., Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: This cozy Italian spot in Baxter Village offers patio seating under an awning. It’s closed on Sundays, so plan to get your lasagna earlier in the week.

Location: 2570 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: The Gateway Canteen at the Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Lake Haigler entrance offers grab-and-go items such as hummus with seasonal veggies and shrimp lettuce wraps to take on your hike along with a full Sunday brunch menu to enjoy on seating outside the Canteen or at the Domtar Forest Porch. There’s craft beer and wine available as well.

The Gateway Canteen at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. Kelli Conley YAH Photography

Location: 213 Main St., Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: Pets are welcome on the patio at this downtown Fort Mill burger joint known for its decadent milkshakes, which you can also get spiked. Try a Honey Nut Cheerio with Tennessee Honey, RumChata and vanilla ice cream or a Bananas Foster with Captain Morgan rum, banana liquor, banana rum and vanilla ice cream.

Location: 940 Market St., Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: This Baxter Village restaurant has a corner spot with a spacious patio to enjoy hearty fare, including the Maple Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop or Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf.

Location: 993 Market St., Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: You can catch live music Friday and Saturday evenings on the rooftop patio at this Baxter Village spot.

Location: 1310 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: This sister restaurant to Napa on Providence boasts a spacious patio overlooking the scenic pond at Kingsley, and the glass doors at the back of the restaurant often remain all the way open for a hybrid indoor-outdoor experience.

Location: 1309 Broadcloth St., Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: The patio at this Kingsley chain is entirely enclosed, making it a good spot for outdoor eating on a rainy or windy day.

Location: 1329 Broadcloth St., Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: This covered Kingsley patio runs all along the side of the restaurant, offering plenty of space to chow down on a Classic Smash Burger and fries.

Location: 251 Textile Way, Fort Mill, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: There are half price cocktails on Monday to enjoy on the patio overlooking Kingsley, plus Happy Hour specials Monday through Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: 1328 Broadcloth St., #102, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: You can make a reservation via Resy or by calling 803-650-3760, but that won’t guarantee you a spot on the patio, which is set up with curtains that can close off smaller areas for a private feel.

Location: 940 Market St., Suite 116, Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: Bright umbrellas cover the patio seating tables at this new Baxter Village restaurant. You can also get a free kids meal with every $25 spent.

Location: 124 Confederate St., Fort Mill, SC, 29715

Menu

What to know: Don’t let this downtown Fort Mill place fool you, it’s way beyond your ordinary bakery. This is the kind of spot to take your mom for a chicken salad croissant or brunch on tomato spinach quiche with gal pals. Out back, you’ll find tent-covered picnic tables to enjoy your meal and a freshly baked pastry afterward.

Z Bakery and Cafe in Fort Mill. Courtesy of Z Bakery and Cafe

Tega Cay

Location: 2150 Gold Hill Road, Tega Cay, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: There’s sometimes live music at this casual spot offering wings, burgers, pasta and more.

Location: 1741 Gold Hill Road, #100, Tega Cay, SC 29708

Menu

What to know: The restaurant’s outdoor seating features picnic tables spread out over a large, fenced-in grassy area that’s popular with families who want to let young children roam a bit.

Lake Wylie Brewing Company’s outdoor space. Heidi Finley CharlotteFive

Location: 1175 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay, SC, 29708

Menu

What to know: You’ll find live music to enjoy along with your All Night Blonde ale and BBQ Smoked Pork Shoulder Tacos on the patio every Saturday and Sunday from 1-3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Model A Brewing in Tega Cay. Carter Wade Photography

Location: 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708

Menu

What to know: The restaurant at the Tega Cay Golf Club is open to the public and offers weekly live music. It’s also known around town for its seafood and sushi selections.

Sidewalk seating

SIDEWALK SEATING: In addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating in Fort Mill and Tega Cay at:

Corkscrew

Cupcrazed

Danny’s Tega Cay

Grapevine

McAlister’s Deli

Pelicans

Pelican’s Sno Balls Tega Cay in Fort Mill. Heidi Finley CharlotteFive

Scoop n’ Swirl

Sabor Latin Street Grill

Starbucks at Baxter Town Center

Starbucks at Kingsley

TCBY

Wing King Cafe

