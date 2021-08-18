Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 20-26

Participate in the Charlotte Pride Weekend of Service, then celebrate with a refreshing cocktail from Calle Sol.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are required in Charlotte until Sept. 1 and at many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Shop local at Charlotte Collective. The alternative retail spot, which first debuted in Plaza Midwood to support local makers, recently opened its second location on West Boulevard in South End next to Pop the Top. Look for clothes, jewelry, accessories, gifts, home goods and more. https://bit.ly/3AOZDyc

Take part in the Charlotte Pride Weekend of Service. Designed around service and solidarity, the weekend will play host to multiple volunteer activities, from farm maintenance at the Urban Farm at Aldersgate to a Statesville Road Cleanup. And if you work up an appetite, head to Yafo Kitchen to build your own Pride-themed rainbow bowl or sip a chilled Rosa Diaz cocktail at Calle Sol. Volunteer events are free. Multiple locations. https://bit.ly/3xXgn4d

Work up an appetite volunteering, then enjoy a rainbow bowl at Yafo. Remy Thurston, courtesy of Yafo Kitchen

Saturday

Listen to live music from Kris Hitchcock in the Optimist Hall courtyard. Charlotte summers are ideal for patio dining, and the Optimist Hall courtyard provides the perfect setting from which to enjoy country rock tunes and homemade bites from food hall tenants such as mezeh, Xiao Bao and Papi Queso. 2-5 p.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3CRTJhu

Explore Back-to-School Day at the South End Market. This family-friendly event in Atherton Mill will include cooking demos from Alyssa Wilen of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen and Chef Raffaele Patrizi of Mano Bella Artisan Foods, as well as live music, lemonade-flavored popsicles, face painting, hair feathering, and areas to meet with farmers and livestock. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 2000 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/3g6BWt2

Sunday

Celebrate food and art at the FixaPlate Community Dinner by Grinning Mule. Designed by Mixed Metaphors Productions, Fixaplate is an immersive theater and community potluck created to frame the history of a gentrifying city through the lens of a family kitchen. Tickets include a family-style meal and snacks prepared by Chef James Jeffries, a cup of Auntie Millie’s Punch and take-home artwork. 7-8:30 p.m. $40. 1109 Morningside Drive. https://bit.ly/3xQmXcL

Spice up your Sunday morning during a drag brunch at Optimist Hall. Hosted by Onya Nerves, the event will feature a buffet courtesy of Ava and cocktails by Billy Sunday. Tickets include food, punch and the show. Doors at 11 a.m., show begins at noon. $40. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3m5lFZr

Monday

Revamp your wardrobe at the Material Girl boutique. Founded by Summer Lucille, the voice behind the Juicy Body Goddess TikTok account, the store offers plus-size clothing from Lucille’s brand, Juicy Body Goddess. In addition to an environment dedicated to acceptance and body positivity, you’ll find everything from athletic wear to tee-shirts, dresses, robes, candles and more. 5015 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3spZ22Q

Shop plus-size clothing at Material Girl boutique. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Take a “Shake Break.” Ace No. 3 recently launched a milkshake happy hour, where you can enjoy soft serve milkshakes for $2.50 every weekday from 2-4 p.m. This offering is available at all three locations in Belmont Village, Concord Mills and Myers Park. Expect classic and seasonal flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream and strawberry. Whipped cream is optional, and the shakes are available for dine-in or to go. https://bit.ly/3k1lPhQ

Head to Ace No. 3 for a Shake Break during the Milkshake Happy Hour. Courtesy of Ace No. 3

Tuesday

Experience fine dining during the Macallan dinner at Oak Steakhouse. This three-course meal comes complete with a welcome drinks and meat and cheese board. Courses include braised bacon with apple butter, hanger steak with veal jus and a dark chocolate marquise paired with Macallan 12-year, 15-year and 18-year, respectively. Call 704-954-8900 for reservations. $95+. 4777 Sharon Road, Suite 125. https://bit.ly/3ALzxfo

Tune in to Tosco Music Tuesdays Lunchtime Concerts. Sponsored by Culture Blocks, these free events showcase a different genre of music from local performers throughout August. This week, set aside your lunch hour for the Ellie Morgan Duo, featuring tunes influenced by Taylor Swift and Colbie Caillat. You can listen in via Facebook Live on YouTube. Noon-1 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3iSYpf6

Wednesday

Check out the largest dog mural in Charlotte at Skiptown. Featuring over 750 hand-painted dog portraits, the vibrant mural was brought to life by 13 local artists, including Kristen Daily, Maguelin Nya, Ida Mae, Tim Brieding, Emily Kinser, Abby Buhler, Carla Garrison-Mattos, Bethany Hadden, Chris McCoy, Ally Lashay Nelson, Bonnie Quillen, James Bourke, Ana Romero, Ilan Hutchinson and Seann Vicente. 222 Rampart St. https://bit.ly/3gbtYPy

Get a picture with over 750 dogs at the new Skiptown mural, created by 13 local artists. Courtesy of Skiptown

Get ready for fall beers. Even though it’s still warm outside, pumpkin spice season is already making its way to Charlotte. Order Gordgeous from NoDa Brewing Company or King Don’s Pumpkin Ale (releasing Aug. 20) from Catawba Brewing, with more to come over the next few weeks. CharlotteFive created a guide, so you know where to visit for your fall beer fix. https://bit.ly/2W7nhHe

Start pumpkin spice season early with beer from local breweries Courtesy of NoDa Brewing

Thursday

Enjoy wood-fired seafood and skyline views at Mizu. Newly opened at Hyatt Centric SouthPark, Mizu serves a seafood-forward menu prepared on wood-fired Robata grills. Expect Asian flavors with Southern influences in dishes such as Hokkaido Scallop Crudo, oysters, Hamachi Tartare, Sake Tataki and more. 3100 Apex Drive. https://bit.ly/3AUZKIB

Dine with views of the city at Mizu, featuring dishes prepared with ancient Japanese cooking techniques. Andrew Cebulka

Celebrate local barbecue with the ChowNow Loves Local event. Six Charlotte restaurants will put their own spin on barbecue sandwiches, which will be available exclusively through ChowNow. Unlike other third party apps, ChowNow doesn’t charge commissions or hidden fees. Participating restaurants include Lincoln’s Haberdashery, Reid’s Fine Foods, Mert’s Heart & Soul, JJ’s Red Hots and Horace’s Hot Fried Chicken. Sandwiches will be available Aug. 26-29. https://bit.ly/3iQHJEZ

Mark your calendar

Celebrate Labor Day weekend at the Hops and Hogs Festival. During the two-day event, guests can enjoy local craft beer and barbecue, including a BBQ competition sanction hosted by The Kansas City Barbecue Society. Expect live music from big-name performers, such as Sister Hazel, Lifehouse, Buckcherry, Saving Abel and more. This event is available to all ages and will go on rain or shine. Sept. 4-5. $35+. 2500 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3fNXOJI

Attend the inaugural Carolina Haitian Food Festival. Designed to create high-quality events and programs for the Haitian community in the Carolinas, the festival will celebrate the region’s Haitain cuisine, music and businesses. Expect homemade food, live performances, vendors and kids’ activities throughout the event. $7 ages 6-12. $15+ adults. Sept. 4. International House, 1817 Central Ave. https://bit.ly/37xBKOR

Head to I-277 for Around the Crown 10K, presented by Truist. Though COVID-19 changed last year’s plans, the event is back this year to lead racers through uptown Charlotte and over I-277. Take in the skyline, get your sweat on and enjoy live music during the post-race celebration. If you prefer to run from the comfort of your home or neighborhood, there’s a virtual option, as well. Sept. 5, 8 a.m. $40 virtual, $50 in-person. Race begins at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3iVnvdb

Get tickets to see WICKED. The Broadway musical will make its way back to the Queen City from Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at Ovens Auditorium. Expect to see what happened in the Land of Oz through the lens of the Oz witches. Tickets are available on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website. $39+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3qyqPgs

Enjoy an evening of laughter at the Queen City Comedy Experience. This comedy festival will highlight national acts including Nikki Glaser, Steve-O, Nurse Blake and Jon Reep, as well as Charlotte-based Tara Brown, Don Garrett, Johnny Millwater, Now Are The Foxes and Improv Charlotte. Throughout the festival, Spirit Square will host comedy acts, stand-up shows, dance and music groups, improv teams, live podcast tapings and more. Sept. 7-12. $10+. Multiple locations uptown. https://bit.ly/3fPzDe2

Learn professional skills with NetworkQueen. Founded by WCCD-TV reporter and anchor Alexandra Elich, NetworkQueen is a professional networking group designed to help women learn to negotiate, make connections and seek professional advancement. Ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Alliance, which provides resources to people impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence. The first event will take place on Sept. 26 at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern. 5-7 p.m. $20. 2918 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3xBrUpX

Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy

Plan ahead for 2021 Pride events. Courtesy of Grant Baldwin

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

