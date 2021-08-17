This fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is opening a new location in Charlotte

Mezeh mediterranean grill’s Charlotte location opened at Optimist Hall in July, and a third spot is on the way.

Mezeh mediterranean grill is expanding into a new area of Charlotte, bringing fast-casual bowls, wraps and pita pockets to the University neighborhood.

The expansion, first reported by Charlotte Business Journal, comes on the heels of mezeh’s July opening at Optimist Hall.

When you arrive at mezeh, you’ve got a choice to build your own bowl ($10.25), flatbread wrap ($8.50) or pita pocket ($8) with a long list of more than 65 ingredients.

Greens and grains including arugula, kale and spinach or brown or basmati rice and cauliflower rice make up your base layer. Next, choose from proteins such as steak or chicken shawarma, shredded lamb or falafel to customize your meal. Then pile on toppings like spicy hummus, sumac cucumbers and crumbled feta, and dress it with s’hug, tzatziki or another sauce of your choice.

Sides include seasoned pita chips ($1.50), chocolate chip cookies ($1.50) or baklava ($2) to finish off your made-to-order meal.

Location: Coming soon to 8926 J.M. Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University

Location: 4920 Old Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: Strawberry Hill

Location: In Optimist Hall at 340 E. 16th St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

Menu

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Instagram: @mezeh_grill

