Hey pumpkin, it’s already time for fall-flavored beer releases in Charlotte

Courtesy of Catawba Brewing

Yes, it’s still blazing hot outside in Charlotte right now. But it’s back-to-school time, which means fall is right around the corner. And with fall comes pumpkin everything: pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin-flavored snacks and even pumpkin flavored beer.

So pumpkin fans, your long wait is over. You can already head out tonight and grab a cold Gordgeous at NoDa Brewing. Pumpkin-flavored releases from Catawba Brewing and Sycamore Brewing are following right behind, with others surely to come.

Here’s what we know about fall beer releases coming out soon.

Catawba Brewing

Catawba Brewing’s King Don’s Pumpkin Ale comes out Friday, Aug. 20, and it will be available on draft and in cans. Right behind it will be the Palmetto Sweet Potato Pie Porter, out for release on Friday, Aug. 27.

Next month, look for the Evening Joe Pumpkin Spice Latte release on Thursday, Sept. 16. The variant on Catawba’s signature Coffee Blonde “takes everything you love about Evening Joe and enhances it with a swirl of pumpkin spice latte,” Catawba said in a news release. The new small batch beer will be available on draft and in four-packs.

NoDa Brewing

NoDa Brewing Co. is dropping its annual Gordgeous beer on Aug. 13. Gordgeous is made with pumpkin puree, brown sugar, ginger root, allspice and cloves. You can find it at the North End taproom now and in Carolina retailers beginning Monday.

Oktoberfest will be coming along right behind it. The Marzen lager brewed with German yeast, malt and hops will hit the NoDa Brewing taproom and shelves Sept. 3.

235668358_1105362833204087_1801221880941761094_n.jpg
NoDa Brewing Co.’s Gordgeous is made with pumpkin puree, brown sugar, ginger root, allspice and cloves. Courtesy of NoDa Brewing
Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing will hold a seasonal release launch party for the return of its Pumpkin Latte Blonde on Saturday, Aug. 14. Cans will hit shelves at grocery and specialty beverage stores in the upcoming weeks. It’s also available on tap at select locations.

Sycamore’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde features fresh spices, real vanilla and house-roasted coffee. The can design features a cartoon pumpkin in a piping hot cup of coffee. “Pumpkin Latte Blonde is one of our most highly anticipated seasonal beers year after year, and we’re ecstatic about the re-release,” said Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham.

PumpkinLatteBlonde.jpg
Sycamore Brewing will release Pumpkin Latte Blonde on Saturday, Aug. 14. Yellow Images/Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

