Send noods: New ramen bar will bring traditional Japanese flavors to uptown Charlotte

JINYA Ramen Bar will open in September at the new Ally Charlotte Center in uptown.
JINYA Ramen Bar will open in September at the new Ally Charlotte Center in uptown. Courtesy of JINYA

A restaurant known for traditional Japanese ramen and small plates will open in uptown Charlotte this fall, bringing warm noodles just in time for us to wish the weather would go ahead and turn, already.

JINYA Ramen Bar will open in September at the new Ally Charlotte Center.

Menu items come with catchy titles, like:

Don’t do meat? Vegan options will include dishes such as:

JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants and its noodles are prepared using a special aging process. The Charlotte location, run by franchisee Jahzmin French, will be the restaurant’s North Carolina debut.

“I’m proud to join a diverse team of operators as JINYA’s first African American female franchisee,” French said in a statement. “Having spent many years in the restaurant industry, I’ve watched JINYA stand out from the rest with its authentic Japanese ingredients and culinary traditions.”

French said that JINYA takes pride in its in-house, slow-cooked approach to ramen. “We can’t wait to share its customizable menu with the Charlotte community.”

The Ally Charlotte Center JINYA will be the brand’s first luxury bar lounge.

French said the plan is to expand to more locations across North Carolina.

JINYA Ramen Bar

Location: 601 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Instagram: jinyaramenbar

Menu

Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
