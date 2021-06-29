Charlotte Observer Logo
Retail and Development

A new Mediterranean restaurant will serve build-your-own bowls, wraps, pita pockets.

D.C.-based mezeh mediterranean grill is opening in the restaurant wing of Optimist Hall in July, offering build-your-own flatbread wraps, pita pockets and bowls.

The restaurant will have 65+ ingredients to select from, including cage-free, grass-fed, Halal proteins and fresh toppings.

Mezeh will be the second restaurant to open at food hall Optimist Hall’s second-floor restaurant wing. Botiwalla was its first.

Here’s what you need to know:

mezeh mediterranean grill

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

Instagram: @mezeh_grill

Neighbors: Optimist Hall’s other tenants include: Archer Paper, Ava Pizzeria, Bao & Broth, Billy Sunday, Botiwalla, Boxcar Betty’s, Collier Candy Co., Duke Energy, Dumpling Lady, El Thrifty, Felix Empanadas, Fonta Flora Brewery, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Honeysuckle Gelato, mezeh, Papi Queso, Pet Wants, Spindle Bar, Suárez Bakery & Barra, Undercurrent Coffee, Velvet Taco, Village Juice, Xiao Bao, and Zukku Sushi.

