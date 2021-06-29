A new Mediterranean restaurant will serve build-your-own bowls, wraps, pita pockets.

D.C.-based mezeh mediterranean grill is opening in the restaurant wing of Optimist Hall in July, offering build-your-own flatbread wraps, pita pockets and bowls.

The restaurant will have 65+ ingredients to select from, including cage-free, grass-fed, Halal proteins and fresh toppings.

Mezeh will be the second restaurant to open at food hall Optimist Hall’s second-floor restaurant wing. Botiwalla was its first.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: mezeh mediterranean grill has 30 locations across Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

WHEN: Opens July 8 at Optimist Hall

MENU

ORDER: Proteins include Chicken Shawarma, Falafel, or Shredded Lamb. Toppings include Lebanese Tabbouleh, Baba Ganoush, Pickled Turnips, Sumac Cucumbers. Save room for fresh-baked cookies and baklava.

SPECIALS: Opening day specials will include a free bowl with the purchase of a drink and a $10 mezeh credit to use toward a future purchase. For the remainder of opening weekend, bowls will be priced at $5 (Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11).

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

Instagram: @mezeh_grill

