A new Mediterranean restaurant will serve build-your-own bowls, wraps, pita pockets.
D.C.-based mezeh mediterranean grill is opening in the restaurant wing of Optimist Hall in July, offering build-your-own flatbread wraps, pita pockets and bowls.
The restaurant will have 65+ ingredients to select from, including cage-free, grass-fed, Halal proteins and fresh toppings.
Mezeh will be the second restaurant to open at food hall Optimist Hall’s second-floor restaurant wing. Botiwalla was its first.
Here’s what you need to know:
- WHAT: mezeh mediterranean grill has 30 locations across Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.
- WHEN: Opens July 8 at Optimist Hall
- MENU
- ORDER: Proteins include Chicken Shawarma, Falafel, or Shredded Lamb. Toppings include Lebanese Tabbouleh, Baba Ganoush, Pickled Turnips, Sumac Cucumbers. Save room for fresh-baked cookies and baklava.
SPECIALS: Opening day specials will include a free bowl with the purchase of a drink and a $10 mezeh credit to use toward a future purchase. For the remainder of opening weekend, bowls will be priced at $5 (Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11).
mezeh mediterranean grill
Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Optimist Park
Instagram: @mezeh_grill
Neighbors: Optimist Hall’s other tenants include: Archer Paper, Ava Pizzeria, Bao & Broth, Billy Sunday, Botiwalla, Boxcar Betty’s, Collier Candy Co., Duke Energy, Dumpling Lady, El Thrifty, Felix Empanadas, Fonta Flora Brewery, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Honeysuckle Gelato, mezeh, Papi Queso, Pet Wants, Spindle Bar, Suárez Bakery & Barra, Undercurrent Coffee, Velvet Taco, Village Juice, Xiao Bao, and Zukku Sushi.
