Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Retail and Development

Indian street food restaurant inspired by tea and kabob houses opens in Charlotte

Optimist Hall
Optimist Hall Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Optimist Hall’s upstairs restaurant wing opens for the first time at 11 a.m. today with Botiwalla, an Indian street-food restaurant inspired by kabob and tea houses.

Botiwalla is James Beard Award Semifinalist Chef Meherwan Irani’s third restaurant. Its first location opened in 2016 in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and the second opened in Alpharetta, Georgia, last year.

“My mission with Botiwalla is to bring the streets of India to life — the glowing charcoal sigris, the sizzling meats, the aromas of chaat masala — in the most delicious way possible,” Irani said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring this passion to Charlotte at our new location within Optimist Hall.”

Botiwalla will operate under limited hours (11 a.m.–4 p.m.) until its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 17, where it will will be open for regular lunch and dinner hours every day.

The restaurant will join other Optimist Hall retailers Archer Paper, Ava Pizzeria, Bao & Broth, Billy Sunday, Botiwalla, Boxcar Betty’s, Collier Candy Co., Dumpling Lady, El Thrifty Social Club, Felix Empanadas, Fonta Flora Brewery, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Honeysuckle Gelato, Papi Queso, Pet Wants, Spindle Bar, Suárez Bakery & Barra, Undercurrent Coffee, Velvet Taco, Village Juice and Zukku Sushi. Other spaces opening soon include Mezeh and Xiao Bao.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Botiwalla

Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St.

Instagram: @Botiwalla

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service