Indian street food restaurant inspired by tea and kabob houses opens in Charlotte

Optimist Hall’s upstairs restaurant wing opens for the first time at 11 a.m. today with Botiwalla, an Indian street-food restaurant inspired by kabob and tea houses.

Botiwalla is James Beard Award Semifinalist Chef Meherwan Irani’s third restaurant. Its first location opened in 2016 in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and the second opened in Alpharetta, Georgia, last year.

“My mission with Botiwalla is to bring the streets of India to life — the glowing charcoal sigris, the sizzling meats, the aromas of chaat masala — in the most delicious way possible,” Irani said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring this passion to Charlotte at our new location within Optimist Hall.”

Botiwalla will operate under limited hours (11 a.m.–4 p.m.) until its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 17, where it will will be open for regular lunch and dinner hours every day.

The restaurant will join other Optimist Hall retailers Archer Paper, Ava Pizzeria, Bao & Broth, Billy Sunday, Botiwalla, Boxcar Betty’s, Collier Candy Co., Dumpling Lady, El Thrifty Social Club, Felix Empanadas, Fonta Flora Brewery, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Honeysuckle Gelato, Papi Queso, Pet Wants, Spindle Bar, Suárez Bakery & Barra, Undercurrent Coffee, Velvet Taco, Village Juice and Zukku Sushi. Other spaces opening soon include Mezeh and Xiao Bao.

Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St.

Instagram: @Botiwalla

