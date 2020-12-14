No holiday office party during COVID, so Charlotte companies get creative this season

Without holiday office parties during COVID-19, Charlotte business are hosting online and outdoor in-person COVID-19-safety-conscious events, giving thoughtful gifts events and donating to charity this season. Getty Images

It’s true you may not get to see Bob in accounting have one too many cocktails and take to the stage this December, but don’t give up hope on having a memorable corporate holiday celebration. Like everything in 2020, corporate holiday parties will likely look a little different this year. Only 23% of companies are hosting holiday gatherings, and 75% of those will be held virtually, according to research by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Setting the standard in the ultimate virtual holiday celebration is PayPal. Over the course of 29 hours, PayPal’s employees around the globe will be able to tune in to everything from live bands and classes on making pinatas, to watching circus performers and participating in a dance off (We’ll pause, while you stop reading this article to search job openings at PayPal).

Intrigued by the creativity and relentless pursuit of celebration, we asked Charlotte businesses of all sizes how they were celebrating this holiday season. From online and in-person COVID-19-conscious events to thoughtful gifts, Charlotte business are not letting their employees go unappreciated.

A large financial institution in town celebrated the Indian festival, Diwali, by teaming up with Santhosi’s Kitchen for a virtual cooking class. “There were around 125 employees who attended the event virtually where I taught them to make Aloo Channa chaat (potato and chickpea salad) and Carrot Halwa (fresh carrots cooked in butter and milk),” owner Santhoshi Radhakrishnan said.

Santhoshi’s Kitchen classes cover dishes including samosas, chicken tikka masala, jeera rice and carrot halwa. Courtesy of Santhoshi Radhakrishnan CharlotteFive

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virtual classes revolving around food and drink seem to be a popular option for bringing people together in an engaging way. Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen has hosted several corporate holiday cooking parties so far this season, with many more booked. “We have special holiday menu options for the virtual classes and have optional ingredient boxes for groups that have 10 or more guests who are local,” Andrew Wilkin, co-owner, said.

Petit Philippe owner, Mark Meissner, has toasted the holidays with a variety of corporate groups in the wine shop’s virtual wine tasting classes. “These events have been particularly popular with banks, investment firms and retirement communities,” Meissner said.

Virtual wine tastings with Petit Philippe have been a popular corporate holiday celebration option, including this one featuring Master Sommelier and Proprietor of Lingua Franca, Larry Stone. Courtesy of Petit Philippe

Online events through national platforms have also been a popular alternative for businesses looking to show their appreciation this holiday season. SkillPop founder and CEO, Haley Bohon, told CharlotteFive that the company has seen demand spike five-fold this month alone, particularly with small company and team bookings. Among its most popular holiday party classes according to Bohon? Wine tasting, cocktail mixing, cookie decorating … and, wait for it — ukulele lessons.

All we want for Christmas is no more Zoom

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

But not everyone is feeling the virtual gatherings. “We are maxed out with Zoom anything,” said Veronda Bellamy, therapist and owner of Veronda Bellamy Enterprises. “We are eager for a company outing but we would rather be safe and follow the COVID-19 safety standards to avoid any further issues for each other.” Instead, Veronda Bellamy Enterprises will be coming together to make donations to local charities to support families who are less fortunate this holiday season.

In addition, Bellamy will be sending hand-written cards and gifts directly to her employees and — for a little bit of fun — the group will hold a pretty Christmas sweater competition. Employees will send photos via group text and the winner will get an “outdoors is open” set of gift cards to local restaurants and attractions.

In lieu of a party this year, Jay and Miketa Davis, owners of Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood, have opted to show their appreciation in the way they best know how —through food. The couple will be providing all staff with a meal to take home and enjoy with their family.

Jay and Miketa Davis are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood, complete with the announcement of a new location. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

Not all businesses are scrapping holiday parties this year. WBTV Charlotte came up with a COVID-friendly way to celebrate its employees — and support local businesses. The station hosted an outdoor lunch for employees, catered by Pinky’s Westside Grill and featuring live music by performers Ellie Morgan and trio, Mona Lisa.

“It’s easy to cancel these types of events this year – 2020 provides the obstacle and built-in excuse – but as an employee, I was thrilled to see WBTV create something for our team,” Molly Grantham, WBTV anchor and local author, said. “I thought it was creative in how it was an “employee gratitude” event for those at our station, but also supported local restaurants and musicians. They’re hurting in their own ways.”

The station ran staggered lunch shifts that were limited in number to 20 people. Tables were spaced, with only three seats per table, and were sanitized between shifts. The event was so popular with staff that the event team had to add additional lunch seatings to safely accommodate all of the interest.

For those employers still stumped about how to show gratitude during this tumultuous year, consider the gift of time off. According to research from Harvard Business School and New York University Stern School of Business, employees worked an average of 48.5 minutes more per day this year during the pandemic.

In addition to being COVID-19-friendly, time with those we love is a gift we’ve all come to appreciate just a little bit more during this difficult year.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.