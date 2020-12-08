9 ways to give this holiday season in Charlotte

Your holiday giving can help The Humane Society of Charlotte care for animals in its shelter, some of whom have special needs.

Nonprofits, along with many Charlotte businesses, have taken a massive hit this year. COVID-19, social distancing guidelines and an economic plummet have not made it easy for many organizations to push forward — but they haven’t given up hope.

Several organizations have altered their operations to abide by CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers, along with the people they help. Defeat is not an option, even in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic.

As we quickly approach a very unconventional holiday season, we still have the opportunity to unite and give back to Charlotte. There was no way we could possibly cover everyone, as Charlotte is home to many amazing organizations doing incredible things. This list is meant to give you a starting place and offer up a few ideas of how you can give back this season.

Note: This list is just a few of the many nonprofits to support this season. To view more, visit SHARE Charlotte or check out Charlotte Ledger’s list to see many other organizations you can give back to this season.

Read more below about a few of the nonprofits you can support this holiday season:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Charlotte Rescue Mission is a faith-based organization dedicated to serving those impacted by addiction and equipping them with what they need to be successful.

During this season, Charlotte Rescue mission is accepting contributions through money, food, clothes and medicine donations. Since needs are constantly changing, take a look at Charlotte Rescue Mission’s needs list online before donating.

Charlotte Rescue Mission is also accepting notes of hope and encouragement that will be hung in the dining rooms for guests to see. Letters can be sent to the following address:

Charlotte Rescue Mission

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

ATTN: Pam Beam

PO Box 33000

Charlotte, NC 28233

The Charlotte Rescue Mission has an online list of its current needs. TODD SUMLIN Charlotte Observer

Through Dec. 15, Charlotte Wine + Food will be accepting donations that will go toward providing gifts and meals to support children and families taking part in programs offered by GenOne, Mitchell’s Fund, The Learning Collaborative and The Relatives. All donations can be made online.

The Harvest Center’s mission is to help bring a solution to homelessness and housing insecurity. Donations go toward general operating funds for the programs and services to those affected by homelessness, poverty and unemployment. Monetary and houseware donations can both be made online.

The Humane Society of Charlotte uses financial donations to support every animal that is welcomed through the doors. With a variety of needs, each animal also has an associated expense to accommodate that need. With monetary donations, the Humane Society is able to welcome more animals into the shelter, some of which may have a higher level of need. Monetary donations can be made online.

The Humane Society of Charlotte also offers a company match program called Giving at Work. Through this program, your donation goes to support the animals through your employer’s giving campaign by matching your gift.

Monetary donations can be made online to support animals through The Humane Society of Charlotte. Courtesy of The Humane Society of Charlotte

Good Friends is a women’s organization offering support with financial resources. This year, Good Friends has put a focus on safe shelter, providing basic needs for new mothers and families and providing meals for veterans, Anne McPhail, Good Friends’ board chair, told CharlotteFive.

Good Friends usually hosts an annual luncheon around the holidays where several people impacted by the nonprofit’s mission share their testimony. Due to COVID-19, instead of meeting in person this year, Good Friends will be hosting a giving day on Dec. 10 at noon.

If you are unable to view the event on Dec. 10, you will be able to watch the event later on through a link posted on Good Friends’ website. Donations are accepted throughout the year and can be made online.

Good Friends, a women’s group of volunteers seen here pre-COVID-19, is focusing on providing basic needs for new mothers and families and providing meals for veterans this holiday season. Daniel Coston

The Greater Enrichment Program assists families by providing a safe environment after school and supplementing students’ education. Donations for the Greater Enrichment Program will assist in future programming and can be made online.

Loaves & Fishes provides groceries for those in need at pantries located throughout Mecklenburg County. If you would like to donate nonperishable food items, you can drop off your contribution at the warehouse at 648 Griffith Road. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additionally, you can shop Loaves & Fishes’ Amazon Wish List and have items delivered without ever leaving your home. Financial donations can also be made online.

Volunteers load up a van with food during a Loaves & Fishes mobile food pantry distribution site on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

With chapters across the country, PFLAG provides confidential support, education and advocacy to LGBTQ+ individuals, families and allies. Donations, which can be made online, help cover costs for a variety of needs such as table supplies for resource fairs, books for the lending library, resource guides for community members and peer support group meetings.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

This year, Sustain Charlotte, in partnership with OrthoCarolina, is tying its annual #WALKCLT campaign with Giving Tuesday as a month-long event. Overall, the campaign encourages people to explore neighborhoods, view public art and wander pathways that can only be discovered on foot.

The event kicked off on Dec. 1 and will continue for the entire month of December. A new walking tour will be released each week, and a detailed map and curated Spotify playlist will also be offered. To contribute toward Sustain Charlotte’s goal of advocating for better land use, safer walking and cycling paths and more access to public transportation, you can support the cause through online donations.