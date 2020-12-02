Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Dec. 4-10.

Get to know Charlotte by walking its neighborhoods by downloading tours from Sustain Charlotte’s website during #walkclt 2020.

Editor’s note: During COVID-19 reopening Phase 3 in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Support local artists while getting your holiday shopping done at the Nutrient Rich show at Goodyear Arts. Choose from a selection of over 100+ works of art from over 30 artists. If you’re staying home, you can also shop from a selection at an online store. 5-9 p.m. 301 Camp Road. Free admission. https://www.goodyeararts.com/nutrient-rich

See work by Fred Smith and other local artists at the Nutrient Rich show at Goodyear Arts on Dec. 4-5 or Dec. 11-12. Masks and social distancing are required. Courtesy of Goodyear Arts

Explore Charlotte neighborhoods by foot at the #walkclt 2020 event. Download walking tours of two neighborhoods from the Sustain Charlotte website, and stay tuned for three more tours to be introduced each week in Wesley Heights, uptown Charlotte, NoDa and the West End. 5-8 p.m. 800 Grandin Road. Free admission. https://www.sustaincharlotte.org/walkclt

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Saturday

Shop for everyone on your list from a selection of local, handmade goods from over 40 small business vendors at Merry Midtown Market at the Metropolitan. 10 a.m-4 p.m.1111 Metropolitan Ave. Free admission. https://bit.ly/37iI2BC

Listen to Tom Petty Covers at the drive-in Wildflowers concert, featuring the Josh Daniels Band. This concert is for ages 21 and up, and food and beverage service will be available from SouthBound. 6:30 p.m. 2433 South Blvd. Tickets start at $100. https://bit.ly/3fMyr9Y

Indulge in your favorite bubbly at the Champagne Day Super Tasting at The Bohemian: a Wine Bar. Enjoy five different champagnes from 15 selections by the bottle with no corkage fee and special $15 charcuterie. Noon-11 p.m. 1319 Pecan Ave. Tickets are $50 in advance. https://bit.ly/2VeAMAS

Sample a few selections at the Champagne Day Super Tasting at The Bohemian: a Wine Bar on Dec. 5. Courtesy of the Bohemian

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Sunday

Get in the holiday spirit with Christmas Wonderland of Lights at Zootastic Park. Drive and walk through a light show, meet Santa and pay extra for attractions such as a fun house or train rides. 6-10 p.m. 385 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman. $8 per person. https://bit.ly/2HSZowc

Around the Crown 10K Time Trials start this Sunday and run through Saturday, Dec. 12. Sign up for a time slot throughout the week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Run the Around the Crown 10K Course for a chance to win. You can also take part in a Virtual 10K if you can’t make it to the race course. $40 for in-person race, $30 for virtual 10K. https://aroundthecrown10k.com/

Monday

Bourbon lovers won’t want to miss the Bourbon Trail Buffalo Trace Distillery Tasting at Bin 110. Taste and discuss six bourbons from Buffalo Trace Distillery. 6:30 p.m.19712 One Norman Blvd., Cornelius. $75. https://bit.ly/3mmarwW

Tuesday

Explore the Expanding the Pantheon: Women R Beautiful digital exhibit presented by the Mint Museum from the comfort of your couch. This exhibition features 26 photographs from Ruben Natal-San Miguel’s Spring 2020 exhibition at the Postmasters Gallery in New York City. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3o5agq3

See “Negesti (A Harlem Queen)” in the free digital exhibit Expanding the Pantheon: Women R Beautiful presented by the Mint Museum through June. Courtesy of Ruben Natal-San Miguel & Postmasters Gallery

Wednesday

Enjoy a five-course dinner at the Holiday Craft Beer Dinner at Carolina Beer Temple Charlotte. Each course — featuring dishes including a butter roast turkey breast with garlic rosemary cornbread stuffing — will be paired with a festive beer or cider 6:30 p.m. 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd. $45 per person. https://bit.ly/37nLkDu

Thursday

Test your knowledge of your favorite holiday classics with Christmas Movie Trivia at NoDa Brewing. 6-8:30 p.m. 2921 N. Tryon St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3o8Z5Nl