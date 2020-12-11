Food and Drink
Gingerbread. Peppermint. Eggnog. These Charlotte coffee shops have holiday drinks.
If there was any year to splurge on a coffee, it’s 2020.
Sure, the holidays may seem less merry amid COVID-19, but that’s all the more reason to brighten your December with a bit of peppermint … or gingerbread … or eggnog.
This year, Charlotte’s coffee shops need your support more than ever. Why not skip the long lines at your favorite chains and frequent local shops instead? You’ll find classic favorites like peppermint mochas, along with fun lattes topped with torched marshmallow fluff, star anise and gingersnap crumbles.
Not sure where to start? Best make a list — and check it twice — to make sure you don’t miss out:
Amelie’s French Bakery
2424 N. Davidson St., 4321 Park Road., 7715 Pineville Matthews Road., Unit 34B, 157 E. Main St.
What to order: Cinnamon Chérie Café Latte
What it is: Cinnamon butter sauce, espresso from Pure Intentions Coffee and milk topped with whipped cream cinnamon and cocoa
Price: $4.15
What to order: Peppermint Café Mocha
What it is: Dark chocolate sauce, peppermint simple syrup espresso from pure intentions coffee, whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies
Price: $4.15
COVID-19 precautions: Online ordering, in-store pickup and contact-free delivery are available. Dining rooms are closed.
The Artisan’s Palate
1218-A E. 36th St.
What to order: Gingerbread Man Latte
What it is: Jade espresso from Magnolia Coffee Company, house-made gingerbread simple syrup, steamed milk with cinnamon
Price: $4.60
What to order: White Chocolate Peppermint Cappuccino
What it is: Jade Espresso from Magnolia Coffee, house-made white chocolate, peppermint stick, steamed milk with peppermint
Price: $5
COVID-19 precautions: Contactless curbside service is available.
Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply
225 N. Trade St.
What to order: Candied Almond (new this year)
What it is: Almond cardamom latte
Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., 4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.
What to order: Snickerdoodle Latte
What it is: Latte with cookie butter and cinnamon syrup
Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.
What to order: Peppermint Mocha
What it is: Latte with peppermint syrup and dark chocolate sauce
Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.
What to order: Cousin Eddie
What it is: Eggnog latte sprinkled with nutmeg (a fan favorite)
Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.
What to order: Apple Chai-der
What it is: Oat milk, Rishi’s Masala Chai, apple syrup, cinnamon
Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.
COVID-19 precautions: The shop is offering order-ahead on its website or through the ODEKO app.
Cafe Moka
7416 Waverly Walk Ave.
What to order: Peppermint Moka
What it is: Espresso, peppermint, dark chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream and sprinkled with crushed candy canes
Price: $4.75
What to order: Gingerbread Latte
What it is: Espresso, gingerbread spices, steamed milk topped with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, black pepper, star anise and cardamom
Price: $4.50
What to order: Eggnog Latte
What it is: Espresso, vanilla, steamed eggnog topped with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, black pepper, star anise and cardamom
Price: $4.95
COVID-19 precautions: Online ordering is preferred. Contactless payment is available in the shop. Cafe seating is available but limited.
CupLux
3115 Freedom Drive
What to order: Gingerbread Latte
What it is: Latte with brown sugar featuring cinnamon, peppercorn, fresh ginger and molasses
Price: $4.85 hot, $5.45 iced
What to order: Eggnog Latte (pictured above)
What it is: Latte prepared with real eggnog from Homeland Creamery, vanilla, sugar and a touch of butter
Price: $4.85 hot, $5.45 iced
What to order: Peppermint Mocha
What it is: Latte with two different dark chocolates, peppermint, vanilla and sugar
Price: $4.85 hot, $5.45 iced
COVID-19 precautions: CupLux is a drive-thru operation, so it’s socially distanced. Everyone inside wears a mask, and customers are asked to wear one when using the drive-thru.
Enderly Coffee Co.
2620 Tuckaseegee Road
What to order: Peppermint White Mocha
What it is: White chocolate mocha sprinkled with freshly crushed peppermint
Price: $4.25
What to order: Gingerbread Latte
What it is: Housemade gingerbread syrup made with maple syrup
Price: $4.25
What to order: Give Me S’more
What it is: Hot chocolate with a spoonful of marshmallow fluff rolled in crushed graham cracker
Price: $4.25
COVID-19 precautions: Order-ahead is available through the ODEKO app.
Mac Tabby Cat Cafe
3204 N. Davidson St.
What to order: Maple Pancake Latte
What it is: Flapjacks in your cup: A double shot of espresso mixed with the flavor of pancakes and steamed with your choice of milk/alternative. Add a cinnamon sugar cat on top or homemade whipped cream drizzled with real maple syrup.
Price: $4.25
What to order: Gingerbread Latte
What it is: A double shot of espresso swirled with a dash of nutmeg, your choice of milk/alternative and gingerbread flavored goodness topped with homemade whipped cream and gingersnap crumbles
Price: $4.25
What to order: Peppermint Mocha Latte
What it is: Double shot of espresso steamed with your choice of milk/alternative with rich chocolate sauce, peppermint, homemade whipped cream and candy cane bits
Price: $4.25
COVID-19 precautions: Order-ahead is available via ODEKO. Pickup is contactless; your order will be ready at the counter.
Queen City Grounds
644 N. Church St.; 101 W. Morehead St.
What to order: Sweata Weatha
What it is: House-made gingerbread latte with your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.
Price: $6
What to order: Campfire Cappuccino
What it is: Smoked salted caramel cappuccino with a charcoal dusting. Available hot.
Price: $5
What to order: Walt Mintman
What it is: Minty vanilla matcha latte with your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.
Price: $5
What to order: Seasonal Nitro Latte
What it is: Cinnamon vanilla syrup with cold brew concentrate and oat milk over ice
Price: $5
COVID-19 precautions: Queen City Grounds has increased its presence on ChowNow, DoorDash, ODEKO and Postmates for delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed via QR code in the shops, as well. There are limited hours for the time being (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily), and the shop is sanitized and observes mask and social distancing requirements. The shop installed a special UV virus-neutralizing system into the HVAC, as well. No cash is accepted at this time.
Smelly Cat Coffeehouse & Roastery
514 E. 36th St.
What to order: Eggnog Cold Brew
What it is: House-made Llorona cold brew on craft (blend of Huehuetenango, Guatemalan, and Tarrazu, Costa Rican) with local Homeland Creamery eggnog
Price: $4.75
COVID-19 precautions: There is an order window and a pickup window. You must wear a mask when ordering and/or picking up. You can also use the ODEKO app to place a mobile order for pickup at the window or curbside.
The Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St., Suite A
What to order: Campfire Latte
What it is: Latte with chocolate sauce, torched marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbs
Price: $5
COVID-19 precautions: Takeout and delivery are available via the website.
Summit Coffee Co.
128 S. Main St., Davidson
What to order: Sugar Plum Vanilla Latte
What it is: Spiced brown sugar plum vanilla syrup, espresso and milk topped with cardamom brown sugar dust. Available hot or iced.
Price: $5 for 10 oz., $5.50 for 16 oz.
What to order: Winter Spice Latte
What it is: Winter spice syrup, espresso and milk topped with sugar and spice dust. Available hot or iced.
Price: $5 for 10 oz., $5.50 for 16 oz.
COVID-19 precautions: There’s a new Summit Coffee app that allows takeout at designated mobile stations in every cafe.
Note: These will debut at the NoDa cafe on Dec. 17 and are available at all locations.
