Gingerbread. Peppermint. Eggnog. These Charlotte coffee shops have holiday drinks.

This year’s seasonal drink lineup features flavors such as gingerbread, peppermint mocha and eggnog. The Eggnog Latte from Cuplux is prepared with real eggnog from Homeland Creamery.

If there was any year to splurge on a coffee, it’s 2020.

Sure, the holidays may seem less merry amid COVID-19, but that’s all the more reason to brighten your December with a bit of peppermint … or gingerbread … or eggnog.

This year, Charlotte’s coffee shops need your support more than ever. Why not skip the long lines at your favorite chains and frequent local shops instead? You’ll find classic favorites like peppermint mochas, along with fun lattes topped with torched marshmallow fluff, star anise and gingersnap crumbles.

Not sure where to start? Best make a list — and check it twice — to make sure you don’t miss out:

2424 N. Davidson St., 4321 Park Road., 7715 Pineville Matthews Road., Unit 34B, 157 E. Main St.

This year, Amelie’s French Bakery will add a Peppermint Cafe Mocha to its holiday drink offerings. Courtesy of Joshua Vasko

What to order: Cinnamon Chérie Café Latte

What it is: Cinnamon butter sauce, espresso from Pure Intentions Coffee and milk topped with whipped cream cinnamon and cocoa

Price: $4.15

What to order: Peppermint Café Mocha

What it is: Dark chocolate sauce, peppermint simple syrup espresso from pure intentions coffee, whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies

Price: $4.15

COVID-19 precautions: Online ordering, in-store pickup and contact-free delivery are available. Dining rooms are closed.

1218-A E. 36th St.

The Gingerbread Man Latte at The Artisan’s Palate includes Jade espresso from Magnolia Coffee Company, house-made gingerbread simple syrup and steamed milk with cinnamon. Courtesy of The Artisan's Palate

What to order: Gingerbread Man Latte

What it is: Jade espresso from Magnolia Coffee Company, house-made gingerbread simple syrup, steamed milk with cinnamon

Price: $4.60

The Artisan’s Palate’s White Chocolate Peppermint Cappuccino has Jade espresso from Magnolia Coffee, house-made white chocolate, a peppermint stick and steamed milk with peppermint. Courtesy of The Artisan's Palate

What to order: White Chocolate Peppermint Cappuccino

What it is: Jade Espresso from Magnolia Coffee, house-made white chocolate, peppermint stick, steamed milk with peppermint

Price: $5

COVID-19 precautions: Contactless curbside service is available.

225 N. Trade St.

What to order: Candied Almond (new this year)

What it is: Almond cardamom latte

Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., 4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.

What to order: Snickerdoodle Latte

What it is: Latte with cookie butter and cinnamon syrup

Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.

What to order: Peppermint Mocha

What it is: Latte with peppermint syrup and dark chocolate sauce

Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.

The Cousin Eddie at Brakeman’s is a fan favorite. Courtesy of Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply

What to order: Cousin Eddie

What it is: Eggnog latte sprinkled with nutmeg (a fan favorite)

Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.

What to order: Apple Chai-der

What it is: Oat milk, Rishi’s Masala Chai, apple syrup, cinnamon

Price: $4.50 for 10 oz., $4.50 for iced, $5 for 16 oz.

COVID-19 precautions: The shop is offering order-ahead on its website or through the ODEKO app.

7416 Waverly Walk Ave.

What to order: Peppermint Moka

What it is: Espresso, peppermint, dark chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream and sprinkled with crushed candy canes

Price: $4.75

What to order: Gingerbread Latte

What it is: Espresso, gingerbread spices, steamed milk topped with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, black pepper, star anise and cardamom

Price: $4.50

What to order: Eggnog Latte

What it is: Espresso, vanilla, steamed eggnog topped with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, black pepper, star anise and cardamom

Price: $4.95

COVID-19 precautions: Online ordering is preferred. Contactless payment is available in the shop. Cafe seating is available but limited.

3115 Freedom Drive

Fresh ginger and molasses give the Gingerbread Latte from Cuplux a rich taste. Kenty Chung

What to order: Gingerbread Latte

What it is: Latte with brown sugar featuring cinnamon, peppercorn, fresh ginger and molasses

Price: $4.85 hot, $5.45 iced

What to order: Eggnog Latte (pictured above)

What it is: Latte prepared with real eggnog from Homeland Creamery, vanilla, sugar and a touch of butter

Price: $4.85 hot, $5.45 iced

Cuplux is offering a classic Peppermint Mocha with two different dark chocolates. Kenty Chung

What to order: Peppermint Mocha

What it is: Latte with two different dark chocolates, peppermint, vanilla and sugar

Price: $4.85 hot, $5.45 iced

COVID-19 precautions: CupLux is a drive-thru operation, so it’s socially distanced. Everyone inside wears a mask, and customers are asked to wear one when using the drive-thru.

2620 Tuckaseegee Road

Enderly’s Peppermint White Mocha is topped with crushed peppermint. Courtesy of Enderly Coffee Co CharlotteFive

What to order: Peppermint White Mocha

What it is: White chocolate mocha sprinkled with freshly crushed peppermint

Price: $4.25

What to order: Gingerbread Latte

What it is: Housemade gingerbread syrup made with maple syrup

Price: $4.25

What to order: Give Me S’more

What it is: Hot chocolate with a spoonful of marshmallow fluff rolled in crushed graham cracker

Price: $4.25

COVID-19 precautions: Order-ahead is available through the ODEKO app.

3204 N. Davidson St.

You can top your Maple Pancake Latte at Mac Tabby with a cinnamon sugar cat or homemade whipped cream and maple syrup. Courtesy of Mac Tabby Cat Cafe

What to order: Maple Pancake Latte

What it is: Flapjacks in your cup: A double shot of espresso mixed with the flavor of pancakes and steamed with your choice of milk/alternative. Add a cinnamon sugar cat on top or homemade whipped cream drizzled with real maple syrup.

Price: $4.25

What to order: Gingerbread Latte

What it is: A double shot of espresso swirled with a dash of nutmeg, your choice of milk/alternative and gingerbread flavored goodness topped with homemade whipped cream and gingersnap crumbles

Price: $4.25

Mac Tabby’s Gingerbread Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte both start with a double shot of espresso. Courtesy of Mac Tabby Cat Cafe. CharlotteFive

What to order: Peppermint Mocha Latte

What it is: Double shot of espresso steamed with your choice of milk/alternative with rich chocolate sauce, peppermint, homemade whipped cream and candy cane bits

Price: $4.25

COVID-19 precautions: Order-ahead is available via ODEKO. Pickup is contactless; your order will be ready at the counter.

644 N. Church St.; 101 W. Morehead St.

Sweata Weatha is Queen City Grounds’ version of a gingerbread latte. Beth Gould, courtesy of Queen City Grounds

What to order: Sweata Weatha

What it is: House-made gingerbread latte with your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.

Price: $6

Queen City Grounds’ Campfire Cappuccino is served with a charcoal dusting. Courtesy of Queen City Grounds

What to order: Campfire Cappuccino

What it is: Smoked salted caramel cappuccino with a charcoal dusting. Available hot.

Price: $5

For a matcha twist, try the Walt Mintman at Queen City Grounds. Courtesy of Queen City Grounds

What to order: Walt Mintman

What it is: Minty vanilla matcha latte with your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.

Price: $5

What to order: Seasonal Nitro Latte

What it is: Cinnamon vanilla syrup with cold brew concentrate and oat milk over ice

Price: $5

COVID-19 precautions: Queen City Grounds has increased its presence on ChowNow, DoorDash, ODEKO and Postmates for delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed via QR code in the shops, as well. There are limited hours for the time being (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily), and the shop is sanitized and observes mask and social distancing requirements. The shop installed a special UV virus-neutralizing system into the HVAC, as well. No cash is accepted at this time.

514 E. 36th St.

Smelly Cat Coffee is offering a cozy eggnog cold brew drink for the holiday season. Courtesy of Smelly Cat Coffeehouse & Roastery

What to order: Eggnog Cold Brew

What it is: House-made Llorona cold brew on craft (blend of Huehuetenango, Guatemalan, and Tarrazu, Costa Rican) with local Homeland Creamery eggnog

Price: $4.75

COVID-19 precautions: There is an order window and a pickup window. You must wear a mask when ordering and/or picking up. You can also use the ODEKO app to place a mobile order for pickup at the window or curbside.

2911 Griffith St., Suite A

The Suffolk Punch’s Campfire Latte is topped with torched marshmallow fluff. Courtesy of The Suffolk Punch

What to order: Campfire Latte

What it is: Latte with chocolate sauce, torched marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbs

Price: $5

COVID-19 precautions: Takeout and delivery are available via the website.

128 S. Main St., Davidson

What to order: Sugar Plum Vanilla Latte

What it is: Spiced brown sugar plum vanilla syrup, espresso and milk topped with cardamom brown sugar dust. Available hot or iced.

Price: $5 for 10 oz., $5.50 for 16 oz.

What to order: Winter Spice Latte

What it is: Winter spice syrup, espresso and milk topped with sugar and spice dust. Available hot or iced.

Price: $5 for 10 oz., $5.50 for 16 oz.

COVID-19 precautions: There’s a new Summit Coffee app that allows takeout at designated mobile stations in every cafe.

Note: These will debut at the NoDa cafe on Dec. 17 and are available at all locations.

