This Charlotte family turned grief over their child into a place of comfort for others

Caroline’s Corner will provide a space where families can gather, relax, do laundry, eat a meal, read a book, shower and spend time while their hospitalized child is being cared for.

Ginny and John Comly left Novant Hemby Children’s Hospital with their baby girl, Caroline, in January 2018, only to return three days later when their instincts told them something was off. A series of tests would ultimately reveal that Caroline was suffering from bacterial meningitis, an rare infection that had made its way into her central nervous system and would ultimately take her life.

This tragic story has an ending that is unexpectedly full of joy and comfort — two things that are perhaps even more appreciated this holiday season. In honor of Caroline, the Comlys have teamed with the Novant Health Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to create Caroline’s Corner — a space in the hospital where families can gather, relax, do laundry, eat a meal, read a book, shower and spend time while their child is being cared for.

The room holds several firsts — it is Novant’s first family room, and it is the first time that the Ronald McDonald House has teamed with a local family to open such a room. But, perhaps even more importantly, Caroline’s Corner ensures that one very special thing will not be done for the last time.

“One of the important things for me, and the reason I want it to be called Caroline’s Corner, is that in 20 years people will be saying her name” John Comly told Novant Health Foundation. “To me, that’s an important thing.”

‘We really need to do something for these doctors and nurses’

The idea for a calm and quiet space for families came during the Comly’s time in the hospital with Caroline.

“At first we started noticing how the doctors and nurses were getting their coffee from a station right in the hallway and then having to gather around a desk in a very public area,” Ginny Comly said.

“John and I looked at each other and said we really need to do something for these doctors and nurses when we leave here with Caroline — they have been so incredible and deserve a place to go to have a cup of coffee in peace and privacy.” The Comlys have since separately refurbished a physician’s respite room, complete with a coffee machine and workspace.

In addition to a family room, the Comlys also refurbished a respite room for physicians and nurses. Courtesy of the Comly family

The second part of that conversation would ultimately lead to Caroline’s Corner. “As a parent, you don’t want to leave the hospital — you don’t want to risk missing a single doctor’s update or hearing some news about your child,” Ginny Comly said.

During their time at the hospital with Caroline, the Comlys relied on the kindness of nurses, who allowed them to take a shower in an empty room, or friends and family, who brought by meals and fresh clothes.

“We were so fortunate that we live close to the hospital and had that support and kept thinking about the families who didn’t. Again, we said, when we leave here with Caroline, we need to do something for these families,” Ginny Comly said, the Comlys’ generous spirit apparent even before their tragedy.

Caroline Comly lived only 10 days, but her spirit will live on in the form of comfort for others in Caroline’s Corner. Courtesy of the Comly family

Though Caroline would not return home, Ginny, John and their two other children, Robert and Katherine, were determined to keep her spirit alive. When they spoke with the Novant Health Foundation about their idea for a family room, the foundation connected them with hospital partner Ronald McDonald House, which had been in conversations about creating a similar space.

“The Comlys’ mission with Caroline’s Corner aligned so well with our desire to create a space within the hospital to compliment the Ronald McDonald House itself,” said Denise Cubbedge, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. “Our structure is already set up to support families in terms of staffing, programs and meals, so it is really an ideal partnership to be able to support Caroline’s Corner on an ongoing basis.”

For Ginny, John, Katherine and Robert Comly, creating Caroline’s Corner has been a positive way to channel their grief. Courtesy of the Comly family

In addition to coordinating meals for families using Caroline’s Corner, the Ronald McDonald House will also provide programming, with activities similar to those offered at the offsite house such as arts and crafts, BINGO and pet therapy, as allowed.

Visitors to Caroline’s Corner will be greeted by a space that feels more like a family living room than a hospital waiting room, with calming colors and a peaceful aesthetic. Some very special artwork will also decorate the room — both Robert and Katherine Comly designed a piece of art to be used in their little sister’s space. They did this with the support of their art teacher at Charlotte Latin, who will also select a piece of student art from the school each month to feature.

Construction on Caroline’s Corner began in October, and the room is expected to be opened in January 2021. Courtesy of the Comly family

These personal touches are part of what will make Caroline’s Corner feel like a warm and welcoming space for families — a piece of home within the hospital.

“For us, this is a happy story. We are so excited to be able to channel our grief into something positive for others,” John Comly said. “Creating Caroline’s Corner has been an important part of our healing process, and we hope that it will bring that same comfort to anyone who walks through those doors.”

The Comly family worked with members of the Ronald McDonald House team to begin the groundbreaking for Caroline’s Corner. Davis Turner, Novant Health/Courtesy of the Comly family

Construction on Caroline’s Corner began in October, and the room is expected to be complete in January.

Volunteers will be needed to staff Caroline’s Corner. Anyone interested can visit the Ronald McDonald House website for training opportunities, as well as opportunities to make donations for the ongoing support of Caroline’s Corner.

