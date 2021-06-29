Charlotte Observer Logo
Queen’s Feast is back — here’s what to know about Charlotte’s Restaurant Week.

After being canceled in 2020, Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is returning in July 2021.
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the popular Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, offering three-course meals at a discount at your favorite local spots.

More than 40 restaurants are participating in the 2021 Queen’s Feast. “The restaurant industry is striving to recover after the most devastating period it has ever endured, and the challenges unfortunately continue with staffing and supply chain issues,” said Bruce Hensley of Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns Restaurant Week. “The opportunity to gather with loved ones over a delicious, leisurely meal while enjoying the hospitality of a fine restaurant has been sorely missed. We hope this event will bring back some of that joy for diners while reminding them of the important place our restaurant community holds in our quality of life.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

