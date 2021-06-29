Queen’s Feast is back — here’s what to know about Charlotte’s Restaurant Week.

After being canceled in 2020, Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is returning in July 2021. CharlotteFive archives

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the popular Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, offering three-course meals at a discount at your favorite local spots.

More than 40 restaurants are participating in the 2021 Queen’s Feast. “The restaurant industry is striving to recover after the most devastating period it has ever endured, and the challenges unfortunately continue with staffing and supply chain issues,” said Bruce Hensley of Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns Restaurant Week. “The opportunity to gather with loved ones over a delicious, leisurely meal while enjoying the hospitality of a fine restaurant has been sorely missed. We hope this event will bring back some of that joy for diners while reminding them of the important place our restaurant community holds in our quality of life.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WHEN: Friday, July 1- Sunday, July 25

WHERE: 40+ restaurants in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, and Catawba counties

WHAT: Since 2008, Charlotte Restaurant Week has offered a way for diners to enjoy mid- and high-end restaurants at a prix fixe meal deal each January and July.

MORE: To make reservations, visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and see their special Queen’s Feast menus.

NEW RESTAURANTS: Include The Wine Loft South End, Golden Owl Tavern in the University area, and Red Salt by David Burke in Uptown Charlotte

