‘This place knows my family by name.’ Charlotte mourns Zack’s Burgers closing news.

Zack’s Hamburgers announced on Monday, June 28, 2021 that it will close for good at the end of business on July 1. CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: Email us your Zack’s Hamburgers memories to charlottefive@charlottefive.com and we may add them to this story.

It was nowhere near lunchtime yet, but the Charlotte talk on social media Monday morning was focused on burgers — specifically, the Zack’s Special and the devastating news that Zack’s Hamburgers will close its doors for good this week.

Zack’s owner George Demopolous told CharlotteFive reporter Jennings Cool last week that he and his wife would close the restaurant after business on Thursday and he asked us to hold the news until Monday, June 28.

And when the news dropped, it landed hard in the Charlotte community. Readers began posting memories and stories about the restaurant that was a Charlotte staple for 46 years.

Here are some of your memories:

