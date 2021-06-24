Where to see 4th of July fireworks, parades and other events in Charlotte

Enjoy live music and fireworks at Truist Field for the “Celebrate America” concert. CharlotteFive

It’s almost the 4th of July, so it’s time to make plans for catching the best fireworks displays in Charlotte, along with other holiday activities to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day.

With many July 4 events canceled last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can expect a bit more of a crowd this year as people return this year to gathering with family and friends. Pro tip: Even if you can’t get a space inside the venue showing the fireworks, you can often grab a space in a parking lot or business nearby to take in the show. Make your plans ahead of time and get there early.

Here are the some of the biggest events with must-see Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades, live music and more in the Charlotte area, plus a map of where to find them.

What: Catch the “Celebrate America” concert. Presented by the Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, the patriotic concert will take place on Truist Field and feature fireworks and a tribute to essential workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be an appearance by Homer the Dragon.

When: June 25, 8:30 p.m. (In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to June 26 at 8:30 p.m.)

Location: Uptown at Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Cost: $25

What: Pregame this Independence Day with a 4th of July Dog Parade and Vendor Fair that will benefit Charlotte Black Dogs and Pineville Neighbor’s Place. At 4 p.m., watch the Patriotic Dog Costume Contest, with categories including most patriotic, most creative and funniest —then stay for the pet parade afterward. Other activities include a microchip check, vendor booths, nail trims from Live Laugh & Lather and a photo booth with a festive backdrop and props.

When: June 26, noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Pineville Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive, Pineville, NC 28134

Cost: $5 to enter the contest. Donations of small bags of dog or cat food, or treats, are also requested.

What: Attend a virtual Independence Day lecture with the Charlotte Museum of History. During the lecture, professor Sophia Rosenfeld, the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania, will discuss her book, “Democracy and Truth: A Short History,” which explores the tension in democracies between the wisdom of the crowd vs. trusted, accurate information. Rosenfeld will also take audience questions.

When: July 1, 6 p.m.

Location: Online: The lecture will livestream on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Cost: Free

What: This is your spot for family-friendly fun. Rock Hill, South Carolina’s popular annual Fourth of July event will feature live music from Groove Machine and Kids in America, along with free inflatables, food trucks and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

When: July 3, 4-10 p.m.

Location: Old Town Rock Hill at 157 Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Cost: Free

Rock Hill holds its annual Independence Day celebration, Red, White & Boom on July 3. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

What: Carowinds promises an “impressive display of patriotic fanfare complemented by an all-American soundtrack.“ But this year, reservations are required for every visit, so you have to book a space online — and decide ahead of time if you want to visit Carolina Harbor, as well.

When: July 3-4, 8:45 p.m.

Location: South Charlotte at 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

Cost: A daily admission ticket starts at $42.

The Carowinds Celebrate America Fireworks Show takes place back to back on July 3-4. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

What: Enoy the outdoors while you celebrate the Fourth of July at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. The two-day event includes yoga sessions, nighttime fireworks, pass activities and live music from Jude Moses, Con Brio, Dane Page and Moon Taxi.

When: July 3-4, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: West Charlotte at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28214

Cost: Free after $6 parking.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center fireworks take place twice, on July 3-4.

What: Harrisburg is celebrating Independence Day with a two-day festival at Harrisburg Park, with fireworks each night. A 4th of July parade is set for July 3 at 9 a.m., and Grand Funk Railroad will headline the event on July 4 at 8 p.m., according to Charlotte on the Cheap.

When: July 3-4

Location: Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy., Harrisburg, NC 28075

Cost: Free

Harrisburg’s annual July 4th festival takes place July 3-4. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

What: Gastonia’s July 4th celebration will feature vendors, food trucks, live music from Thirsty Horses and The Diamond River Band. There will also be a beer garden and a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.

When: July 4, 4-9:30 p.m.

Location: Rotary Centennial Pavilion, 111 N. South St., Gastonia, NC 28052

Cost: Free

What: Lake Wylie’s fireworks display takes place over the lake, so you’re going to want a spot to view the show. Planners recommend you settle in at the Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, on the deck at Papa Doc’s or Rey Azteca, or on the patio at Lake Wylie Pizza, Bagel Boat or outside Long Cove Resort.

When: July 4, at dusk about 9:30 p.m.

Location: Hwy 49 at the Buster Boyd Bridge, Charlotte, NC 28278

Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged; send to Camp Thunderbird Fireworks Fund, One Thunderbird Lane. Lake Wylie, SC 29710.

Lake Wylie’s annual July 4 fireworks show takes place on Independence Day. Andy Burriss Herald file photo

What: Toast America with Jim Beam and Pabst Blue Ribbon specials, along with a 4th of July-inspired menu while you enjoy live music from Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul, fireworks and a late night DJ. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best “ready to rumble” attire, as this event will also celebrate wrestling legends of WWE and WWF, with proceeds benefiting the American Heroes Foundation supported by Heaven Hill.

When: July 4, 4:30 p.m. to midnight

Location: Uptown at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, 303 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Cost: $5 to $10 donation at the door includes entrance and a PBR

What: Radio One Charlotte and the Charlotte Knights are teaming up for a 4th of July filled with America’s favorite pastimes, baseball and fireworks. Watch the Knights take on the Norfolk Tides while you grab a few bites to eat and then enjoy the fireworks display afterward.

When: July 4, immediately after the game, which starts at 6:05 p.m.

Location: Uptown at Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Cost: Game tickets start at $11.

Fireworks from WBT’s SkyShow will light up the Charlotte skyline on July 4. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

