Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 25-July 1

Friday

Catch the “Celebrate America” concert. Presented by the Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, the patriotic concert will take place on Truist Field and feature fireworks and a tribute to essential workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be an appearance by Homer the Dragon. 8:30 p.m. $25. 324 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3yCQlos

Eat and drink during the Street Food and Brew Fest at Salty Parrot Brewing. In partnership with Crave CLT, the brewery will host a night of food, music and beer. Expect live music from DJ Vinny Split and eats from Jimmy P’s Street Shack, Another!? Food Truck and the Salty Parrot Food Truck. There will be beer tents and tastings throughout the evening. $60. 1200 Graham St. https://bit.ly/3gCp1yt

Saturday

Hop on a City Brew Tour. New to Charlotte, City Brew Tours offers craft brewery tours and experiences. The Original Charlotte Tour stops at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke, and the Sip of Charlotte Tour stops at three breweries with a local snack. Current participating breweries include Armored Cow Brewing, Ass Clown Brewing Company, Lower Left Brewing Company and Suffolk Punch. The 14-passenger van picks guests up outside The Westin Charlotte. $70+. 601 S. College St. https://bit.ly/3c8ROcM

Get some Honeybear Bakeshop sweets at the Matthews Farmers Market. Expect cookies, doughnuts and cookie croissants from this locally owned bakery, serving up favorites including Snickerdoodles, Sarah’s Chocolate Chip and Iced Oatmeal. You can pick cookies on the spot at the market, or order a box ahead of time for pickup that morning. 8 a.m. to noon. Free market entry. 188 N. Trade St. https://bit.ly/2TP4zD4

Make a paper plane for a good cause at Catawba Brewing. In partnership with the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte, Catawba will host a paper plane fundraiser to benefit Soccer F.C.’s after school soccer and literacy programming to provide students with the opportunity to join a team and develop a love for reading. To participate, sign up, create your airplane and try to throw it as far as you can the day of the event. Winners will receive prizes such as kids’ birthday parties at Soccer F.C., a month of yoga at Y2 Yoga, pasta and sauce from Pasta & Provisions and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 per family or group of two. 933 Louise Ave. https://bit.ly/3cZ3NKi

Sunday

Show your pride during a Drag Brunch with Onya Nerves at Billy Sunday. Brunch favorites will be complemented by your favorite Charlotte queens. Tickets include a breakfast buffet from Ava, brunch punch and a show. Doors open at 11 a.m. Event begins at noon. $35. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/2TSjGve

Shop local at the Girl Tribe Pop Up in the Garden at Alexander Homestead. In addition to a lineup of women-owned boutiques and brands, you can also enjoy a popsicle from King of Pops, play outdoor games with Sycamore Brewing, get your hair done by Drybar and enjoy drinks from the bar. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 online, $10 at the door. 4717 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/3wMDCOX

Monday

Get your tickets for the BayHaven Food & Wine Festival. This three-day event at Camp North End will celebrate Black foodways from Oct. 22-24. Created by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise, this festival was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance and will raise awareness of Charlotte’s Black culinary experts. $10+. 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3qd7Tnz

Play “Survey Says” at Catawba Brewing on Monday nights. Similar to Family Feud, the game features three rounds of subjective questions, and your team will get points for matching the most popular answers. At the end of the game, you can keep your gift card or change it in a speed round to double the amount. 7-9 p.m. Free. 933 Louise Ave. https://bit.ly/3xE1jc9

Tuesday

Get tickets for The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. The traveling exhibit coming to Charlotte this winter will showcase more than 140 works, including prints, photos, sculptures, installations and murals — some of which were reproduced specifically for the exhibition. Adult tickets start at $26.20. The location and other details will be announced soon.

Visit Hideaway Bar & Lounge. Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood founders Jay and Miketa Davis recently unveiled their newest restaurant, promising great eats and a relaxed ambiance. Expect burgers, sandwiches, hookah, chicken wings, CBD products and cocktails. 2710 Tuckaseegee Road. https://bit.ly/3xKYVk7

Try a new style of pizza. The Queen City is a melting pot and therefore serves up a variety of pizza styles, including Connecticut style, Detroit style, New Jersey style, St. Louis style, Virginia style and brewery style. CharlotteFive rounded up the best new spots to add to your must-visit list. https://bit.ly/3zQnm16

Wednesday

Check out IRO SouthPark at the Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte. This lobby bar offers creative cocktails, craft beer and small plates, such as poke bowls, chicken wings and a dark chocolate passion fruit bar. https://bit.ly/2UxlPgx

Grab lunch at City West Commons. Situated on the corner of West Boulevard. and Remount Road, the City West Commons Shopping Center has recently seen the opening of diverse food options, from vegan food at Dee’s Vegan To-Go to the 210 Puffy Taco at Tu One Oh Tacos and creative pizzas at Renaldo’s Culinary Experience. There are also options if you’re craving Jamaican food, snacks and wings. https://bit.ly/3qf7AZd

Thursday

Attend a virtual Independence Day lecture with the Charlotte Museum of History. During the lecture, professor Sophia Rosenfeld, the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania, will discuss her book, “Democracy and Truth: A Short History,” which explores the tension in democracies between the wisdom of the crowd vs. trusted, accurate information. Rosenfeld will also take audience questions. The lecture will livestream on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels. 6 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3gHTFrt

Sip taproom releases at Resident Brewing. On Thursdays at 3 p.m., the brewery will resume in-taproom releases, which were previously paused due to COVID-19. In addition, wine is half-off on Thursdays. Recent releases include Thank You for Being a Friend, a collaboration with The Batchmaker featuring an oatmeal cream pie porter, and Island Time, a lime Mexican lager collaboration with Casita Brewing. 3 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3xJ1ovn

Mark your calendar

Place your order for Wingzza Mambo Sauce. This sweet, sticky, tangy specialty sauce is vegan and gluten-free. Wingzza Mambo Sauce pairs well with almost anything, from pizza to veggies, wings and more. There will be a special pop-up tasting outside of DUPP&SWAT, where bottles of the sauce will be available for walk-up purchase at a special price. Food orders will be available for pre-order only, and no walk-ups will be accepted. Packages start at $20 and some include pops from Popbar and custom swag from MacFly Fresh. Order by June 29 for the pop-up on July 2 from 6-9 p.m. $20+. 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 105. https://bit.ly/2SquYXz

Join the Fourth of July celebration at the Whitewater Center. The two-day event includes several yoga sessions, nighttime fireworks, pass activities and live music from Jude Moses, Con Brio, Dane Page and Moon Taxi. July 3-4. Free (plus $6 parking). 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3zp5B94

Catch Jazz & Soul Live at Spirit Square. Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui will perform live in concert with special guest Paula Atherton, a billboard-charting saxophonist, flutist and vocalist. July 23. 7:30 p.m. McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3iFOD04

Attend Welcome Back Fest. Hosted by Novant Health, this street festival will honor healthcare heroes and mark progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Expect live music, food from local restaurants, music and entertainment. July 24. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location pending. https://bit.ly/35jpAIl

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+; $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+; $50 children ages 8-11 in-person; $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

