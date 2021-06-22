View more than 140 pieces by elusive traveling artist Banksy this winter in Charlotte

A Banksy exhibition titled The Art of Banksy: Without Limits is coming to Charlotte in late 2021.

The work of elusive street artist Banksy is on its way to Charlotte this winter.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits will showcase more than 140 works, including prints, photos, sculptures, installations and murals — some of which were reproduced specifically for the exhibition. A video documentary on work accompanies the show.

Banksy is a world renowned street artist known for his popular work with stenciling who veers away from speaking to the press. As a teenager, he got his start in a graffiti crew in Bristol, England, according to streetartbio.com. In his youth, while dashing away from police after vandalizing public spaces, he hid under a van and saw stenciled letters sprayed on a truck and figured it would be an interesting way to speed up his painting. From that point on stenciling became his new style.

More than 1 million visitors have seen The Art of Banksy already in cities across the world, including Istanbul, Amsterdam, Melbourne and Berlin. In London, the exhibit featured iconic works such as “Girl and Balloon,” “Flower Thrower” (or “Love Is In The Air”) and “Rude Copper,” alongside some of his lesser-known masterpieces.

The Charlotte location and the specific timing of the exhibit will be announced in the coming weeks, but tickets will be available starting June 29. Adult prices start at $26.20.

SEE Global Entertainment also brought Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit to Charlotte. Similar shows have been growing in popularity across the country and in Charlotte. Immersive Van Gogh is now at Camp North End’s historic Fort Building until Sept. 12 in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Banksy was unreachable for calls Tuesday afternoon to C5 for comment on this story.

