No need to leave home to visit Italy. Get a glimpse of the Sistine Chapel in Charlotte

Tickets for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will be available at noon on April 6.

For travel-starved Americans, Italy’s where it’s at during COVID-19. We’ve been following Stanley Tucci as he’s “Searching for Italy” and Bobby Flay and Roman-born Giada De Laurentiis through “Bobby and Giada in Italy.”

Now, a piece of Italy is coming to Charlotte, so we don’t have to brave a coronavirus pandemic flight to explore. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit kicks off May 1, showcasing original-sized reproductions of the Italian sculptor and painter’s High Renaissance frescoes at the Vatican in Rome.

Details on the venue will be announced in the coming weeks, although a press release notes the exhibit will “showcase Charlotte’s latest creative mixed-use district in the West End.”

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is arranged so that no guest will need to retrace their steps to ensure social distancing inside the exhibit. Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

Plan to spend between an hour and 90 minutes browsing the art, which closes out the show with a 40-foot by 40-foot canvas of The Last Judgment. The tour debuted in the United States at at the Texas State Fair after international stops in Montreal, Canada, and Vienna, Austria.

Highlights of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit include an intimate look at The Creation of Adam. Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

Tickets start at $18 for adults and go on sale at noon on April 6. In the meantime, you can join a wait list. Visitors will be required to wear a mask, and other COVID-19 safety measures include timed ticketing to limit capacity and social distancing.

The exhibition is wheelchair accessible, and a downloadable audio guide will be available for the visually impaired. Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

The event is a partnership of Los Angeles-based exhibition production company Special Entertainment Events, Inc., and FAMILIA Hospitality, along with Charlotte-based ARGOS Real Estate Advisors.

Similar shows have been growing in popularity across the country and in Charlotte. Immersive Van Gogh is heading to Camp North End’s historic Fort Building from June 18 to Sept. 12 in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts.

