7:04 ready: It’s almost Knights baseball season — check out this year’s ballpark food

Knights Baseball’s 2021 season start on Tuesday, May 4, and we can’t wait for baseball, beer, brats and everything else at BB&T Ballpark this season.

After COVID-19 shut down baseball and literally everything else last year, it’s hard not to appreciate a craft beer and a hot dog while watching the sun set over uptown in the background of the minor league game. This year, around 3,000 fans can fit on opening day, while leaving space for social distancing.

Want to go? Single-game tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 29.

You’ll need to eat while you’re there, too, of course. And while you’ll find familiar options, they’re not boring and bland.

“Baseball games used to be about hot dogs and Cracker Jacks. Let’s keep reinventing hot dogs until people get tired of it,” Kyle McCleary with Pro Sports Catering said.

Show up hungry and thirsty, and here are a few new menu items you’ll have to look forward to:

At the garage (after you enter) and third baseline

What to order: Mac’s hand-pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwiches come with your choice of Western North Carolina sauce or a traditional red sauce. Another option is a mac and cheese bowl topped with pork or brisket.

Pork and brisket sandwiches from Mac’s Speed Shop, along with mac and cheese bowls topped with the same barbecue options. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

(2) An elevated burger

What to order: A Dragon’s Breath Burger is a 1/2 pound burger with pimento cheese and habanero pepper relish on a golden bun.

The Dragon’s Breath Burger is topped with pimento cheese and habanero pepper relish. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

(3) A giant hot dog with a twist

What to order: A jumbo all beef Sahlen’s hot dog on a brioche bun with orange soda coleslaw, horseradish cream and green onions on a brioche bun.

This isn’t your average hot dog. This jumbo version is topped with orange soda cole slaw, horseradish cream and green onions. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

When to go

Now that you know what to eat, when are you going? (“We’ve got the greatest view in the city, and normalcy is finally coming back,” McCleary said.) Check out these key days and dates:

May 4: Opening Knight Fireworks

May 11 and June 16: Bark in the Park

July 27, Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14: $1 hot dogs

Wednesdays: Wine Wednesday

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday

Fridays: Friday Night Fireworks

PRO TIP: Don’t forget to check out the 2021 Knights Baseball swag.

Charlotte Knights

324 S. Mint St.

2021 season starts May 4

