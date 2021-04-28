Things to do
7:04 ready: It’s almost Knights baseball season — check out this year’s ballpark food
Knights Baseball’s 2021 season start on Tuesday, May 4, and we can’t wait for baseball, beer, brats and everything else at BB&T Ballpark this season.
After COVID-19 shut down baseball and literally everything else last year, it’s hard not to appreciate a craft beer and a hot dog while watching the sun set over uptown in the background of the minor league game. This year, around 3,000 fans can fit on opening day, while leaving space for social distancing.
Want to go? Single-game tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 29.
You’ll need to eat while you’re there, too, of course. And while you’ll find familiar options, they’re not boring and bland.
“Baseball games used to be about hot dogs and Cracker Jacks. Let’s keep reinventing hot dogs until people get tired of it,” Kyle McCleary with Pro Sports Catering said.
Show up hungry and thirsty, and here are a few new menu items you’ll have to look forward to:
(1) Mac’s speed shop
At the garage (after you enter) and third baseline
What to order: Mac’s hand-pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwiches come with your choice of Western North Carolina sauce or a traditional red sauce. Another option is a mac and cheese bowl topped with pork or brisket.
(2) An elevated burger
What to order: A Dragon’s Breath Burger is a 1/2 pound burger with pimento cheese and habanero pepper relish on a golden bun.
(3) A giant hot dog with a twist
What to order: A jumbo all beef Sahlen’s hot dog on a brioche bun with orange soda coleslaw, horseradish cream and green onions on a brioche bun.
When to go
Now that you know what to eat, when are you going? (“We’ve got the greatest view in the city, and normalcy is finally coming back,” McCleary said.) Check out these key days and dates:
- May 4: Opening Knight Fireworks
- May 11 and June 16: Bark in the Park
- July 27, Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14: $1 hot dogs
- Wednesdays: Wine Wednesday
- Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday
- Fridays: Friday Night Fireworks
PRO TIP: Don’t forget to check out the 2021 Knights Baseball swag.
BB&T Ballpark
Charlotte Knights
324 S. Mint St.
2021 season starts May 4
Comments