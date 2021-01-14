Mexican restaurant to open in Charlotte with signature margaritas, outdoor seating

The Original Margarita at Margaritas is made with a fresh lime and orange, squeezed right on the spot. Margaritas is opening a location at Rea Farms. CharlotteFive

Despite the challenges that come along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte is always churning, with new restaurants and other small businesses moving ahead with plans to open in 2021.

Margaritas Mexican restaurant is among the newest spots settling in the Queen City. It plans to move into a 4,220-square-foot space with outdoor seating at Rea Farms.

The restaurant — featuring housemade guacamole and salsa to compliment its signature margaritas — is a South Carolina favorite in the RedStone development in nearby Indian Land and on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill. It joins several new tenants in the Rea Farms development that’s managed by Lincoln Harris and Charlotte-based global asset manager Barings, including Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy.

Other spots that have opened or announced plans to do so in 2021 include:

3060 Derita Road, Concord

Greensboro-based Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant opened its second restaurant in the Charlotte area on Jan. 14, bringing Southern-style, scratch-made buttermilk biscuit competition to local favorite Bojangles.

Biscuitville’s Spicy Honey Chicken Biscuit includes locally sourced honey and a crispy, spicy patty. Jakob Menendez CharlotteFive

2000 South Blvd., Suite 530 (Opening summer 2021)

The Atlanta spot known for its burgers is moving into the South End spot occupied by Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub until March 1. Plans call for an expanded patio to showcase views of the River Trail year-round.

The burger at BOCADO Bar + Diner. Courtesy of BOCADO

Broken Promises

West Tremont Avenue

Lost & Found owner Orlando Botero told Charlotte Agenda that Broken Promises, without a dance floor, will be different from Lost & Found in several ways. Check out their coverage to see how Botero envisions us all utilizing the new cocktail bar when it opens in South End.

2120 South Blvd., Suite 1

This Cincinnati-based spot is opening any day now at Atherton. It will offer American fare (including a fried chicken BLT), 100+ beers to choose from and blues music.

Brooklyn-based Emmy Squared will bring Detroit-style pizza (yes, you read that right) to the Queen City this summer. In addition to its square-shaped pizza, look for sandwiches, salads and appetizers.

Emmy Squared ships its Detroit-styled pizza nationwide, but you’ll be able to get a fresh one in Charlotte soon. Courtesy of Emmy Squared and South City PR

1540 West Blvd., Suite 102

The Black-owned, plant-based restaurant opened Jan. 1, selling juices, bowls and cookies to go. Co-owners Zsa-Zsa Porter and Nikkis Campbell are triatheletes who seek to remove myths about being vegan.

805 Sandy Rock Place, Suite I

The Mexican restaurant concept that started in Indian Land and Fort Mill, South Carolina, is moving to Charlotte with a location at Rea Farms. Look for a big menu of Mexican favorites, such as fajitas, burritos and enchiladas.

4327 Raleigh St. (Opening summer 2021)

Oso Skate Park temporarily closed Jan. 15 and moved from its Plaza Midwood spot to a location near NoDa after its lease ended and owners said the park “wouldn’t be able to survive” under a proposed rent increase without having the ability to expand. Plans for new space called for both indoor and outdoor space, along with a pro shop.

Oso Skate Park co-owners Chris Hostetler, Phillip Gripper and Brett Coppedge in 2017. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

1212 The Plaza

All of 2020, we followed along with restaurateur Jamie Brown as she detailed life during the pandemic. For her, that included renovating a former church in Plaza Midwood into Supperland, a glamorous restaurant and cocktail bar opening soon with her husband, chef Jeff Tonidandel, in charge of the kitchen.

Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel own Crepe Cellar, Haberdish, Growler’s Pourhouse, Reigning Doughnuts and Supperland., which is slated to open this year. Toth Shop CharlotteFive

Online only

Yum Yum Crumbs offers cake cups built with cake crumbs for delivery via DoorDash. Married couple Mitch Miller Jr. and Sarah Kennedy founded the Black and native American-owned business and hired Laressa Rucker, who has worked at Amelie’s, Sunflower Baking Co., and other Charlotte spots, as executive chef.

Yum Yum Crumbs opened in early January with contactless delivery that includes gluten-free, vegan and keto options. Ashley Smith of Curate With Ashley Photography

