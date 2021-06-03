One of Charlotte’s favorite spots for Mexican food has just opened a new location

Now you can visit Three Amigos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Plaza Midwood or Three Amigos Mexican Kitchen and Cantina in South Charlotte. CharlotteFive

A staple for authentic Mexican food in Charlotte known for its enchiladas has just expanded.

Three Amigos has opened its second location, announcing via Instagram that it officially welcomed guests for dinner service at 7741 Colony Road on Wednesday night.

“Expect the full food menu in a whole new atmosphere. Cocktail menu and alcohol will be coming soon,” the message read.

Three Amigos is owned by Raydal Hospitality, the restaurant group built by Miriam and Dalton Espaillat that’s behind the popular Sabor Latin Street Grill chain with locations around Charlotte and La Caseta, a food stall at Camp North End.

Hours for the next few weeks when you can settle in for supper with a heaping plate of Enchiladas Mixtas or Tacos De Carne Asada at Three Amigo’s new location will be Sunday through Thursday, 4-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 4-10 p.m.

2917 Central Ave. A

7741 Colony Road (open now for dinner)

Instagram: @threeamigosclt

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.