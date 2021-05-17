The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: South End edition.

Charlotte Beer Garden in South End. CharlotteFive

One of Charlotte’s most trendy neighborhoods has to be South End. It’s live, full of culture and boasting with things to do. From art galleries to craft beer to a great nightlife scene, South End is surely the place to go to be seen.

It’s also the place to go to dine. Its diverse food scene meets all of your needs. It doesn’t hurt that the Rail Trail is accessible and available for an after-meal stroll as you people watch and enjoy the beautiful public art.

CharlotteFive compiled a list of go-to patios to enjoy afternoon cocktails, delicious paletas and handcrafted burgers and sushi.

101 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 110

1515 S. Tryon St.

1300 S. Tryon St.

What to know: The patio is huge and is a great place to enjoy the scenery and a tasty beer. It’s garden-feel will take you away.

235 W. Tremont Ave.

1320 S. Church St., #100

Craft in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1501 South Blvd.

1537 Camden Road

What to know: The patio is directly adjacent to the Rail Trail. If you enjoy healthy food and views, this patio is the place to be. There’s plenty of seating, and there’s additional seating off the main patio so you can enjoy lunch and people watch.

Flower Child in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1423 S Tryon St.

1930 Camden Road, #260

Hawkers Asian Street Fare in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1402 Winnifred St.

What to know: The self-serve concept has patio seating in the back. Additionally, food trucks are also known to frequent the outdoor area.

Hoppin’ in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1920 Camden Road

What to know: Jeni’s has seating directly outside of its windows with additional tables with umbrellas to the left of the shop.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1616 Camden Road, Suite 150

What to know: Leroy Fox’s patio is completely covered and sits on the corner of Camden Road and Kingston Avenue.

Leroy Fox in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1400 S. Church St., B

332 W. Bland St., Suite E

What to Know: The patio is completely covered, making it an ideal place to grab a cocktail — rain or shine.

Lost & Found in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1320 S. Church St., Suite 400

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1812 South Blvd.

325 Arlington Ave., #108

1414 S. Tryon St., Suite 140

What to know: North Italia’s patio sits across the way from Stir, so, the area can get a little busy. The high traffic area may be just the place to be for those who are looking to meet new people.

North Italia in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1714 South Blvd.

332 W. Bland St.

What to know: Ruby Sunshine is known for its brunch menu. Its patio is small and sits to the right of the restaurant. If you manage to snag a seat, order the Sweet Heat Chicken and French Toast Bites. It comes with fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey Glaze over French Toast Bites.

Ruby Sunshine in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

2161 Hawkins St.

1400 S. Church St., A

What to Know: Seoul’s patio is on the back of the restaurant, and it’s pretty spacious. It’s open late — until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and has karaoke.

Seoul Food Meat Company in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1422 S. Tryon St., Suite 130

What to know: This spacious patio can get crowded on the weekend. When you get a seat, order the Spicy Chicken Samosas. They come with chicken, peppers and housemade pineapple sweet chili sauce.

Stir in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1928 South Blvd., Suite 200

Sullivan’s Steakhouse in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1411 S. Tryon St.

1933 South Blvd.

Tyber Creek Pub in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

1327 S. Mint St.

Unknown Brewing Company in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

215 E. Worthington Ave.

1440 S. Tryon St., Unit 110

Sidewalk seating

SIDEWALK SEATING: In addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:

Blaze Pizza

Bulgogi Box

Clean Juice

Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Pop the Top Craft Beer Shop

Rai Lay Thai Cuisine

Sabor Latin Grill

Shake Shack

Two Scoops

Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.