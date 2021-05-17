Food and Drink
The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: South End edition.
One of Charlotte’s most trendy neighborhoods has to be South End. It’s live, full of culture and boasting with things to do. From art galleries to craft beer to a great nightlife scene, South End is surely the place to go to be seen.
It’s also the place to go to dine. Its diverse food scene meets all of your needs. It doesn’t hurt that the Rail Trail is accessible and available for an after-meal stroll as you people watch and enjoy the beautiful public art.
CharlotteFive compiled a list of go-to patios to enjoy afternoon cocktails, delicious paletas and handcrafted burgers and sushi.
Barcelona Wine Bar
101 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 110
Blacow
1515 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte Beer Garden
1300 S. Tryon St.
What to know: The patio is huge and is a great place to enjoy the scenery and a tasty beer. It’s garden-feel will take you away.
Common Market South End
235 W. Tremont Ave.
Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop
1320 S. Church St., #100
Einstein Bagels
1501 South Blvd.
Flower Child
1537 Camden Road
What to know: The patio is directly adjacent to the Rail Trail. If you enjoy healthy food and views, this patio is the place to be. There’s plenty of seating, and there’s additional seating off the main patio so you can enjoy lunch and people watch.
Gin Mill South End
1423 S Tryon St.
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Road, #260
Hoppin’
1402 Winnifred St.
What to know: The self-serve concept has patio seating in the back. Additionally, food trucks are also known to frequent the outdoor area.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
1920 Camden Road
What to know: Jeni’s has seating directly outside of its windows with additional tables with umbrellas to the left of the shop.
Leroy Fox Southend
1616 Camden Road, Suite 150
What to know: Leroy Fox’s patio is completely covered and sits on the corner of Camden Road and Kingston Avenue.
Let’s Meat Kbbq
1400 S. Church St., B
Lost & Found
332 W. Bland St., Suite E
What to Know: The patio is completely covered, making it an ideal place to grab a cocktail — rain or shine.
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
1320 S. Church St., Suite 400
The Manchester
1812 South Blvd.
Nikko Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
325 Arlington Ave., #108
North Italia
1414 S. Tryon St., Suite 140
What to know: North Italia’s patio sits across the way from Stir, so, the area can get a little busy. The high traffic area may be just the place to be for those who are looking to meet new people.
Rosemont
1714 South Blvd.
Ruby Sunshine
332 W. Bland St.
What to know: Ruby Sunshine is known for its brunch menu. Its patio is small and sits to the right of the restaurant. If you manage to snag a seat, order the Sweet Heat Chicken and French Toast Bites. It comes with fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey Glaze over French Toast Bites.
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Seoul Food Meat Company
1400 S. Church St., A
What to Know: Seoul’s patio is on the back of the restaurant, and it’s pretty spacious. It’s open late — until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and has karaoke.
Stir
1422 S. Tryon St., Suite 130
What to know: This spacious patio can get crowded on the weekend. When you get a seat, order the Spicy Chicken Samosas. They come with chicken, peppers and housemade pineapple sweet chili sauce.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
1928 South Blvd., Suite 200
Tavern on the Tracks
1411 S. Tryon St.
Tyber Creek Pub
1933 South Blvd.
Unknown Brewing Company
1327 S. Mint St.
The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar
215 E. Worthington Ave.
Wooden Robot South End
1440 S. Tryon St., Unit 110
Sidewalk seating
SIDEWALK SEATING: In addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:
Want more?
Check out the rest of our Charlotte patio guides:
Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.
Comments