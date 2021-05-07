The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: Rivergate and Steele Creek edition.

Piedmont Social House in Steele Creek. CharlotteFive

While Steele Creek may not be the first destination you think of when trying to enjoy Charlotte’s nightlife, it’s making a name for itself. Bustling traffic for each day of the week came along with the arrival of Charlotte Premium Outlets, which means more people travel to the area to shop and may stay longer to play a round of golf at Topgolf or travel a few minutes down I-77 to enjoy a day at Carowinds.

If you’re in the area shopping or having fun this summer and want to refuel, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of our go-to patios and outdoor seating areas in Steele Creek. So, whether you’re in the mood for cocktails, a quality lunch or dinner or a quick bite, Steele Creek has you covered.

8724 Outlets Blvd.

What to know: The patio can be seen from the road and the fire pit — when lit at night — is spectacular. Sit around the fire pit or at the additional seating with tables connected to the restaurant. For those cool nights, 37 Sol has screens. Sunday brunch is a busy time — so plan to arrive early.

37 Sol in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

14130 Rivergate Pkwy.

What to know: The patio has plenty of room for you to enjoy burgers, of course — but also chicken or turkey. Located in the Rivergate Shopping Center, it’s a high-traffic area, so plan ahead if you’re hungry.

American Burger Co. in Rivergate. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

11126 S. Tryon St.

What to know: A Piece of Havana is a Cuban experience that doesn’t require a plane ticket. While the patio seating isn’t robust, there is some room to spread out to enjoy the Havana Sampler, which is a Cuban feast that includes a Cuban turnover, a homemade tamale, plantains, fried pork chunks, tostones croquettes and fried yuca.

A Piece of Havana in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

14126 Rivergate Pkwy., Suite C-1-500

What to know: While the patio seating may be limited, the craft beer options are overflowing. It’s also a great place to grab a late-night snack. Try the southwest eggrolls, which come with a special “boom boom” sauce for dipping.

2016 Ayrsley Town Blvd., A1

What to know: Location is everything and if you enjoy people watching, this is the place to be. The location — on the corner — gives you a view of those traveling through the Town of Ayrsley.

8943 S. Tryon St.

What to know: When you enter Don Pedro’s, prepare for an authentic experience no matter what you order — food or drinks. The covered patio is on the right side of the restaurant. It’s a great place to enjoy a sopapilla — a crispy honey coated flour tortilla topped with sugar and cinnamon.

Don Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

5220 New Fashion Way

What to know: When you’re done with shopping at the Charlotte Premium Outlets, be sure to stop by to grab a seat — and wings — on this patio. It’s off to the side, but there’s enough room for about 15-20 people to sit and enjoy wings hot off the grill.

East Coast Wings + Grill in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

4815 Steele Creek Road

What to know: The patio can be covered or uncovered, depending on the weather. Either way, you can plan on more than one visit with a variety of options on the menu from seafood to pasta.

Enrico’s Ristorante Pizzeria and Bar in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

4841 Shopton Road, Suite A

What to know: This area doesn’t get as much traffic, so you don’t have to worry about parking. The patio offers space to enjoy the sun and some delectable Jamaican dishes at the same time.

13840 Steele Creek Road

What to know: Jim ‘N Nick’s patio is a quaint place to enjoy some delicious barbecue. Don’t leave without trying the banana pudding for dessert.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

14136 Rivergate Pkwy

What to know: This patio comes equipped with covering and is a great space for enjoying fresh, made-to-order meals like the Red, White & Blue Salad. It comes with organic field greens, fresh strawberries and blueberries, toasted walnuts and goat cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Just Fresh in Rivergate. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

2414 Sandy Porter Road

What to know: There’s plenty of seating on the patio. It’s all covered, but if you’re sitting at the picnic tables and find yourself trying to hide from the sun, there are umbrellas that will provide shade. The patio is packed during lunch, so you may want to arrive early to grab a seat.

Pro tip: For an even bigger Mac’s Speed Shop “patio” experience, try its mac and cheese bowl topped with brisket the next time you go to a Knights game.

Mac’s Speed Shop in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

4824 Berewick Town Center Drive.

What to know: The patio fills up quickly, and the area can get congested because Margarita’s is in a parking lot with other popular Steele Creek spots. Margarita’s is new to the area but is already becoming a neighborhood favorite.

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

4830 Berewick Town Center Drive, Suite B

What to know: After customizing your pie, grab a seat on the patio and enjoy your creation. The string lights on the patio make for a great atmosphere as day turns into night.

MOD Pizza in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd., Suite C

What to know: This is the place to be and there’s plenty of space on the patio. There’s a bonus area just outside of the attached — and covered — patio where you can hang out and enjoy the sun.

5220 New Fashion Way, #400

What to know: If you’re in the mood for some barbecue on the patio, Shane’s has a few tables to the left of the restaurant. There’s a walking path — with water — that you can see from your seat at the picnic tables outside of the restaurant.

Shane’s Rib Shack in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

14142 Rivergate Pkwy., #200

What to know: The patio wraps around the building, with umbrellas at all the tables if you want to be covered while you enjoy a glass of wine.

The Wine Shop at Rivergate in Rivergate. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

2132 Ayrsley Town Blvd.

What to know: This patio is fully covered and circles the building. The patio is best experienced with wings and bang bang sauce, of course.

Wild Wing Cafe in Steele Creek. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

14145 Rivergate Pkwy., Suite 200

What to know: This location is in the Rivergate Shopping Center. So, it’s a busy area. The patio is spacious, leaving plenty of room to enjoy a salad, soup or sandwich.

Zoës Kitchen in Rivergate. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

Sidewalk seating

SIDEWALK SEATING: In addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:

Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.

