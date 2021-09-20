The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: Uptown edition

Coin Bar is Omni Charlotte’s rooftop bar. Table art is by Tim Sheaffer. CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.

If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited uptown Charlotte, we’ve got some patio news for you. Whether you’re meeting a colleague for happy hour or looking for a fancy date spot, uptown’s patio scene has a lot to offer. Bonus points if you skip the wasted time looking for parking and instead take the CATS bus, Lnyx Blue Line or the newly opened Gold Line (Streetcar).

Make sure you arrive hungry, thirsty and ready for some of those Charlotte-famous skyline views when you get there. It was difficult to narrow it down since there are so many great places uptown, but we selected a few of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas.

Did your favorite outdoor dining spot make the list? If not, email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com so we can make sure to add it.

Location: 303 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: As soon as you sit down, ask for an order of whipped ricotta — you won’t regret it.

Angeline’s in uptown Courtesy of Angeline's

Location: 600 S. College St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: JW Marriott open in uptown on Aug. 17, with three restaurants and Aura Rooftop bar and pool. Visit Aura for botanical craft cocktails, boutique wines and small bites.

Aura Rooftop on the fifth floor of the JW Marriott in uptown. Joe Ciarlante DBA Ciarlante Phot

Brevard Court

Location: 136 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202

What to know: Thanks to Courtyard Hooligans, soccer fans have long known about this uptown hideaway next to Latta Arcade, with several small bars and eateries along a cozy, walkable alley. Make sure to check out Day & Night Cereal Bar on your next visit.

Brevard Court in uptown Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 555 S. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

Menu

What to know: In addition to its skyline views, Cloud Bar serves maple glazed bacon dripping from a clothes line.

Cloud Bar, the rooftop bar and lounge at Le Meridien hotel, features craft cocktails and light bites. Courtesy of Cloud Bar

Location: 132 E. Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: Coin Bar, atop the Omni Charlotte Hotel, offers poolside drinks with vacation vibes. Yeah, we know Pumpkin Spice Latte season is upon us, but for anyone still hanging onto summer, this is the spot. Don’t forget to check out Trivia Night, too.

Coin Bar is Omni Charlotte’s rooftop bar. Table art is by Tim Sheaffer. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 222 S. Caldwell St., 21st Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Fahrenheit in uptown Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Fin & Fino in uptown Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 400 S. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: The patio with elevated views is the perfect spot for sports fans, especially being nestled between Bank of America Stadium and Truist Field.

Location: 255 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: It’s a great place for a bite and a beer before or after a Knights game.

Location: 303 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Merchant & Trade in uptown Peter Taylor CharlotteFive

Location: 214 N. College St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: Any patio that offers both people watching and red velvet cake deserves to be celebrated. When your friends visit from out of town, put Mert’s on your short list of places to take them.

Mert’s Heart and Soul in Uptown David T. Foster, III Observer file photo

Location: 300 S. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: Last summer, the uptown jazz spot expanded its outdoor seating to create safer spaces for us to listen to live music during COVID-19.

Location: 220 E. Trade St., Suite 2200, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Nuvole Rooftop TwentyTwo in Uptown Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 224 W. 10th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: After you spend an evening on the Fourth Ward patio enjoying ceviche and wine, you’ll start planning your move to the neighborhood. Poplar’s vibes invite you to sit and stay — well, forever.

Poplar in uptown Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #120, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

What to know: This Reid’s location’s patio is covered, but when the weather turns colder, its patio heaters are perfect for a pre-theater or post-museum snack. It’s located near Levine Center for the Arts and Mint Museum uptown.

Reid’s Fine Foods in uptown Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 616 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Sidewalk seating

SIDEWALK SEATING: In addition to the patios we mentioned, check out some of the great sidewalk seating in uptown:

7th Street Public Market in Uptown. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

