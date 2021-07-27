JW Marriott opens in August, with 3 restaurants and a rooftop bar in uptown Charlotte

Aura Rooftop is on the fifth floor of the JW Marriott in uptown. Visit for botanical craft cocktails, boutique wines and small bites.

JW Marriott will open in uptown Charlotte on August 17, bringing to uptown three restaurants, a rooftop bar and pool with private cabanas, and a full-service spa.

With a theme to honor Queen Charlotte, the hotel will have 381 guest rooms and 22,000 feet of event space across the street from the Charlotte Convention Center.

The restaurants throughout the luxury hotel offer a mix of American steakhouse/Italian, small bites and Carolina seafood.

Here’s how to get reservations:

Think: Classic American steakhouse with an Italian twist. Order homemade pasta dishes or cuts of USDA Prime, Linz Heritage and American Wagyu — and then watch as they are prepared in the restaurant’s show kitchen. Reservations are now available.

Dean’s Restaurant is an American Steakhouse with Italian expressions at JW Marriott in Charlotte. Joe Ciarlante DBA Ciarlante Phot

Nestled on the fifth-floor rooftop, visit Aura for botanical craft cocktails, boutique wines and small bites. Reservations are now available.

Caroline’s features a 360-degree centerpiece bar and 8-seat, Carolina-style raw oyster bar. The restaurant celebrates the Carolina coast and offers daily oyster and seafood selections. Reservations are now available.

Caroline’s Oyster Bar has a Carolina-style raw bar and offers daily oyster selections and seafood dishes at the JW Marriott in Charlotte. Joe Ciarlante DBA Ciarlante Phot

Queen Charlotte theme

On your way through the hotel, look for custom chandeliers inspired by patterns worn by Queen Charlotte.

Location: 600 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

