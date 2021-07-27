Retail and Development
JW Marriott opens in August, with 3 restaurants and a rooftop bar in uptown Charlotte
JW Marriott will open in uptown Charlotte on August 17, bringing to uptown three restaurants, a rooftop bar and pool with private cabanas, and a full-service spa.
With a theme to honor Queen Charlotte, the hotel will have 381 guest rooms and 22,000 feet of event space across the street from the Charlotte Convention Center.
The restaurants throughout the luxury hotel offer a mix of American steakhouse/Italian, small bites and Carolina seafood.
Here’s how to get reservations:
Dean’s Italian Steakhouse
Think: Classic American steakhouse with an Italian twist. Order homemade pasta dishes or cuts of USDA Prime, Linz Heritage and American Wagyu — and then watch as they are prepared in the restaurant’s show kitchen. Reservations are now available.
Aura Rooftop
Nestled on the fifth-floor rooftop, visit Aura for botanical craft cocktails, boutique wines and small bites. Reservations are now available.
Caroline’s Oyster Bar
Caroline’s features a 360-degree centerpiece bar and 8-seat, Carolina-style raw oyster bar. The restaurant celebrates the Carolina coast and offers daily oyster and seafood selections. Reservations are now available.
Queen Charlotte theme
On your way through the hotel, look for custom chandeliers inspired by patterns worn by Queen Charlotte.
JW Marriott
Location: 600 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
