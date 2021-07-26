Build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls restaurant coming to a Charlotte shopping center

Island Fin Poke will open in August at Berewick Town Center.

A Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls restaurant has announced its Charlotte debut.

Navdeep and Harpreet Nagra will open Island Fin Poke in mid-August at Berewick Town Center. The restaurant, founded in 2017, serves custom poké bowls (think: sushi in a bowl), with choices of 8 proteins, 25 toppings, specialty mix-ins and of course — house made sauces (it’s always about the sauces, right?). The toppings are responsibly sourced and the sauces are gluten-free.

Indoor and patio seating will be available, as well as delivery and pickup options.

“Opening our first Island Fin Poké restaurant here in Charlotte is something very special to us,” owner Navdeep Nagra said in a statement. “We aim to offer each one of our customers a unique and positive dining experience and treat them like ‘ohana,’ a Hawaiian word for family.”

Ultimately, this is just the beginning: The couple plans to expand to more Charlotte locations.

Location: 4833 Berewick Town Center Dr, Charlotte, NC 28278

Neighborhood: Berewick Town Center / Steele Creek area

Instagram: @islandfinpokeco