Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Retail and Development

Build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls restaurant coming to a Charlotte shopping center

Island Fin Poke will open in August at Berewick Town Center.
Island Fin Poke will open in August at Berewick Town Center. Courtesy of Island Fin Poke

A Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls restaurant has announced its Charlotte debut.

Navdeep and Harpreet Nagra will open Island Fin Poke in mid-August at Berewick Town Center. The restaurant, founded in 2017, serves custom poké bowls (think: sushi in a bowl), with choices of 8 proteins, 25 toppings, specialty mix-ins and of course — house made sauces (it’s always about the sauces, right?). The toppings are responsibly sourced and the sauces are gluten-free.

Indoor and patio seating will be available, as well as delivery and pickup options.

“Opening our first Island Fin Poké restaurant here in Charlotte is something very special to us,” owner Navdeep Nagra said in a statement. “We aim to offer each one of our customers a unique and positive dining experience and treat them like ‘ohana,’ a Hawaiian word for family.”

Ultimately, this is just the beginning: The couple plans to expand to more Charlotte locations.

Island Fin Poke

Location: 4833 Berewick Town Center Dr, Charlotte, NC 28278

Neighborhood: Berewick Town Center / Steele Creek area

Instagram: @islandfinpokeco

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service