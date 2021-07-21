5 spots in Charlotte to watch athletes compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Enjoy British pub food at the new Big Ben Pub location while watching the Olympics. CharlotteFive

The Olympics start on Friday, July 23. Looking for a spot to watch the games other than your couch? Somewhere with a crowd to cheer on your favorite Olympians with and refreshments to keep you energized?

After spending a year and a half in the house, there are valid reasons for not wanting to stay home to watch the greatest that athletic talent has to offer at the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In Charlotte, many people want to gather together as they cheer on their favorite countries competing for gold in gymnastics, swimming, basketball and an abundance of other sports.

These five Charlotte spots provide options for every kind of Olympic enthusiast.

Location: 1535 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

What to know: Big Ben’s newly opened Elizabeth location serves classic British pub food, beer and cocktails. You can even order a full English breakfast to fuel you through those early-morning Olympic events. Its new spot is more spacious and has a private dining area, complete with its own bar and TVs should you want some privacy while cheering on your favorite athletes.

Location: 2511 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Location: 2414 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

142 E. John St., Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood:,, Downtown Matthews

What to know: This barbecue spot has got it all, from good food to plenty of TVs. It has daily specials — check out Tuesday’s: $8 dip trio of guacamole, salsa and queso, $4 pints and $5 margaritas.

Location: 4544 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Boulevard/LoSo

What to know: Sidelines is a 21 and up LGBTQ-friendly sports bar. It has specialty cocktails every day and pool tables you can rent for $10 per hour when you need a break from watching a long-winded triathlon.

Location: 3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Prosperity Church Road/North Charlotte

What to know: STATS has a late-night menu from 11:30 p.m. that features every fried food imaginable — perfect for late-night Olympic event watching. Dining times are limited to two hours, so make sure to pick a time that works with the events you want to watch.

Location: 1531 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

What to know: It’s an Irish pub with a great covered outdoor porch with TVs. The shepherd’s pie and Guinness are fan favorites — ideal comfort foods for Olympics induced stress-eating.

