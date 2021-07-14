COVID cost the Uptown Farmers Market a grand opening, but we can celebrate this weekend

Patrons cool off in the shade after shopping for produce at the Uptown Farmers Market.

When the Uptown Farmers Market was launched in Charlotte last year, it did so without a grand opening (due to COVID-19). Now that the market is back for its second season, the organizers are ready to host an event — mark your calendar for Saturday, July 17. The grand celebration will include a cooking demo, art projects, children’s activities, live music, food trucks and more.

Uptown Farmers Market is a nonprofit that focuses on food insecurity, nutrition and wellness within the Charlotte community. Here’s what you need to know about its grand celebration:

When: 8 a.m-12:30 p.m. on July 17

Location: 300 S. Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202, in the front parking lot of First Baptist Charlotte.

Price: Free admission and free parking

Grand celebration schedule:

8 a.m.: Market opens. On site will be food trucks, giveaways every 30 minutes, children’s activities, live music, shopping and more.

9 a.m.: Cooking demo

10 a.m.: Mayor Vi Lyles will be accompanied by special guests to unveil the newest community mural created by Curtis King. The two-story work of art was funded through a grant from the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council. It depicts community and nutritious food that can be found at the farmers market.

10:30: Homer the Dragon hosts a meet-and-greet.

12:30: Market closes.

What to know:

SNAP/EBT will be accepted. SNAP users can double their dollars as part of the Double Bucks program.

The market’s Community Table Fund is currently accepting donations, which will be used to purchase produce from local vendors to distribute to Charlotte’s communities in need of assistance.

“Through this collaborative effort, local families gain access to affordable, healthy food options while subsequently supporting local farmers,” Jalah Clayton, program director for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council, said in a statement. “The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council has considered it such an honor and pleasure to work with the Uptown Farmers Market team and Curtis King to develop this mural that highlights the commitment to making a positive impact on the community.”

The Uptown Farmers Market is open every Saturday through Dec. 11.

Instagram: @uptownfarmersmarket