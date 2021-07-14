Charlotte Observer Logo
COVID cost the Uptown Farmers Market a grand opening, but we can celebrate this weekend

Patrons cool off in the shade after shopping for produce at the Uptown Farmers Market.
Patrons cool off in the shade after shopping for produce at the Uptown Farmers Market. Courtesy of the Uptown Farmers Market

When the Uptown Farmers Market was launched in Charlotte last year, it did so without a grand opening (due to COVID-19). Now that the market is back for its second season, the organizers are ready to host an event — mark your calendar for Saturday, July 17. The grand celebration will include a cooking demo, art projects, children’s activities, live music, food trucks and more.

Uptown Farmers Market is a nonprofit that focuses on food insecurity, nutrition and wellness within the Charlotte community. Here’s what you need to know about its grand celebration:

When: 8 a.m-12:30 p.m. on July 17

Location: 300 S. Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202, in the front parking lot of First Baptist Charlotte.

Price: Free admission and free parking

Grand celebration schedule:

What to know:

“Through this collaborative effort, local families gain access to affordable, healthy food options while subsequently supporting local farmers,” Jalah Clayton, program director for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council, said in a statement. “The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council has considered it such an honor and pleasure to work with the Uptown Farmers Market team and Curtis King to develop this mural that highlights the commitment to making a positive impact on the community.”

The Uptown Farmers Market is open every Saturday through Dec. 11.

Uptown Farmers Market

Location: 300 S Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Hours: Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Instagram: @uptownfarmersmarket

