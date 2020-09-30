Uptown Charlotte: Movies, cheap parking, street food — all outside during COVID-19.

The revamping of Charlotte Joy Rides was just the beginning.

Soon, you’ll be able to experience uptown Charlotte like never before — all thanks to initiatives from Charlotte Center City Partners. Imagine a weekend where you can park in the city for just $1, catch a show or a movie on the street and enjoy outdoor dining.

“The center city is really the heart, the pump that feeds all of us,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said at a press conference. “We are cautiously beginning to turn a corner.”

“We are inviting everyone to show up for uptown,” said Michael J. Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners.

Haven’t been to uptown in a while? Show up for...

Entertainment. Pop-up markets. Reduced parking.

From 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday beginning Oct. 9, the city will close select streets to allow for special programming. This weekend, there will be on-street entertainment, public open-air shopping and StreetEats added to the lineup of events in the city.

Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer for Charlotte Center City Partners, hinted at outdoor fitness activities in the parks, as well.

“We’re working to provide safe outdoor activities,” Krumbine said.

The city of Charlotte designated $400,000 in federal CARES Act funding to StreetEats, which includes buying or renting tables and chairs, creating road barriers signage and promotions. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

The city of Charlotte, working with neighborhood organizations, launched the StreetEats program this month on Thomas Avenue, filling parking spaces along both sides of the road with tables for more outdoor dining. The city designated $400,000 of federal CARES Act funding to StreetEats, which includes buying or renting tables and chairs, creating road barriers signage and promotions. This will allow for outdoor dining at The Asbury and 204 North, as well as food trucks throughout the weekend. You’ll be able to enjoy outdoor eats under string lights before exploring more of the city.

With this addition, the program will extend to uptown, closing Tryon Street between Fifth and Sixth streets from 5 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday beginning Oct. 9.

From Oct. 16-18, look for street eats, performances and entertainment. In addition to outdoor dining at 204 North, Sea Level, The Asbury and SIP, you can also grab a bite at food trucks, such as Desi Kati Cart and Antojitos la Poblana, throughout the weekend. The block will have picnic tables and special lighting for an inviting experience.

Look for street performances throughout the weekend (7-10 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 15, 1-4 p.m. on Oct 18), as well as a movie night featuring Back to the Future 3 at Victoria Yards at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. There will also be a Revive the Vibe musical performance from noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 to fundraise in collaboration with Blumenthal Performing Arts.

From Oct. 23-25, look for street eats, performances and entertainment. In addition to outdoor dining at 204 North, Sea Level, The Asbury and SIP, you can also grab a bite at food trucks, such as Desi Kati Cart, Jive Turkey, Rollicious Ribs, Leann’s Deli, Cousins Maine Lobster and Goldfingers, throughout the weekend. The block will have picnic tables and special lighting for an inviting experience.

Look for street performances throughout the weekend (7-10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 24, 1-4 p.m. on Oct 25), as well as a movie night featuring The Princess Bride at Victoria Yards at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. There will also be an Uptown Sweat fitness event all day Oct. 24, where Charlotte fitness instructors will lead outdoor classes with a live DJ. Registration is required.

‘[Uptown] is a neighborhood just like any other neighborhood in Charlotte’

Paul Manley with Sea Level NC on Fifth Street said he will be creating a to-go menu to accommodate the al fresco concept. The restaurant also will expand its current hours with lunch those days and open on Sundays for to-go only. Manley plans to add a staffed kiosk in front of the restaurant for easy access to order.

Staff at Sea Level NC restaurant in uptown Charlotte prepare to opening up for the evening on Friday, July 24, 2020. Restaurants uptown are struggling with no events, office foot traffic, and new COVID restrictions on their business. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

“[Uptown] is a neighborhood just like any other neighborhood in Charlotte,” Manley said. “But businesses there have been struggling during the pandemic without theater and sports events, and workers working remotely. There’s a real sense of urgency about getting activity uptown,” Manley said.

Going forward, Charlotte Center City Partners plans to set up outdoor dining, as well, which will fall under the Victoria Yards umbrella. Until then, you can browse its list of uptown restaurants with open-air patios.

You can also expect outdoor movie nights, art installations and pop-up retail events in uptown’s future. This will include special markets and interactive decor throughout the holiday season.

This weekend, there will be live music from 6-9 p.m. Friday, noon to 3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. You can also expect performances from the Bubble Man.

Live music will be playing uptown over the weekend, and other outdoor entertainment options will be provided. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

New parking initiatives will also help Charlotteans and visitors see the city without the burden of parking prices. In partnership with Cousins Properties, Bank of America and Truist, three uptown parking decks will have free and $1 parking on weekends in selected spaces, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The Fifth Third Center ($1), Seventh Street Station (free) and Truist ($1) parking decks will offer parking from 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday to support the activation between 5th and 6th Streets. Payment will be due at exit.

See it in action

On Oct. 3, 7th Street Public Market will host a Sidewalk Market, with pop-up vendors along the Rail Trail side of the market. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

While you’re uptown, you can experience the local art and culture through museums and street art. Start by visiting the Black Lives Matter mural on the 200 block of South Tryon Street, an initiative led by Brand the Moth and BLKMRKTCLT in partnership with Charlotte Is Creative and the City of Charlotte.

You’ll also be able to enjoy a pop-up 7th Street Public Market Sidewalk Market on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

From 5 p.m. Oct. 2 through Sunday at 9 p.m. Oct. 4, North Tryon Street between 5th and 6th streets will be closed for Uptown Street Eats. While you’re there, visit the 200 block of South Tryon to see the Black Lives Matter mural. That block of uptown is also closed to vehicular traffic. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

In addition to street food, art and pop-up markets, explore the latest museum happenings. Jazz pianist, composer and arranger Martin Bejerano will join the Ziad Jazz Quartet this month for Virtual Jazz at the Bechtler. If you have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card, you can enjoy one free general admission ticket to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture the first full weekend of each month. There are also new exhibits at both the Mint Museum and the Levine Museum of the New South.

A Bank of America or Merill Lynch card will get you a free ticket into the Gantt Center. Courtesy of Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture CharlotteFive

To stay up to date on the latest uptown happenings, visit the new website, where you’ll find things to do, weekend events and stories rooted in discovery.

Danielle Chemtob contributed to this article. Editor’s note: The date has been changed to begin Oct. 9 weekend. The story has been updated.