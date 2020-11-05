Outdoor dining during COVID-19: StreetEats is open in more Charlotte neighborhoods

Zsa-Zsa Porter talks to about her new restaurant, Exposed Vegan, during a StreetEats event Thursday. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Outdoor dining fans, we have new Charlotte areas for you to explore during COVID-19.

The city of Charlotte, working with neighborhood organizations, opened its latest StreetEats expansion on Thursday afternoon at City West Commons on West Boulevard. Participating restaurants in that area include Cuzzo’s Cuisine Food Truck, Dee’s Vegan To-Go, Exposed Vegan, The Garbage Truck, K&J’s Kitchen, Mix Grill and Wings, Tu One Oh Tacos.

Upcoming locations opening Friday and Saturday include Arysley Town Center, Beatties Ford and Tate Street, and Montford Park.

At Ayrsley Town Center, participating restaurants include Portofino’s, Peidmont Social House, Harry’s Grille and Tavern, Pho Ngon, Famous Toastery, Saffron Indian Cuisine, Carolina Beer Temple. At Beatties Ford and Tate Street, participating restaurants include: Marlie Q’s Carribean Cuisine, Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, West End Fresh Seafood Market.

In Montford Park, participating restaurants include 10 Park Lanes, Angry Ales, Bonchon Charlotte, Burton’s Grill and Bar, Brazwells Pub, Carmella’s Pizza Grill, Cava, CO, Flour Shop, Good Food on Montford, Hibiscus, Jason’s Deli, Libretto’s, Sushi 101, Lai Lai Express, Luisa’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Midwood Smokehouse, Moosehead Grill, Osteria Luca, Pasta and Provisions, Portofino’s, Qdoba, The Roasting Company, ROCKSALT, Sabor Latin Street Grill, Sir Edmund Halley’s, Shake Shack, Viva Chicken.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In October, the city expanded the program into uptown and Shoppes at University Place — The Lake and Armored Cow locations.

The StreetEats program launched in September on Thomas Avenue in Plaza Midwood in partnership with groups like Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association and Plaza Midwood Merchants Association. At the Thomas Streatery, parking spaces along both sides of the road have been converted into outdoor dining during COVID-19.

Details:

Address: 2132 Ayrsley Town Blvd.



Dates: Nov. 6-22



Times: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.



Participating restaurants include: Portofino’s, Peidmont Social House, Harry’s Grille and Tavern, Pho Ngon, Famous Toastery, Saffron Indian Cuisine, Carolina Beer Temple.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Address: 1201 Beatties Ford Road



Dates: Nov. 7 and 14



Times: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Participating restaurants include: Marlie Q’s Carribean Cuisine, Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, West End Fresh Seafood Market.

Address: 1520 West Blvd.



Dates: Now through Nov. 22



Times: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.



Participating restaurants include: Cuzzo’s Cuisine Food Truck, Dee’s Vegan To-Go, Exposed Vegan, The Garbage Truck, K&J’s Kitchen, Mix Grill and Wings, Tu One Oh Tacos.

Denise Hairston of Dee’s Vegan To Go, gives away vegan treats during a StreetEats event on Thursday. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Address: 1700 Montford Drive



Dates: Nov. 6-22



Times: Noon-8 p.m./restaurant times vary



Participating restaurants include: 10 Park Lanes, Angry Ales, Bonchon Charlotte, Burton’s Grill and Bar, Brazwells Pub, Carmella’s Pizza Grill, Cava, CO, Flour Shop, Good Food on Montford, Hibiscus, Jason’s Deli, Libretto’s, Sushi 101, Lai Lai Express, Luisa’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Midwood Smokehouse, Moosehead Grill, Osteria Luca, Pasta and Provisions, Portofino’s, Qdoba, The Roasting Company, ROCKSALT, Sabor Latin Street Grill, Sir Edmund Halley’s, Shake Shack, Viva Chicken.

Address: 8821 JW Clay Blvd. #1



Dates: Now through Nov. 29



Times: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.



Participating restaurants include: Armored Cow Brewery, food trucks.

Address: 9009 J M Keynes Drive, #1



Dates: Now through Nov. 29



Times: 11 a.m- 11 p.m.



Participating restaurants include: Boardwalk Billy’s, Famous Toastery, Ninety’s Ice Cream, Wine Vault.

Address: 1221 Thomas Ave.



Dates: Now through Nov. 29



Times: Dependent upon restaurant hours



Participating restaurants include: The Bohemian, Cilantro Noodle, Coaltrane’s, Dish, Ocha Time, The Pizza Peel, Pure Pizza, NC Red, Zada Jane’s.

Diners enjoy meals and beverages in a StreetEats area along Thomas Avenue in Charlotte. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Address: Between 5th Street and 6th Street



Dates: Every weekend now through December



Times: Friday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday noon-9 p.m.



Participating restaurants include: 204 North, The Asbury, food trucks.

The city has designated $400,000 of federal CARES Act funding to StreetEats. This money buys or rents tables and chairs and covers road barriers signage and promotions.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.