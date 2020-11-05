Things to do
Outdoor dining during COVID-19: StreetEats is open in more Charlotte neighborhoods
Outdoor dining fans, we have new Charlotte areas for you to explore during COVID-19.
The city of Charlotte, working with neighborhood organizations, opened its latest StreetEats expansion on Thursday afternoon at City West Commons on West Boulevard. Participating restaurants in that area include Cuzzo’s Cuisine Food Truck, Dee’s Vegan To-Go, Exposed Vegan, The Garbage Truck, K&J’s Kitchen, Mix Grill and Wings, Tu One Oh Tacos.
Upcoming locations opening Friday and Saturday include Arysley Town Center, Beatties Ford and Tate Street, and Montford Park.
At Ayrsley Town Center, participating restaurants include Portofino’s, Peidmont Social House, Harry’s Grille and Tavern, Pho Ngon, Famous Toastery, Saffron Indian Cuisine, Carolina Beer Temple. At Beatties Ford and Tate Street, participating restaurants include: Marlie Q’s Carribean Cuisine, Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, West End Fresh Seafood Market.
In Montford Park, participating restaurants include 10 Park Lanes, Angry Ales, Bonchon Charlotte, Burton’s Grill and Bar, Brazwells Pub, Carmella’s Pizza Grill, Cava, CO, Flour Shop, Good Food on Montford, Hibiscus, Jason’s Deli, Libretto’s, Sushi 101, Lai Lai Express, Luisa’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Midwood Smokehouse, Moosehead Grill, Osteria Luca, Pasta and Provisions, Portofino’s, Qdoba, The Roasting Company, ROCKSALT, Sabor Latin Street Grill, Sir Edmund Halley’s, Shake Shack, Viva Chicken.
In October, the city expanded the program into uptown and Shoppes at University Place — The Lake and Armored Cow locations.
The StreetEats program launched in September on Thomas Avenue in Plaza Midwood in partnership with groups like Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association and Plaza Midwood Merchants Association. At the Thomas Streatery, parking spaces along both sides of the road have been converted into outdoor dining during COVID-19.
Details:
Ayrsley Town Center
Address: 2132 Ayrsley Town Blvd.
Dates: Nov. 6-22
Times: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: Portofino’s, Peidmont Social House, Harry’s Grille and Tavern, Pho Ngon, Famous Toastery, Saffron Indian Cuisine, Carolina Beer Temple.
Beatties Ford + Tate Street
Address: 1201 Beatties Ford Road
Dates: Nov. 7 and 14
Times: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: Marlie Q’s Carribean Cuisine, Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, West End Fresh Seafood Market.
City West Commons
Address: 1520 West Blvd.
Dates: Now through Nov. 22
Times: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: Cuzzo’s Cuisine Food Truck, Dee’s Vegan To-Go, Exposed Vegan, The Garbage Truck, K&J’s Kitchen, Mix Grill and Wings, Tu One Oh Tacos.
Montford Park
Address: 1700 Montford Drive
Dates: Nov. 6-22
Times: Noon-8 p.m./restaurant times vary
Participating restaurants include: 10 Park Lanes, Angry Ales, Bonchon Charlotte, Burton’s Grill and Bar, Brazwells Pub, Carmella’s Pizza Grill, Cava, CO, Flour Shop, Good Food on Montford, Hibiscus, Jason’s Deli, Libretto’s, Sushi 101, Lai Lai Express, Luisa’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Midwood Smokehouse, Moosehead Grill, Osteria Luca, Pasta and Provisions, Portofino’s, Qdoba, The Roasting Company, ROCKSALT, Sabor Latin Street Grill, Sir Edmund Halley’s, Shake Shack, Viva Chicken.
Shoppes at University Place - The Armored Cow location
Address: 8821 JW Clay Blvd. #1
Dates: Now through Nov. 29
Times: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: Armored Cow Brewery, food trucks.
Shoppes at University Place- The Lake location
Address: 9009 J M Keynes Drive, #1
Dates: Now through Nov. 29
Times: 11 a.m- 11 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: Boardwalk Billy’s, Famous Toastery, Ninety’s Ice Cream, Wine Vault.
Thomas Avenue, Plaza Midwood
Address: 1221 Thomas Ave.
Dates: Now through Nov. 29
Times: Dependent upon restaurant hours
Participating restaurants include: The Bohemian, Cilantro Noodle, Coaltrane’s, Dish, Ocha Time, The Pizza Peel, Pure Pizza, NC Red, Zada Jane’s.
Tryon Street
Address: Between 5th Street and 6th Street
Dates: Every weekend now through December
Times: Friday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday noon-9 p.m.
Participating restaurants include: 204 North, The Asbury, food trucks.
The city has designated $400,000 of federal CARES Act funding to StreetEats. This money buys or rents tables and chairs and covers road barriers signage and promotions.
