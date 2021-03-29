A cereal bar is opening in Charlotte, guaranteed to serve nostalgia by the bowl.

Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar will open on April 10 in the former Melt-In Your Mouth Cupcake location in uptown Charlotte.

Let’s go back in time. Remember those Saturday mornings, waking up early as a kid to pour the biggest bowl of your favorite cereal. If you were feeling extra fancy, you may have even mixed multiple cereals to make a special concoction. Then, you’d find your favorite spot in front of the TV and binge your Saturday morning cartoon lineup. Man, those were the days.

Luckily, we’ll soon get to relive those days. What is being deemed Charlotte’s “first exotic cereal bar,” will open on April 10 in the former Melt-In Your Mouth Cupcake location in Brevard Court.

Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar started as a food truck in Los Angeles by Kamon Dupree Jr. in 2020. Since then, he has expanded the brand across the midwest through franchising opportunities. Charlotte co-owner Greg Robinson was approached by Dupree to open a location in Charlotte. Robinson and his girlfriend Danielle Booker found that nothing like this existed in North Carolina and welcomed the idea to fill that void.

The cereal bar encourages creativity from anyone who walks through the doors. With a menu that offers pre-made bowl ideas as well as over-the-top cereal shakes, Day and Night looks to “reinvent the most important meal of the day.”

From the classics like Fruit Loops and Honey Nut Cheerios, to more exotic cereals offered in countries around the globe. A basic build-your-own bowl or cereal shake includes two cereals and two toppings including granola, honey and even whipped cream — but the possibilities are endless.

Day and Night opens the public on April 10 at 1 p.m.

127 Brevard Court

Instagram: @dayandnight.nc

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.