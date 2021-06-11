The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: Plaza Midwood, Commonwealth, Chantilly

Coaltrane’s in Plaza Midwood. CharlotteFive

Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood is known for its trendy spaces such as brunch spots with a DJ, vintage retail everything and if you showed up sans piercings or tattoos — well, you don’t have to leave that way. If a place could be the mayor of Midwood it would probably be the original Common Market, if that helps describe the edgy, eclectic vibe.

The neighborhood is bike friendly, so we recommend pumping up your tires and grabbing your helmet, then you’re all set to explore our patio guide on two wheels.

Make sure you’re hungry or work up an appetite on the ride over — the neighborhood has pancake flights, piano bars, rooftops with a view and craft cocktails with mini golf.

Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in Plaza Midwood, for dining, drinking and snacking:

1308 The Plaza

What to know: BOGO sushi is all you need to know.

1322 Central Ave.

1319 Pecan Ave.

2719 Central Ave.

2007 Commonwealth Ave.

1518 Central Ave.

What to know: Wings and sweet corn casserole go perfectly with patio life.

1957 E. 7th St.

1425 Kennon St.

2801 Central Ave.

1901 Commonwealth Ave.

1220 Thomas Ave.

1326 Central Ave.

1217 The Plaza

What to know: Don’t feel like patio sitting but still want fresh air while you work on your laptop? Snag a spot inside in front of the large accordion window and people watch with your latte while tuning out Zoom calls.

1109 Morningside Drive

818 Lamar Ave.

1500-A Central Ave.

What to know: Take in the views of Central Avenue from new heights at Kiki’s rooftop terrace.

1212 Central Ave.

What to know: When it opens in the former Pour Taproom space, you’ll get all the Central Avenue views while sipping on a pint.

2501 Central Ave.

What to know: Save plenty of time to look around — the decor at this place is on point.

1906 Commonwealth Ave.

1306 Central Ave.

2123 Central Ave.

1401 Central Ave.

1300 Central Ave.

What to know: This is the spot to go if you’re looking for front-porch vibes with burgers and beer to pair with it.

1912 Commonwealth Ave.

What to know: Fresh air is only the best way to enjoy a post-yoga hot tea while taking in the sites of Commonwealth Avenue.

2306 Central Ave.

1600 Central Ave.

1911 Central Ave.

2101 Central Ave.

917 Pecan Ave.

What to know: Order at the walk-up window, enjoy your bowl, and then grab some Villani’s to-go for later.

1332-B Central Ave.

2131 Central Ave.

1331 Central Ave., Suite 100

What to know: Pancake flights. That’s it.

1500 B Central Ave.

1228 Gordon St.

1318 Pecan Ave. Suite 101

What to know: You’ll feel like you’re on a mini vacation at the Urban Golf Club. Make sure to order one of the specialty cocktails.

1212 The Plaza

1218 Thomas Ave.

1113 Hawthorne Lane

2012 Commonwealth Ave.

901 Pecan Ave.

What to know: The owners actually call this area “Chantizzlewood,” where Midwood, Elizabeth and Chantilly meet. Oh, and get the red velvet.

1221 The Plaza

1226 Central Ave.

1531 Central Ave.

What to know: The side patio has a roof and walls and is not open-air. A spot by the “window” at the front is guaranteed good people-watching.

1331 Central Ave., #101

1601 Central Ave.

Sidewalk seating

SIDEWALK SEATING: There are so many places in Plaza Midwood for outdoor seating — in addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:

