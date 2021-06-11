Charlotte Observer Logo
The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: Plaza Midwood, Commonwealth, Chantilly

Coaltrane’s in Plaza Midwood.
Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood is known for its trendy spaces such as brunch spots with a DJ, vintage retail everything and if you showed up sans piercings or tattoos — well, you don’t have to leave that way. If a place could be the mayor of Midwood it would probably be the original Common Market, if that helps describe the edgy, eclectic vibe.

The neighborhood is bike friendly, so we recommend pumping up your tires and grabbing your helmet, then you’re all set to explore our patio guide on two wheels.

Make sure you’re hungry or work up an appetite on the ride over — the neighborhood has pancake flights, piano bars, rooftops with a view and craft cocktails with mini golf.

Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in Plaza Midwood, for dining, drinking and snacking:

Akahana Asian Bistro

1308 The Plaza

What to know: BOGO sushi is all you need to know.

Bistro La Bon

1322 Central Ave.

The Bohemian

1319 Pecan Ave.

Bosna Market / Euro Grill & Café

2719 Central Ave.

Plaza_Midwood_Patios-9980.jpg
Bosna Market / Euro Grill & Café in Plaza Midwood. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Common Market

2007 Commonwealth Ave.

Coaltrane’s

1518 Central Ave.

What to know: Wings and sweet corn casserole go perfectly with patio life.

Coaltrane’s.jpg
Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

The Crunkleton

1957 E. 7th St.

The Culture Shop

1425 Kennon St.

Deli St.

2801 Central Ave.

Plaza_Midwood_Patios-9965.jpg
Deli Street in Plaza Midwood. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

The Diamond

1901 Commonwealth Ave.

Dish

1220 Thomas Ave.

Five Guys

1326 Central Ave.

Giddy Goat

1217 The Plaza

What to know: Don’t feel like patio sitting but still want fresh air while you work on your laptop? Snag a spot inside in front of the large accordion window and people watch with your latte while tuning out Zoom calls.

Giddy Goat.jpg
Giddy Goat in Plaza Midwood Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Grinning Mule

1109 Morningside Drive

The Hop Shop

818 Lamar Ave.

Kiki Bistro

1500-A Central Ave.

What to know: Take in the views of Central Avenue from new heights at Kiki’s rooftop terrace.

The Kilted Buffalo

1212 Central Ave.

What to know: When it opens in the former Pour Taproom space, you’ll get all the Central Avenue views while sipping on a pint.

Krazy Fish

2501 Central Ave.

What to know: Save plenty of time to look around — the decor at this place is on point.

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave.

The Lunchbox

1306 Central Ave.

Midwood Country Club

2123 Central Ave.

Plaza_Midwood_Patios-9954.jpg
Midwood Country Club in Plaza Midwood. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Midwood Smokehouse

1401 Central Ave.

Midwood Smokehouse Central.jpeg
Midwood Smokehouse in Plaza Midwood Remy Thurston


Moo & Brew

1300 Central Ave.

What to know: This is the spot to go if you’re looking for front-porch vibes with burgers and beer to pair with it.

Okra Yoga

1912 Commonwealth Ave.

What to know: Fresh air is only the best way to enjoy a post-yoga hot tea while taking in the sites of Commonwealth Avenue.

Okra.jpg
Okra in Plaza Midwood. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Pinhouse

2306 Central Ave.

The Pizza Peel & Tap Room

1600 Central Ave.

Pizza Peel.jpg
Pizza Peel in Plaza Midwood. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive


Pure Pizza

1911 Central Ave.

Resident Culture

2101 Central Ave.

Rico’s Acai

917 Pecan Ave.

What to know: Order at the walk-up window, enjoy your bowl, and then grab some Villani’s to-go for later.

RoCo

1332-B Central Ave.

Skylark

2131 Central Ave.

Snooze

1331 Central Ave., Suite 100

What to know: Pancake flights. That’s it.

Soul Gastrolounge

1500 B Central Ave.

Snug Harbor

1228 Gordon St.

Stroke

1318 Pecan Ave. Suite 101

What to know: You’ll feel like you’re on a mini vacation at the Urban Golf Club. Make sure to order one of the specialty cocktails.

Supperland

1212 The Plaza

Thomas Street Tavern

1218 Thomas Ave.

Two Buck Saloon

1113 Hawthorne Lane

Plaza_Midwood_Patios-9936.jpg
Two Buck Saloon in Plaza Midwood. Alex Cason CharlotteFive


Undercurrent Coffee

2012 Commonwealth Ave.

Villani’s

901 Pecan Ave.

What to know: The owners actually call this area “Chantizzlewood,” where Midwood, Elizabeth and Chantilly meet. Oh, and get the red velvet.

Whiskey Warehouse

1221 The Plaza

Warmack

1226 Central Ave.

Workman’s Friend

1531 Central Ave.

What to know: The side patio has a roof and walls and is not open-air. A spot by the “window” at the front is guaranteed good people-watching.

Yafo

1331 Central Ave., #101

Yafo Kitchen Central.jpeg
Yafo in Plaza Midwood. Remy Thurston


Zada Jane’s

1601 Central Ave.

Sidewalk seating

SIDEWALK SEATING: There are so many places in Plaza Midwood for outdoor seating — in addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:

Juice Bar.jpg
Juice Bar in Plaza Midwood. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Want more?

Check out the rest of our Charlotte patio guides:

