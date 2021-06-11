Food and Drink
The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: Plaza Midwood, Commonwealth, Chantilly
Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood is known for its trendy spaces such as brunch spots with a DJ, vintage retail everything and if you showed up sans piercings or tattoos — well, you don’t have to leave that way. If a place could be the mayor of Midwood it would probably be the original Common Market, if that helps describe the edgy, eclectic vibe.
The neighborhood is bike friendly, so we recommend pumping up your tires and grabbing your helmet, then you’re all set to explore our patio guide on two wheels.
Make sure you’re hungry or work up an appetite on the ride over — the neighborhood has pancake flights, piano bars, rooftops with a view and craft cocktails with mini golf.
Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in Plaza Midwood, for dining, drinking and snacking:
Akahana Asian Bistro
1308 The Plaza
What to know: BOGO sushi is all you need to know.
Bistro La Bon
1322 Central Ave.
The Bohemian
1319 Pecan Ave.
Bosna Market / Euro Grill & Café
2719 Central Ave.
Common Market
2007 Commonwealth Ave.
Coaltrane’s
1518 Central Ave.
What to know: Wings and sweet corn casserole go perfectly with patio life.
The Crunkleton
1957 E. 7th St.
The Culture Shop
1425 Kennon St.
Deli St.
2801 Central Ave.
The Diamond
1901 Commonwealth Ave.
Dish
1220 Thomas Ave.
Five Guys
1326 Central Ave.
Giddy Goat
1217 The Plaza
What to know: Don’t feel like patio sitting but still want fresh air while you work on your laptop? Snag a spot inside in front of the large accordion window and people watch with your latte while tuning out Zoom calls.
Grinning Mule
1109 Morningside Drive
The Hop Shop
818 Lamar Ave.
Kiki Bistro
1500-A Central Ave.
What to know: Take in the views of Central Avenue from new heights at Kiki’s rooftop terrace.
The Kilted Buffalo
1212 Central Ave.
What to know: When it opens in the former Pour Taproom space, you’ll get all the Central Avenue views while sipping on a pint.
Krazy Fish
2501 Central Ave.
What to know: Save plenty of time to look around — the decor at this place is on point.
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave.
The Lunchbox
1306 Central Ave.
Midwood Country Club
2123 Central Ave.
Midwood Smokehouse
1401 Central Ave.
Moo & Brew
1300 Central Ave.
What to know: This is the spot to go if you’re looking for front-porch vibes with burgers and beer to pair with it.
Okra Yoga
1912 Commonwealth Ave.
What to know: Fresh air is only the best way to enjoy a post-yoga hot tea while taking in the sites of Commonwealth Avenue.
Pinhouse
2306 Central Ave.
The Pizza Peel & Tap Room
1600 Central Ave.
Pure Pizza
1911 Central Ave.
Resident Culture
2101 Central Ave.
Rico’s Acai
917 Pecan Ave.
What to know: Order at the walk-up window, enjoy your bowl, and then grab some Villani’s to-go for later.
RoCo
1332-B Central Ave.
Skylark
2131 Central Ave.
Snooze
1331 Central Ave., Suite 100
What to know: Pancake flights. That’s it.
Soul Gastrolounge
1500 B Central Ave.
Snug Harbor
1228 Gordon St.
Stroke
1318 Pecan Ave. Suite 101
What to know: You’ll feel like you’re on a mini vacation at the Urban Golf Club. Make sure to order one of the specialty cocktails.
Supperland
1212 The Plaza
Thomas Street Tavern
1218 Thomas Ave.
Two Buck Saloon
1113 Hawthorne Lane
Undercurrent Coffee
2012 Commonwealth Ave.
Villani’s
901 Pecan Ave.
What to know: The owners actually call this area “Chantizzlewood,” where Midwood, Elizabeth and Chantilly meet. Oh, and get the red velvet.
Whiskey Warehouse
1221 The Plaza
Warmack
1226 Central Ave.
Workman’s Friend
1531 Central Ave.
What to know: The side patio has a roof and walls and is not open-air. A spot by the “window” at the front is guaranteed good people-watching.
Yafo
1331 Central Ave., #101
Zada Jane’s
1601 Central Ave.
Sidewalk seating
SIDEWALK SEATING: There are so many places in Plaza Midwood for outdoor seating — in addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:
